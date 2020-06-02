Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Board Meeting held

News & Events IBBL Board Meeting held

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 31 May 2020, Sunday through video conference. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Arif Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank. The meeting offered Doa for the eternal peace of late Sheikh Pir Moulana Mohammad Qutubuddin, Chairman of Shari''''''''''''''''ah Supervisory Committee of IBBL and Chairman of Baitush Sharaf Anjuman-E-Ittehad Bangladesh, late Morshedul Alam, Director of S Alam Group and NRB Global Bank, two late relatives of Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman of IBBL Risk Management Committee and late Forkham Hossain, Officer of IBBL Motijheel Branch.

« Back «