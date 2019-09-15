Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar, Dhaka

News & Events IBBL inaugurates 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar, Dhaka

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated its 1st Banking Booth at Bijoynagar in Dhaka on 15 September 2019, Sunday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the Booth as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula and Mohammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Mahboob Alam, Executive Vice President addressed the program as special guests. Presided over by Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka Central Zone Md. Motiar Rahman, Mohammad Sirajul Alam, Executive Vice President & Head of VIP Road Branch addressed welcome speech. Abdul Haque, Managing Director of Haq's Bay Automobiles, addressed on behalf of the clients and well-wishers. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, In-charge of Bijoynagar Booth thanked the guests. Businesspersons, professionals, local elites, clients and well-wishers attended the program.

« Back «