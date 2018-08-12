Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : Director Md. Mizanur Rahman passes away

08/12/2018 | 01:05pm CEST
Md. Mizanur Rahman, director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Foundation, also former District and Session Judge passed away (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). He breathed his last on the early hours of 11 August 2018 Saturday at the age of 59 in a hospital of Singapore. He left one son, two daughters, relatives and a number of well-wishers. He was buried at the family graveyard in Wazirpur of Barishal on Sunday. He had been the director of Islami Bank since 18 August 2016 till his death.

Md. Mizanur Rahman was born on 14 January 1959 in a respectable Muslim family of Jogirkanda village of Wazirpur Thana under Barishal district. He completed LLB (Honors) and LLM from the University of Dhaka. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Judiciary) cadre in 1983 and served various positions in different districts. Islami Bank family expressed deep condolence and organized special prayers in Head Office, Zone Offices and branches of the bank seeking his forgiveness.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 11:04:01 UTC
