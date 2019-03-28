Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh : celebrates its 36th founding anniversary

03/28/2019 | 02:06pm EDT
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a discussion meeting & Doa marking its 36th founding anniversary on 28 March 2019, Thursday at Islami Bank Tower, Dhaka. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the bank attended the program as chief guest. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the program. Md. Syful Islam, FCA, FCMA, Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam and Syed Abu Asad, Directors and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director addressed the program. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director addressed welcome speech. Md. Shamsuzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Muhammad Qaiser Ali and Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Directors, top executives and officials of the Bank attended the program.

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, PhD said that Islami Bank, founded on March 30, 1983, has crossed 36 years. Meanwhile, Islami Bank has been ranked as the only bank of Bangladesh in the list of top 1000 banks of the globe. With significant contribution in the country''''s economy, Islami Bank has been providing highest tax and VAT to the government treasury. Islami Bank is working as a model in banking sector and achieved local and international awards and recognition. He instructed the employees to work for development of the country through inclusive banking services in remote areas.

Md. Mahbub-ul-Alam said, 'Bangladesh is now in the line of developing countries. Islami Bank is operating its business keeping pace with the development policy of the country. Islami Bank is involved in inclusive banking through import and export trade, remittance collection and investment in garment sector, housing, SMEs, agricultural & agro-based industries and rural development projects. He also thanked all the shareholders, clients, sponsors, well-wishers and regulatory agencies including government and Bangladesh Bank for their continued support to the success and advancement of the bank.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:05:02 UTC
