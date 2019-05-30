Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Agargaon Branch holds discussion and Iftar

News & Events IBBL Agargaon Branch holds discussion and Iftar

Agargaon Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a discussion on 'Siam, Taqwa, Sadaqah & Waqf' and Iftar Mahfil in honor of its clients and well-wishers on 29 May 2019, Wednesday at Branch premises. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Hafej Mufti Syful Islam, Khateeb of Masjid ut Taqwa, Dhanmondi addressed as chief discussant. Zaman Ara Begum, Senior Teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College, AKM Rejaul Haque, Chairman of Bangladesh Lions Foundation, Dhaka and Dr. Mahmood Ahmed, Director General of Islami Bank Training and Research Academy addressed the program as special guest. Presided over by Md. Yeanur Rahman, Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka South Zone, Mahmuda Sultana, Senior Assistant Vice President and Head of the Branch addressed welcome speech. Executives, clients and employees of the Branch were present on the occasion.

