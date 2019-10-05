Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL organizes workshop on BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure

News & Events IBBL organizes workshop on BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a workshop on 'BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure' at Islami Bank Tower on 5 October 2019, Saturday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank, the program was addressed by Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Business Promotion & Marketing Division, Mahmuda Sultana, Head of Agargaon Branch of the bank and Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Resource Person and Manager, Operation of Computer Network Systems Limited (CNS). Employees from 16 zones and 61 branches of IBBL attended the workshop.

