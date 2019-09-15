Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar, Dhaka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:47am EDT

News & Events

IBBL inaugurates 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar, Dhaka
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated its 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar in Dhaka on 15 September 2019, Sunday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the Booth as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula and Mohammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Mahboob Alam, Executive Vice President addressed the program as special guests. Presided over by Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka Central Zone Md. Motiar Rahman, Mohammad Sirajul Alam, Executive Vice President & Head of VIP Road Branch addressed welcome speech. Abdul Haque, Managing Director of Haq's Bay Automobiles, addressed on behalf of the clients and well-wishers. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, In-charge of Bijoynagar Booth thanked the guests. Businesspersons, professionals, local elites, clients and well-wishers attended the program.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 11:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aTHE LATEST : UAW workers on job at GM plant as strike looms
AQ
08:12aKODIAK SCIENCES : Announces Emerging Durability Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of KSI-301 in Wet AMD Patients at The Retina Society Annual Meeting
PU
08:00aANALYST VIEW : Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel
RE
08:00aSaudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
RE
07:47aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar, Dhaka
PU
07:42aEASTERN BANK : EBL begins its journey with 'Porichoy'
PU
07:37aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Announces Key Partners for ARABAL 2019
PU
07:27aThailand says no impact on oil imports following Saudi attacks
RE
06:57aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Iraqi Ministry of Electricity in coordination with MGH and GE to add up to 1.5 GW of electricity by developing next…
PU
06:55aSOFTBANK : WeWork IPO spells rough landing for CEO Neumann
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
3Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
4MACROGENICS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc...
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Global regulators to question Facebook's Libra amid EU concerns - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group