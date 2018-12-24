Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Board Meeting held

News & Events IBBL Board Meeting held

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 24 December 2018 Monday at Islami Bank Tower. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the Bank.

