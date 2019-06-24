Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Isentric : Appointment of Director - Peter Nash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

The Board of ASX Limited announces the appointment of Mr Peter Nash as a non-executive director effective today.

Mr Nash will stand for election at ASX's Annual General Meeting on 24 September 2019.

Mr Holliday-Smith said: 'The Board and I are very pleased that Peter has agreed to join the ASX Board. Peter has over 30 years' experience in financial management, reporting, risk management and auditing in complex operating environments. He has advised some of Australia's largest multi-nationals across a variety of sectors on a range of topics. Peter has held a number key leadership positions including as Executive Chairman of KPMG Australia. He has strong leadership, governance and audit skills which are valuable to and will complement the skills of the ASX Board.'

2119JunAppointmentofDirectorPeterNash.pdf

Disclaimer

Isentric Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 03:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aLONGBOAT CLINICAL : Launch Patient CONNECT to Streamline Patient Recruitment Process
BU
12:02aNew Research Shows Surge in Mac Malware, Malicious Office Documents and Web Application Exploits in Q1 2019
GL
12:02aEirTree Announces the Launch of Its Patent Pending HYPO CBD Spray for Health-Related Benefits
BU
12:01aALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda
GL
06/24Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
RE
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
RE
06/24QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : announces Capital Raise
PU
06/24QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Tech-enabled home opens doors
PU
06/24ZTE : secures over 25 5G commercial contracts
PU
06/24NISSAN MOTOR : pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About