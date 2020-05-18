Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 11:41am EDT

IMF Country Report No. 20/140

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF

MAURITANIA

April 2020

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

In the context of the Staff Report for the Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

  • A Press Release including a statement by the Acting Chair of the Executive Board and summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its April 23, 2020.
  • The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on April 23, 2020, following discussions that ended on April 14, 2020, with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on economic developments and policies. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 17, 2020.
  • A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staff of the IMF and the International Development Association.
  • A Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The documents listed below have been or will be separately released.

Letter of Intent sent to the IMF by the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania*

*Also included in Staff Report

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

2

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

PR 20/186

IMF Executive Board Approves a US$130 Million

Disbursement to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to address

the COVID-19 Pandemic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

  • The IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$130 million (SDR 95.680 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Mauritania cope with the COVID- 19 pandemic.
  • The economic and social impact of the pandemic is rapidly unfolding, with a contraction of output expected in 2020.
  • The IMF's emergency support will provide additional resources for health services and social protection programs.

Washington, DC - April 23, 2020. Today, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the disbursement of SDR 95.680 million (about US$130 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). The RCF funds will help address Mauritania's urgent balance of payments need stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, estimated at close to US$370 million, thereby providing space to increase spending on health services and social protection programs. The funds should also help to catalyze additional donor support.

The economic and social impact of the crisis is expected to be substantial in Mauritania. The economy is currently projected to contract by 2 percent this year and the overall budget deficit could rise to 3.4 percent of GDP.

Following the Executive Board's discussion, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has deteriorated rapidly and growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships for the population, and the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty. These developments have given rise to urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs.

"The authorities have responded swiftly with measures to contain the pandemic and alleviate its fallout. Going forward, prioritizing health spending and targeted support to the most vulnerable households and sectors in the economy remains critical. The authorities are committed to full transparency and reporting of resources deployed for the emergency response, to audit crisis-mitigation spending once the crisis abates, and to publish the results. At the same time, they remain committed to the economic reform program supported by the ongoing ECF arrangement with the IMF. The program aims at using the fiscal space to increase priority spending on education, health and social protection and infrastructure, while mobilizing domestic revenues and maintaining prudent borrowing policies to preserve debt sustainability.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

2

"The IMF's financial assistance under the RCF will provide a sizable share of the financing needed to implement the anti-crisis measures. Additional concessional and grant financing from the international community will be critical to close the remaining financing gap and help Mauritania respond effectively to the COVID-19 crisis."

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

April 17, 2020

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Developments and outlook. The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has weakened rapidly owing to the sharp deterioration in global conditions and the impact of domestic containment measures. Growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships on the population. Risks are tilted to the downside given the possibility of a more extensive global and domestic Covid-19 outbreak, a much steeper economic decline this year, and more gradual recovery thereafter.

Authorities' request. The humanitarian and economic impact of the pandemic has given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. The authorities have requested financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR 95.680 million (about $130 million or 74.3 percent of quota, as limited by the annual PRGT access limit), to be provided as budget support.

Current ECF arrangement: The fourth review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) was completed on December 11, 2019. The fifth ECF review mission that was concluded in early March found that performance under the program was broadly on track. Since then, however, the situation has deteriorated dramatically. Given the magnitude of the shock, immediate mitigation measures are critical and completion of the review is not feasible at this time. The authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies in the ECF and see the RCF as a bridge until resumption of the ECF review.

Policy priorities. Continue with essential containment measures and support for health systems. Shield affected people and firms with adequate, timely, and targeted fiscal and financial sector measures. Reduce stress to the financial system. Report transparently on the use of emergency resources and audit samples of crisis-mitigation spending.

Staff appraisal. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the RCF in light of the urgent balance of payments need, in the form of budget support. Despite a high risk of debt distress, public debt remains sustainable and capacity to repay the Fund is adequate. However, as the Fund will only cover about one-third of the financing gap, the authorities will need to seek sizable additional donor financing.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Approved By

Discussions took place remotely during April 9-14, 2020 with Central

Taline Koranchelian

Bank Governor Cheikh El Kebir Moulaye Taher, Minister of Finance

and Ashvin Ahuja

Mohamed-Lemine Dhehby, and Minister of Economy and Industry

Abdel Aziz Dahi. The team comprised Eric Mottu (head), Jean van

Houtte, Imen Ben Mohamed, Joseph Karangwa (all MCD), Babacar

Sarr (FAD), and Eric Pondi Endengle (SPR). Messrs. Mohamed-

Lemine Raghani and Mohamed Sidi Bouna (both OED) attended

policy meetings. Ms. Maaloum Braham and Ms. Abdulkarim

provided research assistance; Ms. Cruz, Ms. El Kawkabi, and Mr. Kane

provided administrative support.

CONTENTS

CONTEXT ________________________________________________________________________________________ 3

IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC, OUTLOOK, AND RISKS __________________________________________ 3

POLICY DISCUSSIONS ___________________________________________________________________________ 6

FUND SUPPORT AND CAPACITY TO REPAY____________________________________________________ 8

STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 11

BOX

1. Revised National Accounts __________________________________________________________________10

TABLES

  1. Macroeconomic Framework, 2016-25 _________________________________________________________12
  2. Balance of Payments, 2016-25 ________________________________________________________________13 3a. Central Government Operations, 2016-25 ___________________________________________________14 3b. Central Government Operations, 2016-25 ___________________________________________________15
  1. Monetary Survey 2016-22_____________________________________________________________________16
  2. Banking Soundness Indicators, 2010-19_______________________________________________________17
  3. External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2016-22 ______________________________________18
  4. Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-34 _________________________________________________________19
  5. Risk Assessment Matrix________________________________________________________________________20

APPENDIX

I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________21

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

CONTEXT

  1. Pre-pandemic,economic performance was strong; the authorities were implementing prudent policies and advancing with reforms, albeit with some delays. Growth accelerated to close to 6 percent in 2019, driven by buoyant activity in both extractive and non-extractivesectors and favorable terms of trade. Inflation remained low at 2.5 percent on an annual average in March. International reserves reached $1,136 million at end-December(about 5.3 months of non-extractiveimports), up from $918 million a year earlier. The budget yielded a sizable primary surplus of 1.7 percent of non-extractiveGDP (NEGDP, excluding grants) and as a result the external public debt-to-GDPratio declined by 2 percentage points to
  1. percent of GDP.1
  1. Mauritania has an existing arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) approved on December 6, 2017, with access of 90 percent of quota. The fourth ECF review was completed on December 11, 2019. The fifth review mission that concluded in early March- prior to the deterioration in the global outlook due to the pandemic and the containment measures taken by the authorities-foundthat the program was broadly on track. The program supported the use of fiscal space to increase priority social (education, health, and social protection) and infrastructure spending while maintaining prudent fiscal and borrowing policies to preserve debt sustainability.
  2. Since then, however, the situation has changed dramatically and the authorities have requested financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the magnitude of the shock, immediate mitigation measures are critical and completion of the fifth ECF review is not feasible at this time. The authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies of the ECF, and they see the RCF as a bridge until resumption of the ECF review.

IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC, OUTLOOK, AND RISKS

4. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities have taken drastic measures to limit movement of people. As of April 14, seven Covid-19cases were confirmed in Mauritania with one death and two recoveries; over 1,000 people were quarantined. In late February, the authorities started implementing-inconsultation with the WHO and other development partners-theirprevention and response plan, which includes health/security checks, preparation of hospitals, and securing medicines and healthcare equipment. In mid- March, the authorities suspended all commercial flights, closed border crossings (except for essential goods), imposed a strict nightly curfew, closed schools and universities, banned large gatherings, and closed non-essentialbusinesses. At end-March,they closed all stores, banned

1 The authorities revalued 2018 GDP by 35 percent as a result of methodological changes and expansion of coverage of informal activities, see Box 1.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

inter-regional travel, and locked down a south-eastern city. Beyond preventive measures, additional efforts will be needed to contain the spread of a potential outbreak of the virus, which will require appropriate equipment, the mobilization of health personnel, and an extension of health services in remote regions-straining an already weak health system. The authorities also started engaging in sizable additional outlays for security and logistics to enforce the containment measures and secure borders, and to stockpile food and other essential goods; already 20,000 vulnerable household have benefitted from food distribution.

5. The pandemic has given rise to urgent balance of payments and budgetary needs:

  • The economy is expected to contract this year. The global economic outlook has deteriorated significantly, leading to a projected drop in extractive sector production while containment measures will bring many domestic economic activities and sectors to a virtual halt for several months, with knock-oneffects on other sectors; these output losses, as well as a drop in FDI, could lead to a contraction in overall GDP to an estimated -2.0percent at best in 2020-downfrom a pre-pandemicestimate of 6.3 percent growth.
  • The balance of payments will be severely affected through lower commodity and fish exports, despite the resilience of global iron ore prices thus far. Although lower activity, trade disruptions, and low global oil prices may reduce imports (including oil, equipment, and construction material), this will be compensated in part by imports of pharmaceuticals, health equipment, and foodstuff to prevent shortages. Extractive sector exports will be affected by equipment and personnel shortages, and work on the offshore gas field project will likely be delayed. Many of these effects are already being felt, and the resulting external financing need is projected at about $368 million (5.0 percent of GDP, about 1.7 month of non- extractive imports).
  • The budget will be severely impacted by additional health, medical supplies, social protection, SME support, foodstuff stocks, and security-related expenditures to address the pandemic (estimated at about $210 million, 3.2 percent of NEGDP in additional appropriations, with possible higher needs later on); and the loss of tax revenues in the order of 3 percent of NEGDP resulting from lower economic activity, a deterioration in compliance, restrictions on the work of revenue administrations and banks, and tax relief measures (see below). Following cuts of 1.2 percent of NEGDP in non-priority spending and projected increases in gains on the domestic fuel price differential of 0.8 percent of NEGDP,2 the fiscal position is expected to switch from a previously projected primary surplus of 0.8 percent of NEGDP (excluding grants) to a primary deficit of 3.2 percent, resulting in a budget financing gap of about 5.2 percent of NEGDP ($323 million, 4.4 percent of overall GDP).

2 Given the authorities' longstanding policy of keeping domestic prices fixed above post-tax international prices, the budget will gain on the difference between domestic and oil import prices (recorded as nontax revenues). The authorities do not plan to reduce domestic fuel prices and all price differential gains will go to the budget, thereby compensating some of the lost tax revenues elsewhere.

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

6. Risks are tilted to the downside given the downside risks on the global and regional environment and its uncertain impact on Mauritania (Table 8). Risks include a prolonged global Covid-19outbreak which could reduce global supply and demand, further lower commodity export prices, and disrupt critical imports. Domestically, an expansion of the epidemic would lead to intensification and prolongation of human suffering and economic and social disruptions; higher budgetary costs; and a greater impact on the economy and budget revenues than currently estimated. Expected fiscal gains from the domestic fuel price differential could fail to materialize and would widen the fiscal gap if petroleum consumption drops more than expected or if pressure to reduce domestic fuel prices succeeds. These risks would add to those associated with the already fragile security conditions in the Sahel. Development of the offshore gas field and other large investment projects could be further delayed (first gas is already assumed to be delayed by one year to 2023). To mitigate these risks, contingency plans include greater donor support and possible augmentation of the existing ECF arrangement (subject to applicable PRGT limits), in addition to acceleration of structural reforms and adjustment. In case of shortfalls in donor financing, additional expenditure reprioritization will need to be considered in areas that will least affect the prevention of the outbreak, such as further postponement of non-prioritygoods and services or capital expenditure, while protecting expenditure that benefit the poor.

Mauritania: Selected Economic Indicators, 2018-23

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

4th Rev.

03/10/20

Proj.

Proj.

(Annual change in percent; unless otherwise indicated)

National accounts and prices

Real GDP

2.1

5.9

6.3

3.7

-2.0

4.2

4.6

6.4

Real extractive GDP

-9.5

27.2

10.2

6.3

-1.4

9.1

8.7

18.9

Real non-extractive GDP

3.5

3.6

5.8

3.2

-2.1

3.3

3.8

4.1

Consumer prices (end of period)

3.2

2.7

4.0

4.0

5.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

(In percent of nonextractive GDP; unless otherwise indicated)

Central government operations

Revenues and grants

25.0

24.3

22.2

22.8

21.6

22.7

23.3

23.9

Nonextractive

21.0

20.5

19.9

20.3

19.4

20.6

21.0

21.2

Taxes

15.5

14.9

15.4

15.5

13.8

15.5

15.7

15.8

Extractive

3.5

1.9

1.6

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.9

2.4

Expenditure and net lending

22.3

21.8

21.9

22.4

25.6

23.5

23.4

24.0

Of which: Current

14.3

13.7

14.0

14.3

17.9

15.0

14.8

14.8

Capital

8.0

8.3

7.9

8.1

7.7

8.5

8.6

9.3

Primary balance (excl. grants)

3.5

1.7

0.8

0.8

-3.2

0.0

0.8

0.8

Overall balance (in percent of GDP)

2.5

2.1

0.3

0.3

-3.4

-0.7

-0.1

-0.1

Public sector debt (in percent of GDP)

61.4

58.5

58.4

60.1

67.8

68.0

66.8

63.7

External sector

Current account balance (in percent of GDP)

-13.8

-10.6

-15.3

-15.3

-17.3

-17.4

-14.2

-6.8

Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports

-8.6

-3.6

-8.5

-8.6

-12.1

-11.6

-9.6

-5.5

Gross official reserves (in millions of US$, eop)

918

1,136

1,181

1,219

1,136

1,123

1,178

1,185

In months of prospective non-extractive imports

4.4

5.3

5.6

5.3

5.2

5.0

5.0

5.2

External public debt (in millions of US$)

3,614

3,740

3,913

3,947

4,269

4,387

4,490

4,570

In percent of GDP

51.3

49.2

49.0

50.5

57.6

57.3

56.2

53.4

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections .

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

POLICY DISCUSSIONS

  1. There was broad agreement on policy priorities at the current juncture. Staff and the authorities discussed measures to (i) continue with essential containment measures and support for health systems; (ii) shield affected people and firms with adequate, timely, and targeted fiscal and financial sector measures; and (iii) reduce stress to the financial system. Furthermore, there was agreement on the need to plan for a recovery phase to minimize the potential scarring effects of the crisis on human and physical capital; this includes rapidly resuming work on critical social and infrastructure projects (such as the expansion of social safety nets to the whole territory, reforms to public education, and energy, irrigation, and road projects) and other structural reforms planned under the ECF-supportedprogram.
  2. Discussions focused on policies to address the human, economic, and social fallout from the pandemic. As noted above, the authorities have deployed a sanitary preparedness plan to prevent and response to the pandemic. To mitigate the economic and social impact, they have set up a special social assistance fund (open to private funding) to procure urgent medical supplies and support 30,000 vulnerable households (about $14 million in line with the existing cash transfer program supported by the World Bank), and waived taxes on some essential goods and SMEs (the government's contribution to the fund represents about $67 million, 1 percent of NEGDP so far). Moreover, they have programmed additional budget outlays of about
    $143 million (2.2 percent of NEGDP) for health ($40 million), direct support for agricultural production ($53 million), direct support for SMEs ($18 million), and build-up of stocks of essential foodstuffs ($32 million) and stand ready to take further social action if the fluid situation deteriorates. The central bank (BCM) eased its monetary policy stance by reducing banks' reserve requirements from 7 percent to 5 percent and its policy rate from 6.5 percent to 5 percent to ease tightening liquidity conditions following the drop in fishing receipts.
  3. The authorities have appealed for financial support from the international community and have requested Fund assistance under the RCF. They have sought emergency financing from bilateral and multilateral donors including the World Bank, European Union, and African Development Bank. Staff encouraged the authorities to urgently seek donor financing (grants and concessional loans) to close the remaining balance of payments and fiscal gaps and help ease the adjustment burden.
  4. Staff and the authorities agreed on the need to allocate sufficient resources for critical healthcare, emergency services and social protection, as well as for risk communication and community engagement, surveillance and case tracking, infection prevention and control, and testing, while reprioritizing non-essentialspending. The authorities emphasized their intention to accelerate the rollout of the cash transfer scheme targeting vulnerable households to the whole territory, expand existing food distribution programs, and continue to seek contributions from the rich segments of the population as a solidarity measure. They were committed to full transparency in the use of resources deployed for the emergency response, to channel all spending through the budget (including the social assistance fund), and to track,

6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

account for, and report in a transparent manner. To help deter misappropriation of crisis- mitigation funds and assist fundraising from donors, the authorities will set up a supervisory committee for the social assistance fund and will ask the Court of Accounts to audit crisis- mitigation spending once the crisis abates and to publish the results. They will also publish information on the ministry of finance's website regarding public procurement contracts related to crisis mitigation, the names of the awarded companies and their beneficial owners, and ex- post validation of delivery.

  1. Staff saw accommodation of a wider fiscal deficit as inevitable, provided it remains temporary and enough financing is mobilized. Staff recommended maintaining counter- cyclical, well-designedpublic investment projects to support growth while reprioritizing non- essential capital projects as needed to increase health and social spending and limit financing pressures. Given limited fiscal space and a high risk of debt distress (see separate debt sustainability analysis, DSA), staff advised exclusively seeking grants and concessional loans for all budget and public investment financing needs. In case of financing shortfalls, non-essentialbudget appropriations would have to be reprioritized toward emergency and social needs. While staff saw some scope to use domestic financing buffers, it cautioned against depleting the limited resources of the national hydrocarbon revenue fund, or using the funds deposited at the BCM by Saudi Arabia in 2015 ($300 million, or one-quarterof gross official reserves) as it could lead to a severe depletion of reserves below adequate levels and risk jeopardizing external stability. The authorities noted that the high external public debt service, estimated at about $275 million this year (22 percent of government revenue) and climbing to $360 million next year (25 percent of revenue), represented a heavy burden on public finances. The authorities were committed to maintaining debt sustainability, and hence to unwinding the temporary measures and returning to a primary surplus once conditions normalize.
  2. Staff and the authorities agreed on the need to conduct data-dependent monetary policy aimed at addressing liquidity strains while closely monitoring banking sector soundness and inflation developments. Staff recommended to stand ready to provide liquidity to the financial system, against appropriate collateral, while accelerating ongoing reforms of the collateral framework. It encouraged the BCM to consider options and costs of targeted support measures for households and SMEs facing loan servicing problems. It discouraged relaxation of prudential and loss accounting requirements, and called for using banks' capital and liquidity buffers to absorb credit losses and the liquidity squeeze; but to stand ready, once banks' buffers are exhausted, to show some flexibility on the timing of bringing capital and liquidity to the minimum required through gradual capital augmentation plans. Staff considered that allowing some exchange rate flexibility may help absorb the shock, although its potential inflationary impact and banks' short net open foreign exchange positions limit the room for maneuver.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Mauritania: Financing, 2020

4th Review

Projections

Balance of Payments

million

percent of

million

percent of

U.S. dollars

GDP

U.S. dollars

GDP

Financing gap

115

1.5

368

5.0

Prospective IMF financing

115

1.5

175

2.4

IMF RCF (prospective)

n.a.

n.a.

130

1.8

IMF ECF (prospective)

46

0.6

45

0.6

Residual gap / other donor support

69

0.9

193

2.6

Central Government

billion

million

percent of

billion

million

percent of

MRU

U.S. dollars

GDP

MRU

U.S. dollars

GDP

Overall deficit

-0.7

-19

-0.3

9.6

250

3.4

Domestic financing

2.8

74

1.0

0.3

8

0.1

External borrowing (baseline, net)

-3.6

-93

-1.3

-3.1

-81

-1.1

Disbursments (projects)

3.8

99

1.3

4.2

110

1.5

Amortization

-7.4

-192

-2.6

-7.3

-191

-2.6

Financing gap

0.0

0

0.0

12.4

323

4.4

Prospective IMF budget financing (RCF)

5.0

130

1.8

Residual gap / other donor support

7.4

193

2.6

Source: IMF staff projections

FUND SUPPORT AND CAPACITY TO REPAY

13. The authorities have requested Fund support of SDR 95.680 million (about

74.3 percent of quota, or $130 million) under the exogenous shock window of the RCF.3 Staff assesses that Mauritania meets the qualification criteria for support under the RCF:

  • It faces an urgent balance of payments need, which, if not addressed, would result in immediate and severe economic disruption.
  • Disbursements under the ECF arrangement are expected to be delayed, given anticipated slippages in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the severity of the shock and uncertainty about the outlook make it difficult to quickly reach understandings on policies necessary to ensure that the program remains on track to meet its objectives. Because of the urgency of the balance of payments need, and the need for additional time to recalibrate/modify the program, the authorities are requesting an RCF in the meantime.

3 Although the annual RCF access limit was raised to 100 percent of quota on April 6, access is still subject to the applicable annual PRGT limit of 100 percent. In this regard, two prospective disbursements totaling 25.7 percent of quota under the current ECF are counted against this limit. The proposed RCF would not trigger high access procedures (applicable when access over a 36-month period exceeds 180 percent of quota or outstanding credit exceeds 225 percent of quota).

8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

  • Despite a high risk of debt distress, public debt is sustainable and capacity to repay the Fund is adequate (Table 7, which also assumes prospective ECF disbursements), although capacity to repay would be affected by materialization of the risks described above (¶6). The updated DSA suggests that public debt is sustainable, despite remaining at high risk of external and overall debt distress (see separate report).
  • The authorities are committed to the reform policies under the ECF, and they see the RCF as a bridge until resumption of the ECF review as soon as possible. Staff is comforted by
    Mauritania's solid track record of policy implementation and strong relations with the Fund, including under the current ECF-supported program.
  1. The proposed access would cover about one-third of the estimated external financing gap. Remaining needs are expected to be filled by other donors (¶9), which would allow maintaining adequate official reserves above 5 months of non-extractiveimports.4 The RCF is expected to help catalyze additional donor financing, including from Arab funds and bilateral donors from the Gulf. Absent prospective Fund and donor financing (including future ECF disbursements), reserves could drop to about 3½ months of imports, putting external stability at risk.
  2. The authorities asked for the RCF funds to be disbursed to the central bank and on- lent to the treasury to cover the budgetary impact of the pandemic. Domestic savings are not expected to be sufficient to cover the fiscal financing gap. To allow the RCF disbursement to finance the budget, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Finance and the BCM on their respective responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the Fund. The authorities have committed to undergoing a safeguards assessment update to be completed before Board approval of any subsequent arrangement and to provide staff with the necessary audit reports and authorize the external auditors of the BCM to hold discussions with staff; the last safeguards assessment was completed in May 2018.

4 The World Bank approved grants of $133 million for several social protection projects earlier this month.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Box 1. Revised National Accounts

The authorities revalued nominal GDP by 35 percent in 2018 as a result of a comprehensive revision of national accounts. The rebasing exercise, which started in 2017, upgraded national accounts to SNA 2008, updated the base year from 2004 to 2014, and expanded coverage of informal activities. The results were vetted by international experts, including from the Fund and the World Bank. This report incorporates preliminary estimates ahead of official publication scheduled for end-April/May.

Nominal GDP Revision

Real GDP Growth

(in billion MRU)

(in percent)

300

New GDP (base year =

25

Old GDP (base year = 2004)

New GDP (base year = 2014)

20

250

2014)

200

34.8%

15

22.7%

10

150

5

100

0

50

-5

0

-10

1998

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

Sources: Mauritanian authorities.

Sources: Mauritanian authorities.

The main source of the increase in GDP estimates stemmed from the expansion of coverage of informal activities by use of new surveys conducted in 2017. This expansion accounted for 80 percent of the 22.7 percent revaluation of GDP in 2014; informal activities now account for over half of estimated value- added, against 39 percent previously. Revised estimates of deflators between 2015-17led to a further GDP revaluation by 34.8 percent in 2018.

Contribution to Nominal GDP Revaluation, 2014

(in percent)

Contribution

SNA 2008 updgrade

2.7

Improved data coverage in formal activities

3.3

Improved data coverage in non-farm informal activities

18.1

Methodological changes

-1.4

Total revaluation

22.7

Sources: Mauritanian authorities.

10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

STAFF APPRAISAL

  1. The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-termeconomic outlook has deteriorated rapidly owing to the sharp deterioration in global economic conditions and the impact of domestic containment measures. Growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships for the population. Risks are tiled to the downside given the uncertainty around a more protracted global and domestic Covid-19outbreak, a much steeper economic decline this year, and more gradual recovery thereafter.
  2. Mauritania is facing urgent external and fiscal financing needs. Addressing the pandemic and the associated shocks has increased immediate external and fiscal financing needs. While subject to an unusual degree of uncertainty, staff's revised macroeconomic outlook indicates external and fiscal financing gaps of 4½-5percent of GDP.
  3. Staff welcomes the authorities' swift response to contain and mitigate the spread and impact of the virus. Health spending to prepare for a spread of the virus should be prioritized as well as spending for containment measures. To mitigate negative effects on the economy, targeted support to the most vulnerable households and those sectors most affected is appropriate. The temporary loosening of the fiscal and monetary stance is justified, and banking sector developments should be carefully monitored. If the crisis deepens, the government may need to scale up its response, ensuring that support measures remain timely, temporary, and targeted with a view to safeguarding fairness and public finances. Staff welcomes the authorities' commitment to full transparency and reporting of the use of resources deployed for the emergency response, and to audit crisis-mitigationspending once the crisis abates and to publish the results-tohelp deter misappropriation of crisis-mitigationfunds.
  4. The authorities remain committed to medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability. The authorities are seeking grants and concessional resources from development partners to address the fiscal pressures from security-relatedcosts, health spending and to safeguard debt sustainability. The updated DSA confirms that debt remains sustainable, despite remaining at high risk of external and overall debt distress, even under the new, more negative outlook. Staff welcomes the authorities' commitment to returning to primary surpluses as conditions normalize.
  5. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit
    Facility for a total amount of SDR 95.680 million (about 74.3 percent of quota). Staff's support is based on the urgent balance of payments needs arising from the severe impact of the pandemic, the authorities' existing and prospective policies to address this external shock, along with their strong track record which will mitigate risks for the Fund. Given the large fiscal financing gap, staff supports the request that the disbursement be made in the form of budget support. As the Fund alone will only cover about one-thirdof projected financing needs, staff encourages the authorities to seek additional donor financing. Staff welcomes the authorities' commitment to resume discussions on the fifth review under the ECF as soon as feasible.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 1. Mauritania: Macroeconomic Framework, 2016-25

Poverty rate: 31 percent (2014)

Quota: SDR 128.8 million

Population: 4.4 million (2018)

Main exports: iron ore, fish, gold - mainly to China and EU

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

4th Rev.

Est.

4th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

(Annual change in percent; unless otherwise indicated)

National accounts and prices

Real GDP

1.3

3.5

2.1

6.9

5.9

6.3

-2.0

4.2

4.6

6.4

5.4

4.4

Real extractive GDP

-3.4

-6.2

-9.5

27.7

27.2

10.2

-1.4

9.1

8.7

18.9

9.0

2.0

Real non-extractive GDP

1.6

4.7

3.5

5.0

3.6

5.8

-2.1

3.3

3.8

4.1

4.7

5.0

Real GDP per capita

-1.1

1.2

-0.2

4.7

3.6

4.1

-4.2

1.9

2.3

4.2

3.2

2.2

Iron ore production (million tons)

13.3

11.8

11.1

12.5

12.7

14.5

12.0

12.5

13.5

14.5

15.0

16.0

GDP deflator

11.2

3.7

1.8

4.7

4.7

2.9

4.1

3.5

2.6

2.9

3.4

2.5

Nominal GDP

12.6

7.3

4.0

11.9

10.9

9.4

2.0

7.8

7.3

9.5

9.0

7.0

Consumer prices (period average)

1.5

2.3

3.1

3.0

2.3

3.4

3.9

4.5

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

Consumer prices (end of period)

2.8

1.2

3.2

2.8

2.7

4.0

5.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

(In percent of GDP)

Savings and Investment

Gross investment

26.0

28.3

26.8

42.5

44.9

50.2

41.4

48.5

46.1

40.3

37.2

37.4

Gross national savings

28.2

31.0

29.4

31.1

34.3

29.5

24.1

31.2

31.8

33.5

32.3

33.1

Saving - Investment balance

2.2

2.8

2.5

-11.4

-10.6

-20.7

-17.3

-17.4

-14.2

-6.8

-5.0

-4.3

(In percent of nonextractive GDP; unless otherwise indicated)

Central government operations

Revenues and grants

23.1

22.8

25.0

31.5

24.3

29.9

21.6

22.7

23.3

23.9

24.4

24.6

Nonextractive

20.2

20.0

21.0

27.8

20.5

26.8

19.4

20.6

21.0

21.2

21.3

21.7

Taxes

13.6

14.1

15.5

20.7

14.9

20.8

13.8

15.5

15.7

15.8

15.9

16.0

Extractive

1.3

2.0

3.5

2.0

1.9

2.2

1.6

1.6

1.9

2.4

2.7

2.5

Grants

1.6

0.8

0.5

1.6

1.9

0.9

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.3

Expenditure and net lending

23.5

22.9

22.3

28.9

21.8

29.5

25.6

23.5

23.4

24.0

24.5

24.7

Of which: Current

13.8

14.0

14.3

18.7

13.7

18.9

17.9

15.0

14.8

14.8

14.9

14.8

Capital

9.7

8.7

8.0

9.8

8.3

10.6

7.7

8.5

8.6

9.3

9.6

9.9

Primary balance (excl. grants)

-1.1

0.2

3.5

2.7

1.7

1.1

-3.2

0.0

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

Non-extractive primary balance (excl. grants)

-2.4

-1.8

0.1

0.7

-0.2

-1.1

-4.8

-1.6

-1.1

-1.6

-1.9

-1.7

Overall balance (in percent of GDP)

-0.4

0.0

2.5

2.1

2.1

0.3

-3.4

-0.7

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

Public sector debt (in percent of GDP) 1/

72.3

69.6

75.8

95.3

71.8

96.2

81.5

81.2

79.3

75.4

71.6

68.5

Public sector debt (in percent of GDP) 1/ 2/

56.6

55.1

61.4

77.4

58.5

78.9

67.8

68.0

66.8

63.7

60.6

58.5

(Annual change in percent; unless otherwise indicated)

Money

Broad money

7.1

13.7

13.8

14.0

11.8

11.4

3.0

9.2

9.0

8.3

8.9

9.3

Credit to the private sector

8.1

7.5

19.4

11.0

12.9

12.3

5.1

11.4

11.4

10.9

11.5

12.3

External sector

Exports of goods, f.o.b.

0.9

26.1

7.3

21.5

22.3

4.0

-12.2

9.2

5.1

15.6

6.5

4.4

Imports of goods, f.o.b.

-2.5

10.2

24.2

-2.6

12.3

15.9

-4.0

2.9

-0.6

-3.9

0.2

3.5

Terms of trade

10.7

-3.5

-1.2

21.3

20.7

-0.5

10.3

0.9

-1.3

1.2

2.4

-1.2

Real effective exchange rate

-5.7

-1.7

-0.3

1.6

Current account balance (in percent of GDP)

-11.0

-10.0

-13.8

-11.4

-10.6

-20.7

-17.3

-17.4

-14.2

-6.8

-5.0

-4.3

Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports

-7.0

-5.0

-8.6

-5.9

-3.6

-11.5

-12.1

-11.6

-9.6

-5.5

-4.3

-3.5

Gross official reserves (in millions of US$, eop) 3/

824

849

918

1,105

1,136

1,181

1,136

1,123

1,178

1,185

1,271

1,418

In months of prospective non-extractive imports

5.4

4.6

4.4

5.5

5.3

5.6

5.2

5.0

5.0

5.2

5.4

5.7

External public debt (in millions of US$)

4,348

4,567

4,608

4,693

4,734

4,907

5,263

5,381

5,484

5,564

5,608

5,646

In percent of GDP

67.8

67.3

65.4

83.2

62.3

83.0

71.0

70.3

68.7

65.1

61.5

59.1

External public debt (in millions of US$) 2/

3,355

3,573

3,614

3,699

3,740

3,913

4,269

4,387

4,490

4,570

4,614

4,652

In percent of GDP

52.3

52.7

51.3

65.6

49.2

66.2

57.6

57.3

56.2

53.4

50.6

48.7

Memorandum items:

Nominal GDP (in billions of MRU)

225.5

241.9

251.5

208.8

278.9

228.4

284.4

306.7

328.9

360.2

392.5

420.1

Nominal non-extractive GDP (in billions of MRU)

200.0

216.2

227.0

177.3

237.0

194.4

240.9

258.1

277.0

297.5

321.8

345.3

Nominal GDP (in millions of US$)

6,414

6,784

7,048

5,641

7,600

5,912

7,417

7,660

7,983

8,552

9,121

9,558

Nominal GDP (US$, annual change in percent)

3.8

5.8

3.9

7.9

7.8

4.8

-2.4

3.3

4.2

7.1

6.6

4.8

Exchange rate (MRU/US$)

35.2

35.7

35.7

36.7

Price of oil (US$/barrel)

42.8

52.8

68.3

61.8

61.4

57.9

35.6

37.9

40.9

43.2

45.0

46.4

Price of iron ore (US$/Ton)

58.6

71.1

70.1

93.9

93.6

76.4

74.0

71.2

65.0

63.0

63.0

63.0

Price of gold (US$/Ounce)

1,248

1,257

1,269

1,400

1,392

1,531

1,640

1,667

1,684

1,703

1,721

1,739

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including government debt to the central bank recognized in 2018.

2/ Excluding passive debt to Kuwait under negotiation. 3/ Excluding the hydrocarbon revenue fund.

12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 2. Mauritania: Balance of Payments, 2016-25(in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

4th Rev.

Est.

4th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Current account balance

-707

-681

-976

-641

-805

-1,222

-1,287

-1,331

-1,136

-585

-454

-413

Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports 1/

-451

-337

-606

-335

-277

-678

-897

-886

-766

-471

-388

-330

Trade balance

-499

-327

-706

-231

-605

-542

-770

-663

-532

-55

117

150

Exports, fob

1,401

1,767

1,895

2,303

2,318

2,395

2,035

2,223

2,336

2,700

2,877

3,004

Of which : Iron ore

418

496

508

731

831

691

556

557

549

571

591

630

Hydrocarbons

87

65

11

0

0

0

0

0

0

327

507

507

Copper

138

139

148

148

145

118

99

76

50

35

0

0

Gold

289

370

420

609

596

723

772

894

1,004

1,011

969

979

Fish

421

625

750

735

712

763

569

639

655

651

679

707

Imports, fob

-1,900

-2,094

-2,601

-2,534

-2,923

-2,937

-2,805

-2,886

-2,867

-2,755

-2,759

-2,855

Of which : Food

-334

-391

-495

-430

-484

-480

-590

-493

-460

-497

-480

-497

Petroleum

-355

-445

-624

-590

-585

-585

-396

-459

-489

-496

-507

-538

Capital goods

-538

-523

-558

-529

-825

-790

-714

-783

-718

-468

-430

-475

Services and income (net)

-452

-623

-471

-621

-550

-869

-650

-803

-743

-679

-715

-709

Services (net)

-335

-526

-432

-690

-459

-914

-640

-830

-803

-741

-622

-700

Credit

270

230

250

174

319

180

219

228

237

246

257

280

Debit

-605

-756

-682

-863

-778

-1,094

-860

-1,058

-1,040

-987

-879

-980

Income (net)

-117

-97

-38

68

-91

45

-9

28

60

62

-94

-9

Credit

59

71

80

187

86

172

154

208

207

217

226

247

Debit

-176

-168

-119

-119

-177

-127

-164

-180

-147

-154

-320

-256

Current transfers (net)

245

269

202

212

349

188

133

134

139

149

144

146

Private unrequited transfers (net)

75

93

97

110

109

119

52

64

67

69

64

67

Official transfers

170

175

104

101

240

69

81

70

73

80

80

80

Capital and financial account

492

806

1,008

713

864

1,275

941

1,394

1,269

685

661

678

Capital account

8

11

19

70

24

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financial account

483

795

989

643

840

1,275

941

1,394

1,269

685

661

678

Foreign direct investment (net)

271

588

772

590

884

937

594

1,120

1,053

622

430

496

Official medium- and long-term loans

205

89

83

54

125

164

157

151

147

101

128

138

Disbursements

322

242

253

241

316

355

348

356

342

295

310

321

Of whch: GTA gas project

0

0

0

52

27

131

124

96

57

0

0

0

Amortization

117

153

169

187

191

191

191

205

195

194

182

184

SNIM medium- and long-term loans

-60

-63

-63

-32

-64

51

51

-15

-2

-43

17

25

Other financial flows

68

180

196

31

-105

123

139

137

72

5

85

19

Errors and omissions

135

-82

159

0

25

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall balance

-80

43

191

72

84

52

-346

63

134

100

207

265

Financing

80

-43

-191

-72

-83

-52

153

-63

-134

-100

-207

-265

Net foreign assets

80

-49

-195

-72

-88

-52

153

-63

-134

-100

-207

-265

Central bank (net)

-21

-8

-57

-165

-198

-52

153

-63

-126

-75

-169

-230

Assets (negative=accumulation of reserves)

-2

-26

-70

-187

-219

-76

0

13

-55

-7

-86

-147

Liabilities

-19

17

13

22

21

23

153

-76

-71

-68

-84

-82

ECF (prospective)

0

23

47

46

46

46

45

0

0

0

0

0

RCF (prospective)

130

0

0

0

0

0

Other

-19

-6

-34

-24

-24

-23

-22

-76

-71

-68

-84

-82

Commercial banks (net)

77

-18

-44

0

25

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hydrocarbon revenue fund (net)

24

-22

-93

93

85

0

0

0

-8

-24

-38

-35

Exceptional financing (HIPC debt relief)

0

5

4

0

5

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financing Gap

0

0

0

0

0

0

193

0

0

0

0

0

Memorandum items:

Current account balance (in percent of GDP)

-11.0

-10.0

-13.8

-11.4

-10.6

-20.7

-17.3

-17.4

-14.2

-6.8

-5.0

-4.3

Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports

-7.0

-5.0

-8.6

-5.9

-3.6

-11.5

-12.1

-11.6

-9.6

-5.5

-4.3

-3.5

Trade balance (in percent of GDP)

-7.8

-4.8

-10.0

-4.1

-8.0

-9.2

-10.4

-8.7

-6.7

-0.6

1.3

1.6

Total external financing requirements (in percent of GDP)

13.8

13.2

17.2

15.8

14.0

24.9

20.7

20.8

17.3

9.6

7.0

6.2

External public debt (in millions of US$)

4,348

4,567

4,608

4,693

4,734

4,907

5,263

5,381

5,484

5,564

5,608

5,646

(in percent GDP)

67.8

67.3

65.4

83.2

62.3

83.0

71.0

70.3

68.7

65.1

61.5

59.1

External public debt service (in millions of US$)

161

204

275

277

276

283

275

358

351

352

356

370

(in percent of revenue)

13.2

15.3

17.6

19.4

19.1

19.4

20.8

24.9

22.8

21.2

19.8

19.4

SNIM contribution to BOP (in millions of US$)

102

210

173

313

390

353

309

292

308

310

351

406

Gross official reserves (in millions of US$)

824

849

918

1,105

1,136

1,181

1,136

1,123

1,178

1,185

1,271

1,418

(in months of imports excluding extractive industries)

5.4

4.6

4.4

5.5

5.3

5.6

5.2

5.0

5.0

5.2

5.4

5.7

Hydrocarbon revenue fund

53

75

168

76

74

76

74

74

81

106

143

178

Nominal GDP (in millions of US$)

6,414

6,784

7,048

5,641

7,600

5,912

7,417

7,660

7,983

8,552

9,121

9,558

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 3a. Mauritania: Central Government Operations, 2016-25

(in billions of MRU, unless otherwise indicated)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

4th Rev.

Est.

4th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Revenues and grants

46.1

49.3

56.8

55.8

57.5

58.2

52.1

58.5

64.5

71.2

78.4

85.0

Revenues

43.0

47.6

55.6

52.9

53.1

56.4

50.7

57.5

63.4

70.0

77.2

83.8

Nonextractive

40.5

43.3

47.7

49.3

48.5

52.1

46.8

53.3

58.2

63.0

68.6

75.1

Tax

27.2

30.5

35.2

36.8

35.4

40.5

33.2

40.0

43.6

46.9

51.0

55.1

Nontax

13.3

12.8

12.5

12.6

13.1

11.7

13.6

13.3

14.6

16.1

17.6

20.0

Extractive

2.5

4.3

7.9

3.6

4.6

4.3

3.9

4.2

5.2

7.0

8.6

8.7

Oil and gas

1.1

1.9

6.3

1.9

1.8

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.7

3.3

4.6

4.5

of which gas

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.6

2.1

3.3

3.1

Mining

1.4

2.5

1.6

1.7

2.8

3.3

2.9

3.2

3.4

3.8

4.0

4.2

Grants

3.1

1.7

1.2

2.9

4.4

1.7

1.4

1.0

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.2

Of which: Projects

0.6

0.6

1.0

0.4

1.8

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Expenditure and net lending

47.0

49.4

50.6

51.3

51.6

57.4

61.7

60.6

64.7

71.5

78.8

85.5

Current

27.6

30.4

32.4

33.1

32.4

36.8

43.1

38.7

40.9

44.0

47.8

51.2

Compensation of employees

12.3

13.0

14.0

15.6

15.4

16.7

16.7

17.9

19.3

20.7

22.4

24.0

Goods and services

5.9

6.4

6.4

6.9

6.6

8.1

7.5

8.9

9.0

9.4

10.2

10.9

Subsidies and transfers 1/

5.6

5.5

6.0

5.9

4.8

6.2

13.4

6.5

6.9

7.7

8.6

9.3

Of which: Emergency program, incl. COVID-19

1.6

1.6

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.1

9.9

2.4

2.6

3.1

3.8

4.4

Energy subsidies

0.2

0.4

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.3

Arrears repayments

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Interest

1.7

2.2

3.1

3.3

2.6

3.1

3.3

3.3

3.6

3.9

4.2

4.4

External

1.3

1.8

2.6

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.5

Domestic

0.4

0.5

0.4

1.0

0.5

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.3

1.5

1.7

1.9

Special accounts

0.9

1.5

1.1

0.2

1.4

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Common reserves

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.4

2.0

1.5

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.8

1.9

Others

0.1

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Capital

19.4

18.9

18.1

17.4

19.7

20.7

18.6

21.9

23.8

27.5

31.0

34.3

Foreign-financed

4.5

3.8

2.8

3.8

4.5

4.2

4.2

4.5

5.3

7.2

8.1

8.8

Domestically financed

14.9

15.1

15.3

13.7

15.2

16.5

14.4

17.4

18.5

20.3

22.9

25.5

Net lending

0.0

0.2

0.2

0.8

-0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Primary balance (excl. grants)

-2.2

0.4

8.0

4.9

4.1

2.1

-7.7

0.1

2.2

2.4

2.6

2.8

Primary balance (excl. grants, prog. def.) 2/

6.5

5.1

3.9

2.1

-7.7

Primary balance

0.9

2.2

9.3

7.7

8.5

3.8

-6.3

1.1

3.4

3.6

3.8

4.0

Overal balance (excl. grants)

-4.0

-1.8

5.0

1.6

1.5

-1.0

-11.0

-3.1

-1.4

-1.5

-1.6

-1.6

Overall balance

-0.9

-0.1

6.2

4.5

5.9

0.7

-9.6

-2.1

-0.2

-0.3

-0.4

-0.4

Financing

0.9

0.1

-6.2

-4.5

-5.9

-0.7

9.6

2.1

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.4

Domestic

-2.4

2.2

1.6

-4.5

-5.1

2.8

0.3

5.8

3.3

2.3

2.3

1.9

Banking system

-1.6

1.4

0.1

-4.3

-4.2

1.4

0.9

3.4

1.9

1.2

1.2

1.0

Treasury account

-1.0

2.2

0.8

-4.1

-5.3

0.0

0.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

Commercial banks

-0.6

-0.8

-0.1

-0.2

1.1

1.4

0.9

2.4

1.4

1.2

1.2

1.0

Nonbanks

-0.7

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.1

1.4

0.9

2.4

1.4

1.2

1.2

1.0

Domestic arrears

0.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

1.4

0.0

-1.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other deposits accounts

-0.1

-0.6

1.0

0.0

-2.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

External

3.8

-2.2

-7.7

-0.1

-0.8

-3.6

9.3

-3.7

-3.1

-2.0

-1.9

-1.5

Hydrocarbon revenue fund (net)

0.9

-0.1

-3.1

3.5

3.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.3

-1.0

-1.6

-1.6

Oil and gas revenue

-1.1

-1.9

-6.3

-1.9

-1.8

-1.0

-1.0

-1.0

-1.7

-3.3

-4.6

-4.5

Transfer to the budget

1.9

1.8

3.1

5.3

5.3

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.4

2.2

3.0

3.0

Other external financing

3.0

-2.1

-4.6

-3.5

-4.4

-3.6

9.3

-3.7

-2.7

-1.0

-0.2

0.1

Borrowing (net)

2.8

-1.7

-4.3

-3.5

-4.1

-3.6

-3.1

-3.7

-2.7

-1.0

-0.2

0.1

Disbursements

6.3

3.2

2.0

3.4

2.8

3.8

4.2

4.5

5.3

7.2

8.1

8.8

Amortization

-3.6

-4.8

-6.3

-6.9

-6.9

-7.4

-7.3

-8.2

-8.0

-8.2

-8.4

-8.7

Exceptional financing (HIPC debt relief)

0.3

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Use of Fund resources (RCF, prospective)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financing gap / unidentified donor support

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

7.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Errors and omissions

-0.6

0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Memorandum items:

Real growth rate of public expenditure (%)

-9.9

2.8

-0.3

-1.6

-0.3

8.3

15.0

-6.0

2.7

6.2

6.0

4.2

Current (%)

-6.3

7.4

8.0

-0.6

-2.1

7.4

28.1

-14.1

1.7

3.3

4.6

2.9

Capital (%)

-13.2

-4.6

-12.0

-6.4

6.3

14.7

-8.9

12.7

4.4

11.2

8.3

6.3

Non-extractive primary balance (excl. grants)

-4.7

-3.9

0.2

1.3

-0.5

-2.2

-11.6

-4.0

-2.9

-4.7

-6.0

-6.0

Non-extractive primary balance

-1.6

-2.2

1.4

4.2

3.9

-0.5

-10.2

-3.0

-1.8

-3.5

-4.8

-4.8

Basic budget balance (excl. grants) 3/

0.5

2.0

7.8

5.4

5.9

3.2

-6.8

1.3

3.9

5.7

6.5

7.1

Social spending

8.7

9.1

8.8

9.6

9.6

11.9

14.5

12.6

14.7

16.8

19.5

22.4

Poverty-reducing expenditure

18.7

19.4

18.5

24.7

28.5

32.0

29.8

33.4

37.3

42.0

46.8

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including transfers to public entities outside the central government. 2/ Adjusted for half of additional/shortfall in extractive revenue.

3/ Overall balance excluding foreign-financed investment expenditure.

14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 3b. Mauritania: Central Government Operations, 2016-25

(in percent of non-extractive GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

4th Rev. 4/

Est.

4th Rev. 4/

Proj.

Proj.

Revenues and grants

23.1

22.8

25.0

23.3

24.3

22.2

21.6

22.7

23.3

23.9

24.4

24.6

Revenues

21.5

22.0

24.5

22.1

22.4

21.5

21.1

22.3

22.9

23.5

24.0

24.3

Nonextractive

20.2

20.0

21.0

20.6

20.5

19.9

19.4

20.6

21.0

21.2

21.3

21.7

Tax

13.6

14.1

15.5

15.4

14.9

15.4

13.8

15.5

15.7

15.8

15.9

16.0

Nontax

6.6

5.9

5.5

5.3

5.5

4.4

5.7

5.2

5.3

5.4

5.5

5.8

Extractive

1.3

2.0

3.5

1.5

1.9

1.6

1.6

1.6

1.9

2.4

2.7

2.5

Oil and gas

0.5

0.9

2.8

0.8

0.8

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.6

1.1

1.4

1.3

of which gas

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.7

1.0

0.9

Mining

0.7

1.1

0.7

0.7

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.2

1.2

Grants

1.6

0.8

0.5

1.2

1.9

0.7

0.6

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.3

Of which: Projects

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Expenditure and net lending

23.5

22.9

22.3

21.4

21.8

21.9

25.6

23.5

23.4

24.0

24.5

24.7

Current

13.8

14.0

14.3

13.8

13.7

14.0

17.9

15.0

14.8

14.8

14.9

14.8

Compensation of employees

6.2

6.0

6.2

6.5

6.5

6.4

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

Goods and services

2.9

3.0

2.8

2.9

2.8

3.1

3.1

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.1

Subsidies and transfers 1/

2.8

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.0

2.4

5.6

2.5

2.5

2.6

2.7

2.7

Of which: Emergency program, incl. COVID-19

0.8

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.8

4.1

0.9

0.9

1.0

1.2

1.3

Energy subsidies

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Arrears repayments

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Interest

0.9

1.0

1.3

1.4

1.1

1.2

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

External

0.7

0.8

1.2

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.7

Domestic

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Special accounts

0.5

0.7

0.5

0.1

0.6

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

Common reserves

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.8

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Others

0.0

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Capital

9.7

8.7

8.0

7.3

8.3

7.9

7.7

8.5

8.6

9.3

9.6

9.9

Foreign-financed

2.2

1.7

1.2

1.6

1.9

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.9

2.4

2.5

2.5

Domestically financed

7.5

7.0

6.7

5.7

6.4

6.3

6.0

6.8

6.7

6.8

7.1

7.4

Net lending

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Primary balance (excl. grants)

-1.1

0.2

3.5

2.0

1.7

0.8

-3.2

0.0

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

Primary balance (excl. grants, prog. def.) 2/

2.9

2.1

1.6

0.8

-3.2

Primary balance

0.4

1.0

4.1

3.2

3.6

1.5

-2.6

0.4

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.1

Overal balance (excl. grants)

-2.0

-0.8

2.2

0.7

0.6

-0.4

-4.6

-1.2

-0.5

-0.5

-0.5

-0.5

Overall balance

-0.4

0.0

2.7

1.9

2.5

0.3

-4.0

-0.8

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

Financing

0.4

0.0

-2.7

-1.9

-2.5

-0.3

4.0

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Domestic

-1.2

1.0

0.7

-1.9

-2.2

1.1

0.1

2.3

1.2

0.8

0.7

0.6

Banking system

-0.8

0.6

0.0

-1.8

-1.8

0.5

0.4

1.3

0.7

0.4

0.4

0.3

Treasury account

-0.5

1.0

0.4

-1.7

-2.3

0.0

0.0

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Commercial banks

-0.3

-0.4

-0.1

-0.1

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.9

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.3

Nonbanks

-0.4

0.6

0.2

-0.1

0.0

0.5

0.4

0.9

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.3

Domestic arrears

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.6

0.0

-0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other deposits accounts

0.0

-0.3

0.5

0.0

-1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

External

1.9

-1.0

-3.4

0.0

-0.3

-1.4

3.9

-1.4

-1.1

-0.7

-0.6

-0.4

Hydrocarbon revenue fund (net)

0.4

-0.1

-1.4

1.5

1.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.3

-0.5

-0.5

Oil and gas revenue

-0.5

-0.9

-2.8

-0.8

-0.8

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1

-1.4

-1.3

Transfer to the budget

1.0

0.8

1.4

2.2

2.2

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.8

0.9

0.9

Other

1.5

-1.0

-2.0

-1.5

-1.8

-1.4

3.9

-1.4

-1.0

-0.3

-0.1

0.0

Borrowing (net)

1.4

-0.8

-1.9

-1.5

-1.7

-1.4

-1.3

-1.4

-1.0

-0.3

-0.1

0.0

Disbursements

3.2

1.5

0.9

1.4

1.2

1.5

1.7

1.7

1.9

2.4

2.5

2.5

Amortization

-1.8

-2.2

-2.8

-2.9

-2.9

-2.8

-3.0

-3.2

-2.9

-2.7

-2.6

-2.5

Exceptional financing (HIPC debt relief)

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Use of Fund resources (RCF, prospective)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Financing gap / unidentified donor support

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Errors and omissions

-0.3

0.0

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Memorandum items:

Non-extractive primary balance (excl. grants)

-2.4

-1.8

0.1

0.5

-0.2

-0.8

-4.8

-1.6

-1.1

-1.6

-1.9

-1.7

Non-extractive primary balance

-0.8

-1.0

0.6

1.7

1.7

-0.2

-4.2

-1.2

-0.6

-1.2

-1.5

-1.4

Overall balance (in percent of GDP)

-0.4

0.0

2.5

1.6

2.1

0.3

-3.4

-0.7

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

Basic budget balance (excl. grants) 3/

0.2

0.9

3.4

2.2

2.5

1.2

-2.8

0.5

1.4

1.9

2.0

2.1

Social spending

4.4

4.2

3.9

4.0

4.1

4.5

6.0

4.9

5.3

5.7

6.1

6.5

Poverty-reducing expenditure

9.4

9.0

8.2

10.3

10.9

13.3

11.5

12.1

12.5

13.0

13.6

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including transfers to public entities outside the central government. 2/ Adjusted for half of additional/shortfall in extractive revenue.

3/ Overall balance excluding foreign-financed investment expenditure. 4/ Using rebased GDP.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 4. Mauritania: Monetary Survey 2016-22

(in billions of MRU at end-of-period exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

4th Rev.

Est.

4th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Monetary survey

Net foreign assets

6.1

7.0

10.0

16.5

18.5

19.4

13.5

16.5

22.2

Net domestic assets

48.7

55.4

61.0

64.5

60.8

70.8

68.2

72.7

75.1

Net domestic credit

69.3

74.9

86.7

89.8

89.7

100.3

94.4

106.8

118.8

Net credit to the government

16.9

18.6

19.6

15.3

13.9

16.7

14.7

18.2

20.1

Credit to the economy

52.4

56.3

67.1

74.5

75.8

83.6

79.6

88.7

98.7

Other items net

-20.6

-19.6

-25.7

-25.3

-28.9

-29.5

-26.2

-34.2

-43.7

Broad money (M2)

54.8

62.4

71.0

81.0

79.4

90.2

81.7

89.2

97.3

Monetary authorities

Net foreign assets

11.5

11.7

13.8

20.4

21.6

23.6

16.8

19.9

25.6

Net domestic assets

12.7

15.3

15.1

12.0

9.4

12.5

15.0

14.6

11.9

Net domestic credit

16.3

18.2

19.5

15.1

13.7

14.7

13.3

9.2

9.7

Net credit to the government

15.9

17.8

19.0

14.9

13.1

14.9

13.1

14.1

14.6

Other items net

-3.6

-2.9

-4.5

-3.1

-4.4

-2.2

1.8

5.4

2.1

Reserve money

24.3

27.0

28.8

32.5

31.0

36.0

31.8

34.6

37.5

Currency in circulation

14.1

14.9

15.6

17.8

17.5

19.8

18.0

19.6

21.4

Reserves of banks

10.1

12.1

13.2

14.7

13.5

16.2

13.8

14.9

16.1

Of which : Banks deposits in FX

2.9

3.6

3.8

4.2

4.0

4.6

4.1

4.4

4.7

Commercial banks

Net foreign assets

-5.4

-4.7

-3.8

-3.9

-3.1

-4.1

-3.3

-3.4

-3.5

Net domestic credit

53.0

56.8

67.3

74.5

76.2

85.0

80.9

92.3

103.8

Net credit to the government

1.0

0.8

0.5

0.3

0.8

1.8

1.6

4.0

5.4

Credit to the private sector

52.0

55.9

66.8

74.1

75.4

83.2

79.3

88.3

98.4

Other items net

-17.1

-16.7

-21.2

-22.0

-24.7

-26.7

-27.7

-34.3

-40.6

(Annual change in percent)

Monetary survey

Net foreign assets

-21.8

14.1

42.1

65.6

86.1

17.8

-27.2

22.6

34.0

Net domestic assets

12.3

13.7

10.2

5.6

-0.4

9.8

12.1

6.5

3.3

Net domestic credit

3.6

8.1

15.7

3.5

3.4

11.7

5.2

13.2

11.2

Net credit to the government

-8.1

10.0

5.3

-21.9

-28.9

9.2

6.1

23.2

10.4

Credit to the economy

8.0

7.5

19.2

10.9

12.9

12.2

5.1

11.3

11.4

Other items net

12.6

5.2

-31.2

1.4

-12.5

-16.6

9.3

-30.5

27.9

Broad money (M2)

7.1

13.7

13.8

14.0

11.8

11.4

3.0

9.2

9.0

Monetary authorities

Net foreign assets

12.5

1.6

17.6

48.5

57.3

15.4

-22.5

18.9

28.6

Net domestic assets

7.8

20.1

-1.5

-20.1

-37.9

3.4

60.6

-2.6

-18.7

Net domestic credit

-5.4

11.4

7.4

-22.5

-29.8

-3.0

-3.3

-30.2

5.4

Net credit to the government

-5.3

11.7

7.2

-21.6

-31.1

0.0

0.0

7.6

3.5

Reserve money

9.9

11.3

6.8

12.6

7.5

11.0

2.6

8.7

8.6

Commercial banks

Net foreign assets

-125.0

12.8

19.0

-3.4

18.1

-5.3

-5.3

-3.6

2.2

Net domestic credit

6.7

7.0

18.6

10.7

13.2

14.1

6.2

14.2

12.4

Net credit to the government

-37.4

-18.1

-36.3

-33.9

48.4

408.3

109.7

149.0

34.5

Credit to the private sector

8.1

7.5

19.4

11.0

12.9

12.3

5.1

11.4

11.4

Memorandum items:

Broad money (M2) to GDP (in percent) 1/

24.3

25.8

28.2

28.7

28.5

29.3

28.7

29.1

29.6

Velocity of broad money (to non-extractive GDP) 1/

3.6

3.5

3.2

3.0

3.0

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.8

Credit to the private sector (percent of non-extractive GDP)

26.0

25.9

29.4

31.0

31.8

31.7

32.9

34.2

35.5

Net foreign assets of banks (in millions of U.S. dollars)

-150.7

-132.6

-104.4

-104.4

-83.3

-104.4

-83.3

-83.3

-83.3

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Using rebased GDP or rebased non-extractive GDP.

16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 5. Mauritania: Banking Soundness Indicators, 2010-19

(in percent, unless otherwise indicated)

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Balance sheet

Assets / GDP

31.1

30.9

32.5

35.2

42.5

43.2

45.6

52.5

55.6

54.1

Net private-sector credit / total assets

53.2

48.2

50.8

52.1

55.5

57.0

54.9

43.8

41.2

41.0

Public enterprise credit / total assets

13.3

10.2

7.2

3.4

6.9

3.3

5.4

5.3

4.7

5.3

Government securities / total assets

18.8

11.1

11.2

5.8

5.8

2.0

2.0

1.0

0.6

0.9

Private-sector credit growth (y-o-y)

16.0

10.6

15.1

14.9

21.3

8.0

8.3

7.5

19.4

12.8

Gross NPLs / gross loans

45.3

39.2

25.7

20.4

23.0

30.0

25.5

22.4

22.6

21.5

Of which: accrued interest on NPLs / gross loans

11.6

11.5

8.3

7.1

10.1

5.1

7.2

6.0

Of which: legacy NPLs (pre-2010) / gross loans

16.7

13.7

13.8

12.8

9.7

9.7

9.7

Of which: new NPLs / gross loans

17.0

14.1

3.6

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.6

Provisions / (gross NPLs - accrued interest)

30.0

31.2

53.1

52.9

52.5

78.5

63.0

70.7

77.8

76.1

Provisions / loans 360+ days in arrears

87.7

90.7

88.0

88.8

87.0

93.0

58.0

72.3

Deposits / total assets

59.3

60.9

59.1

57.8

61.0

60.8

59.0

60.2

55.6

63.2

Private-sector gross loans / private-sector deposits

118.4

105.9

110.7

113.7

137.7

134.1

110.4

88.4

94.5

94.7

Capital ratios

Capital / total assets

16.7

18.5

17.5

18.7

14.7

13.7

14.2

13.8

12.9

18.4

Capital adequacy ratio

34.0

35.2

29.2

32.4

28.1

23.1

23.7

22.2

24.7

25.3

Foreign exchange exposure

Fx assets / total assets

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.6

10.5

6.7

8.9

12.0

10.1

12.0

Fx assets / fx liabilities (on balance sheet)

112.1

135.2

100.1

106.6

138.6

108.2

116.0

102.5

99.5

103.2

Open fx position / capital (including off balance sheet)

-16.0

-32.7

-45.9

-26.0

-70.4

-72.7

-69.8

25.0

-32.6

-31.8

Profitability and liquidity

Return on assets

0.4

1.2

1.4

1.2

1.2

0.7

Return on equity

2.7

6.0

8.4

6.4

6.6

5.1

Liquid assets / total assets 1/

29.5

29.7

29.8

24.0

23.5

21.4

17.0

24.6

19.6

20.9

Memorandum items:

Share of assets held by three largest banks

53.7

50.7

45.4

42.3

45.7

42.0

41.0

38.8

Number of banks

10

12

12

15

15

16

16

17

17

18

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff.

1/ Liquid assets: cash, reserves, and treasury bills.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 6. Mauritania: External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2016-22

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Est.

4th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Total Requirements

-1051

-1035

-1354

-1325

-1564

-1641

-1740

-1523

Current account deficit, excl. grants

-877

-856

-1080

-1046

-1291

-1368

-1401

-1208

External public debt amortization 1/

-175

-179

-274

-279

-273

-273

-339

-315

Of which : Saudi Arabia

-5

-8

-8

-9

-11

-72

-72

Arab Monetary Fund

0

-18

-46

-38

-28

-23

-8

Arab Fund for Economic and Social Dev.

-35

-37

-45

-47

-54

-63

-67

Islamic Development Bank

-10

-11

-30

-22

-22

-25

-25

China

-18

-19

-18

-24

-24

-27

-30

IMF

-10

-15

-19

-21

-20

-14

-9

Total Sources

1051

1035

1354

1325

1519

1273

1740

1523

Foreign direct investment and capital inflows (net)

280

599

792

908

937

594

1120

1053

Official grants (baseline)

170

175

104

240

69

81

70

73

Of which : European Union

11

11

13

12

World Bank

26

26

15

34

35

AfDB

10

10

3

United Arab Emirates

40

2

Official loan disbursements (excluding IMF)

322

242

253

289

224

224

260

285

Of which : Arab Monetary Fund

100

Arab Fund for Economic and Social Dev.

81

122

110

164

Islamic Development Bank

51

25

14

7

China

39

7

11

India

9

53

39

Saudi Fund for Development

26

49

35

IMF ECF disbursements

23

47

46

Other flows 2/

258

43

321

-24

365

374

277

175

Drawdown of reserves (negative = accumulation)

-2

-26

-70

-219

-76

0

13

-55

Drawdown of oil account (negative = accumulation)

24

-22

-93

85

0

0

0

-8

Financing gap

46

368

0

0

Prospective IMF financing

46

175

0

0

IMF RCF (prospective)

n.a.

130

0

0

IMF ECF (prospective)

46

45

0

0

Residual gap / other donor support

0

193

0

0

Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Including central government, central bank, and SNIM.

2/ Including SNIM, SMHPM, commercial banks, errors and omissions, and exceptional financing.

18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 20

THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 7. Mauritania: Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-34

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Payments to the Fund based on existing credit

Principal (in million of SDRs)

14.34

9.94

6.62

6.07

11.59

16.56

16.56

16.56

11.59

4.97

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Charges and interest (in million of SDRs)

0.06

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Payments to the Fund based on existing and prospective credit

Principal (in million of SDRs)

14.34

9.94

6.62

6.07

11.59

27.78

42.32

42.32

37.35

30.73

14.54

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Charges and interest (in million of SDRs)

0.06

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total payments to the Fund based on existing and prospective credit

In millions of SDRs

14.40

9.97

6.65

6.10

11.62

27.81

42.35

42.35

37.38

30.76

14.57

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

In millions of US$

19.94

13.85

9.27

8.52

16.29

39.13

59.59

59.59

52.60

43.29

20.50

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

In percent of exports of goods and services

0.88

0.57

0.36

0.29

0.52

1.19

1.79

1.76

1.52

1.23

0.57

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

In percent of debt service

7.29

3.89

2.65

2.43

4.60

11.12

21.61

21.73

20.34

17.59

8.92

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

In percent of GDP

0.27

0.18

0.12

0.10

0.18

0.41

0.60

0.57

0.47

0.37

0.17

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

In percent of Gross International Reserves

1.76

1.23

0.79

0.72

1.28

2.76

3.67

3.22

2.51

1.82

0.76

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

In percent of quota

11.18

7.74

5.16

4.74

9.02

21.59

32.88

32.88

29.02

23.88

11.31

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Outstanding Fund credit

In millions of SDRs

229.3

219.3

212.7

206.6

195.0

167.3

124.9

82.6

45.3

14.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

In millions of US$

317.5

304.8

296.5

288.8

273.5

235.4

175.8

116.3

63.7

20.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

In percent of exports of goods and services

14.1

12.4

11.5

9.8

8.7

7.2

5.3

3.4

1.8

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

In percent of debt service

116.1

85.5

84.8

82.4

77.3

66.9

63.7

42.4

24.6

8.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

In percent of GDP

4.3

4.0

3.7

3.4

3.0

2.5

1.8

1.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

In percent of gross international reserves

27.9

27.1

25.2

24.4

21.5

16.6

10.8

6.3

3.0

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

In percent of quota

178.0

170.3

165.1

160.4

151.4

129.9

97.0

64.1

35.1

11.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net use of Fund credit (in millions of SDRs)

114.5

-9.9

-6.6

-6.1

-11.6

-27.8

-42.3

-42.3

-37.4

-30.7

-14.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Disbursements

128.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Repayments

14.3

9.9

6.6

6.1

11.6

27.8

42.3

42.3

37.4

30.7

14.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Memorandum items:

Exports of goods and services (in millions of US$)

2,254.7

2,450.8

2,572.3

2,946.2

3,133.9

3,284.4

3,334.6

3,378.8

3,450.4

3,512.2

3,569.3

3,639.2

3,723.4

3,797.9

3,877.5

Debt service (in millions of US$)

273.5

356.4

349.8

350.4

353.9

351.9

275.8

274.3

258.6

246.1

229.8

196.5

195.7

184.0

180.1

Nominal GDP (in millions of US$)

7,417.4

7,659.8

7,982.8

8,552.2

9,120.8

9,558.1

10,007.6

10,530.7

11,078.8

11,662.3

12,286.6

12,955.5

13,681.4

14,457.5

15,281.8

Gross international reserves (in millions of US$)

1,136.1

1,123.0

1,177.9

1,184.9

1,270.7

1,418.0

1,625.4

1,852.2

2,093.0

2,381.0

2,696.9

3,059.6

3,458.3

3,925.2

4,424.5

Quota (millions of SDRs)

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

128.8

Sources: IMF staff estimates and projections.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19

MAURITANIA OF REPUBLIC ISLAMIC

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 8. Mauritania: Risk Assessment Matrix 1/

Sources of Risks

Relative

Expected Impact

Policy Response

Likelihood

Global Risks

Prolonged Covid-19

High

High. Lower global commodity prices

Sizable donor support needed. Use

outbreak

(metals, gas, fish) and lower trade flows

external and fiscal buffers and greater

reduce exports and FDI, with negative

exchange rate flexibility for gradual

impact on domestic growth, poverty,

adjustment. Structural reforms to

and external and fiscal positions.

diversify the economy and export

markets to increase resilience.

Widespread social

High

High. Possibly lower development

Use of external buffers and greater

discontent and political

finance and aid flows. Lower trade flows

exchange rate flexibility for gradual

instability

reduce exports and FDI, with negative

adjustment. Structural reforms to

impact on domestic growth, poverty,

diversify the economy and export

and external and fiscal positions.

markets to increase resilience.

More protectionism

High

Medium. Reduced prospects for FDI in

Accelerate business climate reforms

new sectors (including gas) impacting

and increase exchange rate flexibility

diversification, exports, and growth.

to boost competitiveness and

mitigate shocks. Develop prudent

borrowing plans based on

concessional financing and use gas

proceeds to reduce debt.

Oversupply in the oil

High

High. Reduced FDI in extractive

Build larger fiscal and external

market

industries and risks for future gas

buffers. Greater exchange rate

development; negative impact on

flexibility and use of external buffers

domestic growth and external and fiscal

for gradual adjustment. Structural

positions.

reforms to diversify the economy and

export markets to increase resilience.

Intensified geopolitical

Medium

High. Adverse impact on regional trade.

Create policy space for contingencies

tensions and security risks

Fiscal and security-related costs from

by consolidating the budget and

migration from neighboring countries.

broadening the tax base through

Negative impact on investor sentiment,

reforms and economic diversification.

economic diversification.

Further develop regional security

cooperation.

Domestic Risks

Political and social unrest;

Medium

High. Higher public spending, including

Improve governance and business

regional terrorist attacks

on security; impaired investor

climate, strengthen anti-corruption

confidence and lower growth prospects.

frameworks. Promote inclusive

growth and increase social spending.

Slower pace of reforms

Medium

High. Negative impact on social

Build consensus on reforms. Invest in

outcomes, investor confidence, and

human capital and institutions.

growth prospects.

Reduced correspondent

Medium

Medium. Curtailed cross-border

Strengthen the AML/CFT framework

banking services

payments affecting trade and

and its implementation; step up

remittances. Rise in informality.

outreach to foreign banks.

1/ The Risk Assessment Matrix (RAM) shows events that could materially alter the baseline path (the scenario most likely to materialize in the view of IMF staff). The relative likelihood is the staff's subjective assessment of the risks surrounding the baseline ("low" is meant to indicate a probability below 10 percent, "medium" a probability between 10 and 30 percent, and "high" a probability between 30 and 50 percent). The RAM reflects staff views on the source of risks and overall level of concern as of the time of discussions with the authorities. Non-mutually exclusive risks may interact and materialize jointly. Conjectural risks are especially relevant over shorter horizons (up to 2 years) given the current baseline. Structural risks (omitted from this streamlined version) remain salient over shorter and longer horizons (up to 3 years).

20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Appendix I. Letter of Intent

Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Central Bank of Mauritania

Nouakchott, April 17, 2020

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva

Managing Director

International Monetary Fund

Washington DC

Dear Managing Director:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a massive and unprecedented impact on the population and the economy of Mauritania. It affects human lives, people's health and their livelihoods, and threatens to destroy the social and economic fabric of our country. In consultation with the WHO and other UN agencies, we have taken measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic and mitigate its impact. We canceled commercial international passenger flights, closed all border crossings for individuals, and left only eight open for essential goods such as medication and food. We imposed confinement measures in urban areas and suspended all non-essential businesses, with a dramatic effect on economic activity. To mitigate the fallout of this scourge, which compounds the impact of a drought, we are ramping up emergency spending on health and related public services, expanding social protection for the most vulnerable, introducing measures to support households and small businesses, supporting national agriculture production, and building food security stocks.

The pandemic could result in a contraction in economic activity this year, possibly by about

2 percent, compared to a pre-crisis projected GDP growth of over 6 percent. Both extractive and non-extractive sectors are expected to be impacted significantly by the pandemic prevention and response measures and by the reduction in external demand. The balance of payments is expected to deteriorate as exports drop, the cost of essential food and non-food imports rise, and remittances fall. As a result, the external current account deficit could widen and a financing gap of about $370 million (5 percent of GDP) could emerge.

The pandemic is already having a direct and substantial impact on the budget. We have set up a special social assistance fund to finance the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, targeted support to households and SMEs most affected by the crisis, and temporary tax relief on some essential goods. Significant tax losses are also expected due to the economic contraction. The initial cost of the emergency response already taken has reached MRU 2.5 billion (1 percent of non- extractive GDP) and is expected to rise to several percentage points of GDP on account of additional planned budget costs for security, health, and social protection. We stand ready to take further social action if the fluid situation deteriorates.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

To prevent financial sector instability, the Central Bank of Mauritania (BCM) has reacted expeditiously and provided liquidity to banks by lowering reserve requirements and reducing its policy rate. The BCM will continue to monitor key prudential ratios and price developments, and will stand ready to act as needed.

Against this background, and in the face of the urgent balance of payments need arising from the pandemic, we request emergency financing from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR 95.680 million, equivalent to about 74.3 percent of our quota, to ease the pressure on our official international reserves and budget financing. We request that the funds be disbursed as budget support. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance and BCM have signed a memorandum of understanding on their respective responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the IMF. Together with the support from other development partners, this disbursement will help fill the projected external and fiscal gaps in 2020. We are confident that the IMF's support will play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from our partners.

Going forward, we will allocate sufficient resources for critical health, emergency services, and social expenditures, as well as for risk communication and community engagement, surveillance and case tracking, infection prevention and control, and testing. We will maintain all spending on-budget and make sure to track, account for, and report in a transparent manner the resources deployed for emergency response. To avoid any misappropriation of funds, we will carefully control emergency spending and will publish information on the ministry of finance's website regarding public procurement contracts related to crisis mitigation, the names of the awarded companies and their beneficial owners, and ex-post validation of delivery. We will ask the Court of Accounts to audit emergency spending once the crisis abates and to publish its results. We will accelerate the rollout of the cash transfer scheme targeting vulnerable households to the whole territory and seek to expand existing food programs. We will reprioritize non-essential current and capital spending as needed to increase priority health and social spending. These policies will help advance our poverty reduction and growth objectives. Finally, to embed this year's fiscal expansion in a medium-term fiscal framework that maintains debt sustainability, we will develop a plan to unwind the temporary measures and return to a primary surplus once the crisis abates.

We remain fully committed to the broad objectives of the ECF-supported program and to the economic policies described in our latest letter of intent dated November 25, 2019, which we believe will help address the balance of payments difficulties. We met all December 2019 quantitative targets and made substantial progress in achieving the structural benchmarks under the program, despite some delays. However, significant uncertainty about the economic outlook makes completing the fifth review under this arrangement difficult at this time. We are fully aware, nevertheless, of the need to continue to ensure macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability despite the short-term rise in spending to address the impact of the pandemic, and we are committed to implementing medium-term fiscal policies consistent with medium-term sustainability.

In line with IMF's safeguards policy, we commit to undergoing an update safeguards assessment to be completed before IMF Board approval of any subsequent arrangement, providing IMF staff with

22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

the necessary audit reports, and authorizing the BCM's external auditors to hold discussions with IMF staff. Moreover, Mauritania will not impose new or intensify existing restrictions on the making of payments and transfers for current international transactions, trade restrictions for balance of payment purposes, or multiple currency practices, or enter into bilateral payments agreements which are inconsistent with its obligations under Article VIII. We also consent to the publication of this letter and the related staff report.

Very truly yours,

/s/

/s/

Mr. Cheikh El Kebir Moulaye Taher

Mr. Mohamed-Lemine Dhehby

Governor of the Central Bank of Mauritania

Minister of Finance

/s/

Mr. Abdel Aziz Dahi

Minister of Economy and Industry

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 23

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

April 17, 2020

REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS

Approved By

Prepared by the staffs of the International Monetary Fund and

Taline

the International Development Association.

Koranchelian and

Ashwin Ahuja

(IMF) and

Marcello Estevão

(IDA)

Risk of external debt

High

distress:

Overall risk of debt distress:

High

Granularity in the risk rating:

Sustainable

Application of judgment:

No

Negative growth in 2020, and one-year delay in the start of Grand

Tortue/Ahmeyim gas production (2023). Primary deficit in 2020,

Macroeconomic projections

returning to the previously projected stable surplus after two years.

Iron ore prices lower by 10 percent, resulting in larger current account

deficit.

Financing strategy

Additional financing needs filled by RCF, concessional borrowing and

grants in 2020 adding new external debt of over 5 percent of GDP.

Realism tools flagged

Large unexpected change in public debt in the last 5 years.

Mechanical risk rating under

High

the external DSA

Mechanical risk rating under

High

the public DSA

Debt coverage is the same as in previous DSA: central government and public agencies, central bank, and SOE debt guaranteed by the government (including state-owned oil and gas company, excluding national mining company). The Composite Indicator score is 2.84 and the debt-carrying capacity is assessed to be medium.

The risk of external debt distress and the overall risk of public debt distress remain high, as the NPV of public external debt to GDP continues to breach its threshold in 2020-22 under baseline projections, and the debt service-to-revenue ratio breaches its threshold in 2020-

25. However, external and public debt are assessed to be sustainable as both indicators are projected to be on a steady downward trend and to fall below their respective thresholds by 2026. The risk rating remains high despite the rebasing of national accounts completed by the authorities, which estimated nominal GDP to be 35 percent higher than previously in 2018 due to upgrading to SNA 2008 and expanding the coverage of informal activities.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

The macroeconomic outlook is significantly less favorable than the previous Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) in November 2019 due to the external shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a delay in the Grand Tortue/Ahmeyim gas project. Projected export, growth, fiscal and debt trajectories are highly uncertain and are vulnerable to a stronger impact of the pandemic, reversals in metal and oil prices, regional security developments, and climatic hazards. Prudent policies are needed, including avoiding non- concessional borrowing and relying instead on grants and concessional financing taken up at a moderate pace consistent with absorptive capacity.

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Table 1. Mauritania: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario 2017-40

(in percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Actual

Projections

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2030

2040

External debt (nominal) 1/

77.7

75.7

71.3

66.3

64.5

62.1

58.6

55.4

53.3

46.6

38.9

of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG)

66.7

66.7

63.4

59.0

58.3

56.9

54.0

51.1

49.2

43.4

37.1

Change in external debt

-2.9

-2.0

-4.4

-5.0

-1.7

-2.4

-3.5

-3.2

-2.1

-1.1

-0.8

Identified net debt-creating flows

-3.0

0.0

-6.5

10.8

0.1

-1.8

-4.2

-2.7

-3.2

-2.5

-2.9

Non-interest current account deficit

8.5

12.3

9.2

16.0

15.9

12.7

5.4

3.7

3.1

3.5

3.6

Deficit in balance of goods and services

12.6

16.2

14.0

19.0

19.5

16.7

9.3

5.5

5.8

6.0

5.6

Exports

29.4

30.4

34.7

30.4

32.0

32.2

34.4

34.4

34.4

29.1

21.0

Imports

42.0

46.6

48.7

49.4

51.5

48.9

43.8

39.9

40.1

35.0

26.5

Net current transfers (negative = inflow)

-4.0

-2.9

-4.6

-1.8

-1.8

-1.7

-1.7

-1.6

-1.5

-1.3

-0.9

of which: official

-2.6

-1.5

-3.2

-1.1

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.8

-0.6

-0.4

Other current account flows (negative = net inflow)

-0.2

-1.0

-0.2

-1.2

-1.8

-2.2

-2.2

-0.3

-1.1

-1.2

-1.1

Net FDI (negative = inflow)

-8.7

-11.0

-11.6

-8.0

-14.6

-13.2

-7.3

-4.7

-5.2

-4.7

-5.3

Endogenous debt dynamics 2/

-2.8

-1.3

-4.1

2.8

-1.2

-1.3

-2.3

-1.7

-1.1

-1.3

-1.1

Contribution from nominal interest rate

1.6

1.6

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.4

1.3

1.2

0.9

0.8

Contribution from real GDP growth

-2.7

-1.6

-4.1

1.5

-2.7

-2.8

-3.7

-3.0

-2.3

-2.2

-1.9

Contribution from price and exchange rate changes

-1.7

-1.3

-1.4

Residual 3/

0.1

-1.9

2.1

-15.8

-1.8

-0.6

0.6

-0.5

1.1

1.4

2.0

of which: exceptional financing

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Sustainability indicators

PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio

...

...

48.4

41.5

41.4

40.6

38.4

36.1

34.5

30.1

27.8

PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio

...

...

139.6

136.6

129.3

126.0

111.6

105.2

100.4

103.7

132.3

PPG debt service-to-exports ratio

10.2

12.8

10.5

12.2

14.6

13.6

11.9

11.4

11.3

10.1

13.6

PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio

15.3

17.6

19.1

20.8

24.9

22.8

21.2

19.8

19.4

14.0

12.8

Gross external financing need (Billion of U.S. dollars)

0.6

0.8

0.5

1.3

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.6

Key macroeconomic assumptions

Real GDP growth (in percent)

3.5

2.1

5.9

-2.0

4.2

4.6

6.4

5.4

4.4

4.8

5.1

GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent)

2.2

1.7

1.9

-0.4

-0.9

-0.3

0.7

1.2

0.3

0.5

1.0

Effective interest rate (percent) 4/

2.1

2.1

2.0

1.9

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.0

2.2

Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

19.5

7.4

22.9

-14.5

8.7

5.0

14.5

6.4

4.8

1.6

2.7

Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

13.7

15.2

12.7

-1.0

7.6

-0.9

-4.2

-2.8

5.4

-0.1

2.8

Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent)

...

...

...

28.1

28.1

30.8

34.6

39.5

39.3

33.1

23.1

Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP)

19.7

22.1

19.0

17.8

18.7

19.3

19.4

19.7

20.0

20.9

22.3

Aid flows (in Billion of US dollars) 5/

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/

...

...

...

3.3

1.8

1.8

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.4

0.9

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/

...

...

...

31.5

32.4

35.6

39.5

44.5

44.0

36.6

25.0

Nominal GDP (Billion of US dollars)

7

7

8

7

8

8

9

9

10

12

22

Nominal dollar GDP growth

5.8

3.9

7.8

-2.4

3.3

4.2

7.1

6.6

4.8

5.4

6.1

Average 8/

Historical

Projections

70.1

55.0

Definition of external/domestic debt

Residency-based

60.1

50.5

Is there a material difference between the

Yes

two criteria?

0.1

-1.5

11.7

6.7

14.3

9.8

Debt Accumulation

-3.1

-1.6

4.0

45

0.5

-1.5

2.0

40

35

-9.8

-7.2

0.0

30

-2.0

25

0.2

-0.8

-4.0

20

15

-6.0

10

-8.0

5

-10.0

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Debt Accumulation

Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP)

3.8

4.3

Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale)

1.5 0.2

1.8

2.2

External debt (nominal) 1/

8.2

3.0

of which: Private

7.5

1.5

70

...

34.2

19.8

19.8

60

...

1.8

50

...

38.5

40

5.3

4.5

30

3 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL

Memorandum items:

20

PV of external debt 7/

...

...

56.3

48.8

47.6

45.9

43.0

40.4

38.6

33.3

29.6

In percent of exports

...

...

162.3

160.4

148.8

142.3

124.9

117.7

112.3

114.7

140.9

10

Total external debt service-to-exports ratio

30.1

33.3

25.3

29.5

30.4

28.2

24.4

21.9

21.0

19.1

20.9

PV of PPG external debt (in Billion of US dollars)

3.7

3.1

3.2

3.2

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.7

6.0

0

(PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent)

-7.9

1.2

0.9

0.6

0.1

0.0

1.0

1.4

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio

11.4

14.2

13.6

21.0

17.6

15.1

8.9

6.8

5.2

4.6

4.4

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt.

2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g) + Ɛα (1+r)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms, Ɛ=nominal appreciation of the local

currency, and α= share of local currency-denominated external debt in total external debt.

3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief) such as the projected resolution in 2020 of the debt owed to the Kuwait Investment Authority; changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For

projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes.

4/ Current-year interest payments divided by previous period debt stock.

5/

Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief.

6/

Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt).

7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value.

8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

MAURITANIA OF REPUBLIC ISLAMIC

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Figure 1. Mauritania: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under

Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30

60

PV of debt-to GDP ratio 1/

50

40

30

20

10

Most extreme shock: Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Debt service-to-exports ratio

25

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock: Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Baseline

Historical scenario

300

PV of debt-to-exports ratio 1/

250

200

150

100

50

Most extreme shock: Exports

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Debt service-to-revenue ratio

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock: One-time depreciation

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Most extreme shock 2/

Threshold

Customization of Default Settings

Size

Interactions

No

No

Tailored Stress

Combined CL 3/

Yes

Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

Commodity price

No

No

Market financing

n.a.

n.a.

Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply.

Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress tests*

Default

User defined

Shares of marginal debt

External PPG MLT debt

100%

Terms of marginal debt

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

1.7%

1.7%

USD Discount rate

5.0%

5.0%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

23

23

Avg. grace period

6

6

  • Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ Does not include passive debt to the Kuwait Investment Authority.

2/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

3/ The magnitude of the shock used for the combined contingent liability shock has been increased to factor in the full value of the Nouakchott harbor PPP.

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 2. Mauritania: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly External

Debt, 2020-30

(in percent)

Projections 1/

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

PV of debt-to GDP ratio

Baseline

42

41

41

38

36

34

33

32

31

31

30

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

42

41

41

42

42

43

45

46

47

49

50

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

42

43

43

41

39

37

36

34

33

33

32

B2.

Primary balance

42

42

43

42

40

39

39

38

37

37

36

B3.

Exports

42

48

57

54

51

50

48

47

46

44

42

B4.

Other flows 3/

42

49

55

52

49

48

46

45

44

42

41

B5.

Depreciation

42

52

47

44

41

39

38

36

35

35

34

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

42

52

56

53

50

48

47

46

44

43

41

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

42

46

47

46

45

44

44

43

42

42

41

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

42

44

46

44

41

40

38

37

36

35

34

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

PV of debt-to-exports ratio

Baseline

137

129

126

112

105

100

100

101

101

102

104

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

137

128

128

123

123

126

135

142

150

161

170

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

137

129

126

112

105

100

100

101

101

102

104

B2.

Primary balance

137

132

133

121

117

114

116

118

120

122

125

B3.

Exports

137

184

261

233

221

213

215

217

217

216

217

B4.

Other flows 3/

137

153

169

151

144

139

139

141

141

140

140

B5.

Depreciation

137

129

114

101

95

90

89

90

90

91

94

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

137

174

160

175

166

160

161

162

162

162

162

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

137

142

146

134

130

128

131

133

136

139

142

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

137

153

155

135

126

119

117

117

117

117

118

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

Debt service-to-exports ratio

Baseline

12

15

14

12

11

11

10

11

10

10

10

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

12

14

13

12

12

12

11

11

11

12

12

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

12

15

14

12

11

11

10

11

10

10

10

B2.

Primary balance

12

15

14

12

12

12

11

11

11

11

11

B3.

Exports

12

19

22

20

19

19

18

18

19

21

21

B4.

Other flows 3/

12

15

14

13

12

12

11

11

13

14

14

B5.

Depreciation

12

15

14

12

11

11

10

10

10

9

9

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

12

16

17

16

15

15

14

14

15

16

16

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

12

15

14

12

12

12

11

11

11

11

11

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

12

16

15

13

13

12

11

11

12

12

12

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

Debt service-to-revenue ratio

Baseline

21

25

23

21

20

19

17

16

16

15

14

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

21

24

22

21

20

20

18

18

17

17

17

0

21

24

22

21

21

20

18

17

18

18

17

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

21

26

24

23

21

21

18

18

17

16

15

B2.

Primary balance

21

25

23

21

20

20

18

17

16

16

16

B3.

Exports

21

26

25

24

23

22

20

19

19

21

20

B4.

Other flows 3/

21

25

24

23

21

21

19

18

19

20

19

B5.

Depreciation

21

32

29

26

25

24

21

20

19

17

16

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

21

26

26

24

23

22

20

19

20

21

19

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

21

25

23

22

21

20

18

18

17

16

15

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

21

27

25

24

22

21

19

17

17

17

16

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Threshold

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the threshold.

2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator (in U.S. dollar terms), non-interest current account in percent of GDP, and non-debt creating flows.

3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

6

Table 3. Mauritania: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-40

(in percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

REPUBLIC ISLAMIC

FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2030

2040

Historical

Projections

Public sector debt 1/

69.6

75.8

71.8

67.8

68.0

66.8

63.7

60.6

58.5

51.4

40.8

65.0

59.6

of which: external debt

66.7

66.7

63.4

59.0

58.3

56.9

54.0

51.1

49.2

43.4

37.1

60.1

50.5

of which: local-currency denominated

Change in public sector debt

-2.6

6.1

-3.9

-4.0

0.2

-1.2

-3.1

-3.1

-2.1

-1.4

-1.2

Identified debt-creating flows

-5.5

-3.6

-8.0

3.4

-3.2

-4.1

-5.1

-4.3

-3.5

-3.4

-3.6

-3.0

-3.0

Primary deficit

-0.9

-3.7

-3.1

2.2

-0.4

-1.0

-1.0

-1.0

-0.9

-1.0

-1.7

-0.8

-0.6

Revenue and grants

20.4

22.6

20.6

18.3

19.1

19.6

19.8

20.0

20.2

21.1

22.4

20.5

20.1

of which: grants

0.7

0.5

1.6

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.1

Primary (noninterest) expenditure

19.5

18.9

17.6

20.5

18.7

18.6

18.8

19.0

19.3

20.2

20.7

19.7

19.5

Automatic debt dynamics

-4.5

0.3

-4.6

1.2

-2.8

-3.0

-4.1

-3.3

-2.5

-2.4

-1.9

Contribution from interest rate/growth differential

-2.2

-1.7

-4.7

1.2

-2.8

-3.0

-4.1

-3.3

-2.5

-2.4

-1.9

of which: contribution from average real interest rate

0.2

-0.2

-0.5

-0.3

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

of which: contribution from real GDP growth

-2.4

-1.4

-4.2

1.5

-2.7

-3.0

-4.0

-3.3

-2.6

-2.4

-2.0

Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation

-2.2

2.0

0.1

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

Other identified debt-creating flows

-0.2

-0.3

-0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

0.0

Privatization receipts (negative)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Debt relief (HIPC and other)

-0.2

-0.3

-0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Residual 2/

2.9

9.8

4.0

-7.4

3.4

2.8

2.0

1.2

1.4

2.0

2.4

3.4

1.2

Sustainability indicators

PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 3/

...

...

57.7

51.3

51.8

50.9

48.5

46.0

44.2

38.4

31.7

PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio

279.9

280.3

271.7

259.8

245.7

230.3

218.2

181.8

141.7

Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 4/

31.7

30.1

32.2

37.4

42.3

46.5

46.8

46.3

46.8

35.1

19.6

Gross financing need 5/

5.4

2.9

3.3

8.9

6.6

7.0

7.2

7.3

7.4

6.2

2.7

Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions

Real GDP growth (in percent)

3.5

2.1

5.9

-2.0

4.2

4.6

6.4

5.4

4.4

4.8

5.1

3.8

4.3

Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent)

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.8

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.6

1.9

1.1

1.7

Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent)

2.1

2.8

-0.2

0.2

0.6

1.8

1.7

1.4

2.5

3.0

3.1

1.5

2.1

Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation)

-3.3

3.0

0.2

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

1.2

...

Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent)

3.7

1.8

4.7

4.1

3.5

2.6

2.9

3.4

2.5

2.5

3.0

5.0

2.8

Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent)

0.6

-1.0

-1.7

14.6

-5.2

3.9

7.5

6.8

6.0

4.9

5.4

4.3

5.7

Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 6/

1.7

-9.8

0.9

6.3

-0.6

0.2

2.1

2.1

1.2

0.4

-0.4

-2.4

1.3

PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ Coverage of debt: The central government, central bank, government-guaranteed debt, non-guaranteed SOE debt . Definition of external debt is Residency-based.

2/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief) such as the projected resolution in 2020 of the debt owed to the Kuwait Investment Authority; changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes.

3/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 4/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt.

5/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 6/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question.

7/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.

Definition of external/domestic

Residency-

debt

based

Is there a material difference

Yes

between the two criteria?

Public sector debt 1/

of which: local-currency denominated

of which: foreign-currency denominated

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030

of which: held by residents

of which: held by non-residents

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

MAURITANIA OF

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Figure 2. Mauritania: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio 1/

70

60

50

40

30

20 Most extreme shock: Non-debt flows

10

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

350

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio 1/

90

Debt Service-to-Revenue

Ratio

300

80

70

250

60

200

50

150

40

100

30

20

Most extreme shock: Combined contingent

50

Most extreme shock: Non-debt flows

10

liabilities

0

0

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Baseline

Most extreme shock 2/

TOTAL public debt benchmark

Historical scenario

Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the

Default

User defined

stress tests*

Shares of marginal debt

External PPG medium and long-term

47%

47%

Domestic medium and long-term

5%

5%

Domestic short-term

48%

48%

Terms of marginal debt

External MLT debt

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

1.7%

1.7%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

23

23

Avg. grace period

6

6

Domestic MLT debt

Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing

4.2%

4.2%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

3

3

Avg. grace period

2

2

Domestic short-term debt

Avg. real interest rate

3.1%

3.1%

  • Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ Does not include passive debt to the Kuwait Investment Authority.

2/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

7

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Table 4. Mauritania: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public Debt, 2020-30

Projections 1/

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Baseline

51

52

51

49

46

44

43

42

40

40

38

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

51

51

49

47

44

41

40

38

37

35

34

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

51

54

55

53

52

50

50

49

49

49

49

B2.

Primary balance

51

53

53

51

48

46

45

43

42

41

40

B3.

Exports

51

57

64

61

58

56

55

53

52

50

48

B4.

Other flows 3/

51

59

65

62

59

57

56

55

53

51

49

B5.

Depreciation

51

61

58

53

49

46

43

40

38

36

34

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

51

51

50

45

42

40

38

36

36

35

34

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

51

62

60

56

53

51

50

48

47

47

46

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

51

53

54

53

52

51

51

51

50

50

50

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

TOTAL public debt benchmark

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio

Baseline

280

272

260

246

230

218

210

200

195

190

182

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

280

265

249

236

220

205

194

183

176

169

160

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

280

281

282

270

258

249

244

238

237

236

232

B2.

Primary balance

280

279

273

256

239

226

218

208

203

199

191

B3.

Exports

280

297

325

308

291

277

269

257

250

240

228

B4.

Other flows 3/

280

312

332

315

297

284

275

263

255

245

232

B5.

Depreciation

280

319

296

271

246

226

211

194

183

173

161

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

280

268

254

229

212

198

187

175

171

167

162

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

280

324

304

286

267

253

244

233

228

223

215

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

280

296

290

285

272

261

255

244

243

242

237

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio

Baseline

37

42

47

47

46

47

45

39

35

36

35

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/

37

42

45

46

46

45

43

37

33

33

32

0

37

31

34

36

35

36

35

30

27

27

27

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

37

44

54

58

60

61

61

54

49

50

50

B2.

Primary balance

37

42

54

58

55

55

53

45

40

41

40

B3.

Exports

37

42

47

48

48

48

46

40

37

41

40

B4.

Other flows 3/

37

42

47

48

48

48

46

41

38

41

40

B5.

Depreciation

37

43

51

53

53

54

52

45

39

40

38

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

37

41

46

46

47

48

47

41

38

40

41

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

37

42

79

66

62

59

55

47

41

42

40

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

37

45

50

52

59

62

61

54

49

50

50

C4. Market Financing

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the benchmark.

2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator and primary deficit in percent of GDP.

3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI.

8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA

Figure 3. Mauritania: Drivers of Debt Dynamics - Baseline Scenario

External debt

Gross Nominal PPG External Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages)

80

Current DSA

Previous DSA

proj.

70

DSA-2015

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Debt-creating flows

Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/

(percent of GDP)

(past 5 years, percent of GDP)

Residual

30

40

20

Interquartile

30

Price and

range (25-75)

exchange

10

rate

20

Real GDP

growth

0

10

Change in PPG

debt 3/

Nominal

-10

0

interest rate

Current

-20

-10

Median

account +

FDI

Change in

-30

-20

5-year

5-year

PPG debt 3/

Contribution of

Distribution across LICs 2/

historical projected

-30

unexpected

change

change

Public debt

Gross Nominal Public Debt

Debt-creating flows

Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/

(in percent of GDP; DSA vintages)

(percent of GDP)

(past 5 years, percent of GDP)

Current DSA

Residual

40

proj.

30

Previous DSA

80

DSA-2015

Other debt

Interquartile

25

range (25-75)

creating flows

20

70