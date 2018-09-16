Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL signs MoU with Best Electronics

News & Events IBBL signs MoU with Best Electronics

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Best Electronics at Islami Bank Tower recently with a view to provide Equal Monthly Installment (EMI) facilities to its Khidmah (credit) cardholders. In presence of Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and Md. Asaduzzaman, Managing Director of Best Electronics signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations. Under this agreement, IBBL Khidmah (credit) cardholders will enjoy Equal Monthly Installment (EMI) facilities for 3,6,9 or 12 months in case of purchasing electronics goods from any outlet of Best Electronics. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Jabbar and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari, Executive Vice President, M. Zubayer Azam Helali, Senior Vice President of the Bank along with top executive and officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.

