Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Board Meeting held

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 10:50am CET

News & Events

IBBL Board Meeting held
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 24 December 2018 Monday at Islami Bank Tower. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the Bank.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aThe Patent Trial and Appeal Board Gives Voip-Pal Another Significant Victory by Declining to Impose Apple's Requested Sanctions Against Them
GL
11:00aCENERIC : Potential disposal of shares by controlling shareholder and resumption of trading
PU
10:57aPartial shutdown could see 41% of FDA staff furloughed
AQ
10:56aDHX MEDIA COMPLETES SALE OF HALIFAX ANIMATION STUDIO - DHX Media
AQ
10:56aPFIZER : Bavencio fails second ovarian cancer Phase III trial
AQ
10:56aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : gains early approval for long-acting PNH therapy
AQ
10:54aCORPORATE RESOURCE SERVICES : SEC Charges Audit Firm and Suspends Accountants for Deficient Audits
AQ
10:53aLCI INDUSTRIES : Acts of Service hits 200,000 hours community service goal
AQ
10:52aBOYD GAMING : Ameristar Kansas City Announces First Annual 'Trees of Hope' Results
AQ
10:52aTRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : Signs GBP70 Million Revolving Credit Line
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : Euronext seeks to buy Oslo stock exchange owner for $711 million
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 'Powering Jobs' campaign launched
5European shares dip in thin holiday trade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.