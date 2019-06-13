Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Chattogram region organizes Business Development Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 01:19am EDT

News & Events

IBBL Chattogram region organizes Business Development Conference
Chattogram Region of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized business development conference at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Chattogram recently. Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Bank was present in the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the program. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Mohammad Amirul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Chattogram region addressed the welcome speech. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Saleh Iqbal, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Nayer Azam, Senior Vice President & Head of Chattogram North Zone and GM Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Vice President & Head of Chattogram South Zone, Mohammad Shabbir, Senior Vice President & Head of Khatunganj Corporate branch were present in the conference. Heads of 49 branches of Chattogram along with other officials attended the conference.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:02aMEIKLES : Ld - Cautionary Statement
PR
02:02aAUGMENTUM FINTECH : Further investments totalling £8.5 million
PR
02:01aENEA : Showcases Full Range of Network Solutions for 4G and 5G at CommunicAsia and MWC Shanghai
AQ
02:01aWÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä launches modular solution for providing ready-to-go power plants
AQ
02:01aCITYCON OYJ : sells two shopping centres in Finland
AQ
02:01aRAKETECH : expands into Canada with CasinoFever.ca
AQ
02:01aMUNTERS : Sale of shares in Munters Group AB (publ)
AQ
02:01aSAAB : not attending Swiss flight tests
AQ
02:01aSCOUT GAMING : signs agreement with Expressen
AQ
02:01aSEMCON : Focusing on increased growth in life science
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil near five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
4Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Lobby group tells China to focus on reform, not retaliation on U.S. firms
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About