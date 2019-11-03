Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL opens Banking Booth at Baridhara Natunbazar, Dhaka

News & Events IBBL opens Banking Booth at Baridhara Natunbazar, Dhaka

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its Banking Booth at Baridhara Natunbazar, Dhaka on 3 November 2019, Sunday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank inaugurated the booth as chief guest. Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent and Booth Banking Division was present in the program as special guest. Presided over by Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone, the program was addressed by Shahidul Amin Khandaker, social organizer, Md. Shafiqul Islam Baseq, Ward Councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation and Din Mohammad Dilu, President of Baridhara Natunbazar Dokan Malik Samabai Samiti among others. Md. Mozahidul Islam, Head of Baridhara Branch addressed welcome speech while Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Banking Booth in-Charge thanked the audience. Local businesspersons, academicians, professionals and social elites were present on the occasion.

