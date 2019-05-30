Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Head Office Complex Corporate Branch holds discussion and Iftar

05/30/2019 | 05:54am EDT

News & Events

IBBL Head Office Complex Corporate Branch holds discussion and Iftar
Head Office Complex Corporate Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a discussion on 'Siam, Taqwa, Sadaqah & Waqf' and Iftar in honor of its clients and well-wishers on 28 May 2019, Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Dr. Ahmad Abul Kalam, Professor of Jagannath University addressed as chief discussant. Presided over by Dr. M. Kamal Uddin Jasim, Senior Vice President and Head of the Branch, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Jabbar, Taher Ahmed and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Senior Executive Vice Presidents were present on the occasion. Other executives, clients and employees of the Branch attended the program
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:53:02 UTC
