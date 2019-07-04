Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islami Bank Bangladesh : opens its 343rd Branch at Nalitabari, Sherpur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 07:14am EDT

News & Events

Islami Bank opens its 343rd Branch at Nalitabari, Sherpur
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 343rd Branch at Nalitabari in Sherpur on 4 July 2019, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest. Presided over by Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the bank, the program was addressed by Md. Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Managing Director, Badiuzzaman Badshah, Agriculturist, Joynal Abedin, Chairperson of J & S Group, Md. Nurul Amin, President of Industry and Trade Association, Nalitabari and Abdul Hakim Ukil, freedom fighter as special guests. Dr. Muhammad Solaiman, Senior Vice President & Head of Mymensingh Zone addressed welcome speech and Mokbul Hossain, Head of Nalitabari Branch thanked the guests. On behalf of the clients and well-wishers, Shahnaz Parvin, Women Entrepreneur and Proprietor of M/s. Saif Enterprize addressed the program. Local businesspersons, professionals and social elites attended the occasion.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:58aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP developing energy-neutral Global Distribution Centre for Barry Callebaut in Lokeren
PU
07:58aNATIONAL GRID : Calls for Reduced Electricity Use in Portions of Northern Onondaga and Southern Oswego Counties
PU
07:58aSFK CONSTRUCTION : Announcements and Notices – Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office
PU
07:58aEVR : MelodyVR licenses content to Facebook Technologies LLC
PU
07:58aEVR : MelodyVR launched in 4 additional new markets, in advance of Wireless Festival
PU
07:57aTSX futures track global markets higher
RE
07:56aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : aims to launch low-sulphur bunker fuel oil futures in 2019
RE
07:56aCEMATRIX CORPORATION : Announces Private Placement
AQ
07:53aACEA : enters the plastic waste treatment sector
PU
07:50aPure Nickel Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : reports improved unit revenue and higher load factor in Ju..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About