Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Chattogram region organizes Business Development Conference

News & Events IBBL Chattogram region organizes Business Development Conference

Chattogram Region of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized business development conference at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Chattogram recently. Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Bank was present in the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the program. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Mohammad Amirul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Chattogram region addressed the welcome speech. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Saleh Iqbal, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Nayer Azam, Senior Vice President & Head of Chattogram North Zone and GM Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Vice President & Head of Chattogram South Zone, Mohammad Shabbir, Senior Vice President & Head of Khatunganj Corporate branch were present in the conference. Heads of 49 branches of Chattogram along with other officials attended the conference.

