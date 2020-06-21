Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

News & Events IBBL holds board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 18 June 2020, Thursday through virtual conference. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Arif Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance achieved so far during the Covid19 Pandemic and took some important business decision.

