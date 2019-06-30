Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL launches EMV Chip Card

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited launched EMV Chip Card. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the card as chief guest at Islami Bank Tower on 30 June 2019, Sunday. Anatoly Loginov, Group Chairman, BPC Group and service provider (SmartVista) was present in the program as special guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank as well as Angelo Bertini, Managing Director (South Asia, Middle East, Africa) and Chitrajit Chakrabarti, Head of Sales (GCC) of BPC Banking Technologies along with top executive and officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

Islami Bank''''s EMV Chip Card shall ensure the extended security of card-based transaction of the customer. EMV Chip Card is more secure than Magnetic Stripe Card. Chip Card's information is stored in micro chip. Hackers cannot steal information from such a device in a skimming device or otherwise. Besides, Islami Bank Cards have Green Pin Service through which clients can set the PIN of the card with the OTP available on his mobile.

