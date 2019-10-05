Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL organizes workshop on BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 04:32am EDT

News & Events

IBBL organizes workshop on BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a workshop on 'BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure' at Islami Bank Tower on 5 October 2019, Saturday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank, the program was addressed by Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Business Promotion & Marketing Division, Mahmuda Sultana, Head of Agargaon Branch of the bank and Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Resource Person and Manager, Operation of Computer Network Systems Limited (CNS). Employees from 16 zones and 61 branches of IBBL attended the workshop.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 08:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aMTR : Hong Kong Shuts Down After Night of Violence
DJ
04:56aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Unions at France's EDF call another strike
RE
04:43aBASEBALL : Eagles remain thorn in Hawks' postseason side
AQ
04:32aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes workshop on BRTA Taxes & Fees Collection Procedure
PU
03:57aSFEIR : We want to restore confidence in Lebanon
PU
03:52aBOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
03:35aBOURBON : Press release - Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew
AQ
03:27aMTR : Malicious Vandalism at MTR Network Forced Service Suspension on All Rail Lines
PU
03:13aRUGBY : Samoa's Pisi ready to take on Japan, former teammates
AQ
03:01aMARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES : Places No. 206 on the Globe and Mail's Brand-New Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews whether 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear -2-
3FACEBOOK : PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump re-election campaign targeted by Iran-linked hackers - sources
5How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group