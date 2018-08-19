Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL opens Agent Banking Outlet in Sahebabad, Cumilla

News & Events IBBL opens Agent Banking Outlet in Sahebabad, Cumilla

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its Agent Banking Outlet in Sahebabad of Brahmanpara, Cumilla on 16 August 2018 Thursday. Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, Cumilla-5, also the former minister of Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Ministry inaugurated the outlet as chief guest. Presided over by Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Executive Vice President and Head of Cumilla Zone adressed the program. The event was addressed among others by Md. Moniruzzaman Sarkar, Assistant Vice President of the Bank, Mostofa Sarwar Khan, Chairman, 7 No Sahebabad Union Parishad, Md. Humayun Kabir, Principal, Sahebabad Degree College and ABM Nazrul Islam, Proprietor of Sazeda Enterprise and also the agent of Sahebabad Agent Banking Outlet. Local representatives, businessperson, professionals and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

