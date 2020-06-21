Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

06/21/2020 | 06:32am EDT

News & Events

IBBL holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 18 June 2020, Thursday through virtual conference. Presided over by Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank, the meeting was attended by Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Arif Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance achieved so far during the Covid19 Pandemic and took some important business decision.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 10:31:03 UTC
