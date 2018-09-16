Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL signs MoU with Best Electronics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 01:58pm CEST

News & Events

IBBL signs MoU with Best Electronics
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Best Electronics at Islami Bank Tower recently with a view to provide Equal Monthly Installment (EMI) facilities to its Khidmah (credit) cardholders. In presence of Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and Md. Asaduzzaman, Managing Director of Best Electronics signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations. Under this agreement, IBBL Khidmah (credit) cardholders will enjoy Equal Monthly Installment (EMI) facilities for 3,6,9 or 12 months in case of purchasing electronics goods from any outlet of Best Electronics. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Jabbar and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari, Executive Vice President, M. Zubayer Azam Helali, Senior Vice President of the Bank along with top executive and officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 11:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aXEROX : Zerox Corp. selects Clarkson
AQ
09:35aGENERAL MOTORS : September 16
AQ
09:35aALCOA : Value added
AQ
09:24aLOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. Air Force awards GPS satellite contract to Lockheed
AQ
09:23aETHERNITY : Exercise of Options
PU
09:20aRONALDO WILL SCORE AGAINST SASSUOLO : Juventus coach
AQ
09:19aEMIRATES NBD BANK : expands KSA branch network
AQ
09:19aEMIRATES NBD BANK : expands Saudi branch network
AQ
09:03aEQUINIX : appoints new president and CEO
AQ
09:03aEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : du opens business centre at DIFC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Billionaire Squire Goes On The Hunt Over H&m
3AMAZON.COM : It's Not All Amazon. Small Stocks Are Powering the Market Higher
4Partnership to develop educational facilities at Military Hospital
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Pritchett to Start No. 3 in Mopar Dodge 1320 ‘An..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.