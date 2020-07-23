Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates its Bauphal sub-branch in Patuakhali

News & Events IBBL inaugurates its Bauphal sub-branch in Patuakhali

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its Bauphal sub-branch at Hospital road, Patuakhali sadar under Patuakhali Branch on 14 July 2020, Tuesday. Md. Aminur Rahman, Executive Vice President & Head of Barisal Zone of the Bank inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. Md. Ibrahim Faruk, Chairman, Nazirpur Union Parishad addressed the program as special guest. Presided over by Md. Zahirul Islam, Senior Vice President & Head of Patuakhali Branch, Md. Moniruzzaman, In charge of the sub-branch thanked the audience. Businesspersons, Professionals and social elites were present in the occasion.

« Back «