Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Cumilla Zone holds Discussion and Iftar

Cumilla Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a discussion on 'Siam, Taqwa, Sadaqah & Waqf' and Iftar Mahfil in honor of the clients and well-wishers of its Cumilla, Terry Patty & Cumilla Cantonment Branches on 30 May 2019, Thursday at Cumilla Town Hall. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Executive Vice President and Head of Cumilla Zone, Professor Dr. Tofail Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Britannia University addressed as Guest of Honour. Dr. Mawlana Md. Hefzur Rahman, Principal of Darul Ulum Ahmadia Kamil Madrasa, Haziganj addressed as chief discussant. Heads of Cumilla, Terry Patty & Cumilla Cantonment Branch along with other executives, clients and employees attended the program.

