Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL opens Agent Banking Outlet in Sahebabad, Cumilla

08/19/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

News & Events

IBBL opens Agent Banking Outlet in Sahebabad, Cumilla
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its Agent Banking Outlet in Sahebabad of Brahmanpara, Cumilla on 16 August 2018 Thursday. Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, Cumilla-5, also the former minister of Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Ministry inaugurated the outlet as chief guest. Presided over by Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Executive Vice President and Head of Cumilla Zone adressed the program. The event was addressed among others by Md. Moniruzzaman Sarkar, Assistant Vice President of the Bank, Mostofa Sarwar Khan, Chairman, 7 No Sahebabad Union Parishad, Md. Humayun Kabir, Principal, Sahebabad Degree College and ABM Nazrul Islam, Proprietor of Sazeda Enterprise and also the agent of Sahebabad Agent Banking Outlet. Local representatives, businessperson, professionals and dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 19 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 12:20:03 UTC
