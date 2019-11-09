Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet in Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Brahmanbaria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 06:30am EST

News & Events

IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet in Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Brahmanbaria
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 668th Agent Banking Outlet at Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Bancharampur, Brahmanbaria on 9 November 2019, Saturday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the outlet as chief guest. Md. Abdur Raquib, former Executive President of the Bank addressed the program as Guest of Honour. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Cumilla Zone presided over the program. Md. Helal Miah, Chairman of Amanat Shah Group and Md. Mahboob Alam, Executive Vice President of the Bank attended the program as special guests. Md. Mohsin Miah, Chairman of Rupashdi Union Parishad, Md. Yunus Miah, Md. Selim Reza, Miah Md. Farid Uddin, educationists, Md. Delwar Hossain, Social worker, Md. Ferdous and Shyamal Chandra Sutradhar addressed the program. Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Bancharampur Branch of the Bank addressed welcome speech. Ankhi Alamgir Mitu, Bank's agent and proprietor of M/s Brishti Traders along with local businesspersons, professionals and dignitaries attended the occasion. Mentionable here that Rupasdi Agent Banking is the 668th outlet of the Bank & 100th of its Cumilla Zone.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 11:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aULTIMOVACS ASA : - long term results from uv1 clinical study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer
AQ
07:04aAXA expects to book $3.1 billion gain from EQH exit
RE
07:01aFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Presents Initial Safety Data from the Phase 1 Trial of FPT155 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
BU
07:00aAutolus Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on AUT06NG at the SITC Annual Meeting
GL
06:46a30 YEARS OF TRANSITION : the East-West convergence in numbers
AQ
06:30aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet in Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Brahmanbaria
PU
06:21aCAPITAL ONE : Taylor Swift to perform for free in Atlanta
AQ
06:05aGIVAUDAN : buys U.S. flavour and fragrance maker Ungerer
RE
05:33aFRANCE'S EDF EXPECTS SIX NEW NUCLEAR REACTORS TO COST 46 BILLION EUROS : Le Monde
RE
04:51aIMF ups the ante, demands government try and recover $15bn stolen from banks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : UPDATE1: Japan aims to keep elderly in driver's seat with compact EV subsidies
4China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years
5China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group