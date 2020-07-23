Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates its Bauphal sub-branch in Patuakhali

07/23/2020

News & Events

IBBL inaugurates its Bauphal sub-branch in Patuakhali
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its Bauphal sub-branch at Hospital road, Patuakhali sadar under Patuakhali Branch on 14 July 2020, Tuesday. Md. Aminur Rahman, Executive Vice President & Head of Barisal Zone of the Bank inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. Md. Ibrahim Faruk, Chairman, Nazirpur Union Parishad addressed the program as special guest. Presided over by Md. Zahirul Islam, Senior Vice President & Head of Patuakhali Branch, Md. Moniruzzaman, In charge of the sub-branch thanked the audience. Businesspersons, Professionals and social elites were present in the occasion.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 06:15:06 UTC
