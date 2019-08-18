Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL organizes RDS Conference at Cox's Bazar

08/18/2019 | 08:57am EDT

News & Events

IBBL organizes RDS Conference at Cox's Bazar
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Cox's Bazar and Ramu Branches organized a biannual conference of its Rural Development Scheme (RDS) at a local auditorium of Cox's Bazar on 16 August 2019. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Presided over by Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, the program was addressed by Dr. Tanveer Ahmad and Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director and M. Zubayer Azam Helali, Executive Vice President and Head of Rural Development Division of the bank as special guests. G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Executive Vice President & Head of Chattogram South Zone addressed welcome speech.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 12:56:10 UTC
