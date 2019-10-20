Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Rangpur Zone holds RDS Clients' Get-together & Fair

News & Events IBBL Rangpur Zone holds RDS Clients' Get-together & Fair

Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together & Fair as part of its Rural Development Scheme (RDS) Campaign at Rangpur Zilla Parishad auditorium on 19 October 2019, Saturday. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Advocate Safia Khanam, Chairman of Rangpur Zilla Parishad was present in the program as guest of honor. Presided over by A.K.M. Payer Ahammad, Head of Rangpur Zone of the bank, the program was addressed by Md. Zulkar Nayn and Md. Saiful Islam Khan, General Managers and Md. Fazlar Rahman, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, Rangpur Office addressed as special guests. AFM Anisur Rahman, Senior Vice President of the bank also addressed the function. RDS clients and employees of the bank from Birampur, Sundarganj, Syedpur, Jaldhaka, Pirganj and Rangpur Branch attended the program. This campaign shall bring rural people of remote areas of the country under financial inclusion and provide modern technology-based services of IBBL to enrich the rural economy through small investment countrywide.

