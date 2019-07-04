Islami Bank Bangladesh : opens its 343rd Branch at Nalitabari, Sherpur

News & Events Islami Bank opens its 343rd Branch at Nalitabari, Sherpur

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 343rd Branch at Nalitabari in Sherpur on 4 July 2019, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest. Presided over by Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of the bank, the program was addressed by Md. Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Managing Director, Badiuzzaman Badshah, Agriculturist, Joynal Abedin, Chairperson of J & S Group, Md. Nurul Amin, President of Industry and Trade Association, Nalitabari and Abdul Hakim Ukil, freedom fighter as special guests. Dr. Muhammad Solaiman, Senior Vice President & Head of Mymensingh Zone addressed welcome speech and Mokbul Hossain, Head of Nalitabari Branch thanked the guests. On behalf of the clients and well-wishers, Shahnaz Parvin, Women Entrepreneur and Proprietor of M/s. Saif Enterprize addressed the program. Local businesspersons, professionals and social elites attended the occasion.

