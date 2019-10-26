Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Board Meeting held

10/26/2019 | 07:52am EDT

IBBL Board Meeting held
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 26 October 2019, Saturday at Islami Bank Tower. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, other directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Board Secretary of the Bank. The meeting approved the third quarter unaudited financial statements. Moreover, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance achieved so far and took some important business decision.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 11:51:05 UTC
