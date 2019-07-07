Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL shifts its Baridhara Branch at new location

News & Events IBBL shifts its Baridhara Branch at new location

Islami Bank Bngladesh Limited has shifted its Baridhara Branch to Icon Center, Pragati Sarani, Dhaka on Sunday, 7 July 2019. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the Branch at the new location as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director adressed the program as special guest. Presided over by Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Aminur Rahman, Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka North Zone addressed welcome speech. Md. Mozahidul Islam, Senior Vice President and Head of Baridhara Branch thanked the guests. Md. Abdul Malek, Managing Director of Asia Car Limited addressed on behalf of clients and well-wishers. Businesspersons, clients and local elites attended the program.

