Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet in Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Brahmanbaria

News & Events IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet in Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Brahmanbaria

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 668th Agent Banking Outlet at Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Bancharampur, Brahmanbaria on 9 November 2019, Saturday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the outlet as chief guest. Md. Abdur Raquib, former Executive President of the Bank addressed the program as Guest of Honour. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Cumilla Zone presided over the program. Md. Helal Miah, Chairman of Amanat Shah Group and Md. Mahboob Alam, Executive Vice President of the Bank attended the program as special guests. Md. Mohsin Miah, Chairman of Rupashdi Union Parishad, Md. Yunus Miah, Md. Selim Reza, Miah Md. Farid Uddin, educationists, Md. Delwar Hossain, Social worker, Md. Ferdous and Shyamal Chandra Sutradhar addressed the program. Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Bancharampur Branch of the Bank addressed welcome speech. Ankhi Alamgir Mitu, Bank's agent and proprietor of M/s Brishti Traders along with local businesspersons, professionals and dignitaries attended the occasion. Mentionable here that Rupasdi Agent Banking is the 668th outlet of the Bank & 100th of its Cumilla Zone.

