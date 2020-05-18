MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania » 0 05/18/2020 | 11:41am EDT Send by mail :

In the context of the Staff Report for the Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package: A Press Release including a statement by the Acting Chair of the Executive Board and summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its April 23, 2020.

including a statement by the Acting Chair of the Executive Board and summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its April 23, 2020. The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on April 23, 2020, following discussions that ended on April 14, 2020, with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on economic developments and policies. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 17, 2020.

A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staff of the IMF and the International Development Association. A Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The documents listed below have been or will be separately released. Letter of Intent sent to the IMF by the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania* *Also included in Staff Report The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

prepared by the staff of the IMF and the International Development Association. A Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The documents listed below have been or will be separately released. Letter of Intent sent to the IMF by the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania* *Also included in Staff Report The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents. © 2020 International Monetary Fund ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 2 Copies of this report are available to the public from International Monetary Fund • Publication Services PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090 Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org Price: $18.00 per printed copy International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution PR 20/186 IMF Executive Board Approves a US$130 Million Disbursement to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to address the COVID-19 Pandemic FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of US$130 million (SDR 95.680 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility to help Mauritania cope with the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The economic and social impact of the pandemic is rapidly unfolding, with a contraction of output expected in 2020.

The IMF's emergency support will provide additional resources for health services and social protection programs. Washington, DC - April 23, 2020. Today, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the disbursement of SDR 95.680 million (about US$130 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). The RCF funds will help address Mauritania's urgent balance of payments need stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, estimated at close to US$370 million, thereby providing space to increase spending on health services and social protection programs. The funds should also help to catalyze additional donor support. The economic and social impact of the crisis is expected to be substantial in Mauritania. The economy is currently projected to contract by 2 percent this year and the overall budget deficit could rise to 3.4 percent of GDP. Following the Executive Board's discussion, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, made the following statement: "The COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has deteriorated rapidly and growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships for the population, and the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty. These developments have given rise to urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs. "The authorities have responded swiftly with measures to contain the pandemic and alleviate its fallout. Going forward, prioritizing health spending and targeted support to the most vulnerable households and sectors in the economy remains critical. The authorities are committed to full transparency and reporting of resources deployed for the emergency response, to audit crisis-mitigation spending once the crisis abates, and to publish the results. At the same time, they remain committed to the economic reform program supported by the ongoing ECF arrangement with the IMF. The program aims at using the fiscal space to increase priority spending on education, health and social protection and infrastructure, while mobilizing domestic revenues and maintaining prudent borrowing policies to preserve debt sustainability. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 2 "The IMF's financial assistance under the RCF will provide a sizable share of the financing needed to implement the anti-crisis measures. Additional concessional and grant financing from the international community will be critical to close the remaining financing gap and help Mauritania respond effectively to the COVID-19 crisis." ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA April 17, 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Developments and outlook. The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has weakened rapidly owing to the sharp deterioration in global conditions and the impact of domestic containment measures. Growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships on the population. Risks are tilted to the downside given the possibility of a more extensive global and domestic Covid-19 outbreak, a much steeper economic decline this year, and more gradual recovery thereafter. Authorities' request. The humanitarian and economic impact of the pandemic has given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. The authorities have requested financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR 95.680 million (about $130 million or 74.3 percent of quota, as limited by the annual PRGT access limit), to be provided as budget support. Current ECF arrangement: The fourth review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) was completed on December 11, 2019. The fifth ECF review mission that was concluded in early March found that performance under the program was broadly on track. Since then, however, the situation has deteriorated dramatically. Given the magnitude of the shock, immediate mitigation measures are critical and completion of the review is not feasible at this time. The authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies in the ECF and see the RCF as a bridge until resumption of the ECF review. Policy priorities. Continue with essential containment measures and support for health systems. Shield affected people and firms with adequate, timely, and targeted fiscal and financial sector measures. Reduce stress to the financial system. Report transparently on the use of emergency resources and audit samples of crisis-mitigation spending. Staff appraisal. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the RCF in light of the urgent balance of payments need, in the form of budget support. Despite a high risk of debt distress, public debt remains sustainable and capacity to repay the Fund is adequate. However, as the Fund will only cover about one-third of the financing gap, the authorities will need to seek sizable additional donor financing. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Approved By Discussions took place remotely during April 9-14, 2020 with Central Taline Koranchelian Bank Governor Cheikh El Kebir Moulaye Taher, Minister of Finance and Ashvin Ahuja Mohamed-Lemine Dhehby, and Minister of Economy and Industry Abdel Aziz Dahi. The team comprised Eric Mottu (head), Jean van Houtte, Imen Ben Mohamed, Joseph Karangwa (all MCD), Babacar Sarr (FAD), and Eric Pondi Endengle (SPR). Messrs. Mohamed- Lemine Raghani and Mohamed Sidi Bouna (both OED) attended policy meetings. Ms. Maaloum Braham and Ms. Abdulkarim provided research assistance; Ms. Cruz, Ms. El Kawkabi, and Mr. Kane provided administrative support. CONTENTS CONTEXT ________________________________________________________________________________________ 3 IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC, OUTLOOK, AND RISKS __________________________________________ 3 POLICY DISCUSSIONS ___________________________________________________________________________ 6 FUND SUPPORT AND CAPACITY TO REPAY____________________________________________________ 8 STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 11 BOX 1. Revised National Accounts __________________________________________________________________10 TABLES Macroeconomic Framework, 2016-25 _________________________________________________________ 12 Balance of Payments, 2016-25 ________________________________________________________________ 13 3a. Central Government Operations, 2016-25 ___________________________________________________ 14 3b. Central Government Operations, 2016-25 ___________________________________________________ 15 Monetary Survey 2016-22_____________________________________________________________________ 16 Banking Soundness Indicators, 2010-19_______________________________________________________ 17 External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2016-22 ______________________________________ 18 Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-34 _________________________________________________________ 19 Risk Assessment Matrix________________________________________________________________________ 20 APPENDIX I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________21 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA CONTEXT Pre-pandemic, economic performance was strong; the authorities were implementing prudent policies and advancing with reforms, albeit with some delays. Growth accelerated to close to 6 percent in 2019, driven by buoyant activity in both extractive and non-extractive sectors and favorable terms of trade. Inflation remained low at 2.5 percent on an annual average in March. International reserves reached $1,136 million at end-December (about 5.3 months of non-extractive imports), up from $918 million a year earlier. The budget yielded a sizable primary surplus of 1.7 percent of non-extractive GDP (NEGDP, excluding grants) and as a result the external public debt-to-GDP ratio declined by 2 percentage points to percent of GDP. 1 Mauritania has an existing arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) approved on December 6, 2017, with access of 90 percent of quota. The fourth ECF review was completed on December 11, 2019. The fifth review mission that concluded in early March- prior to the deterioration in the global outlook due to the pandemic and the containment measures taken by the authorities-found that the program was broadly on track. The program supported the use of fiscal space to increase priority social (education, health, and social protection) and infrastructure spending while maintaining prudent fiscal and borrowing policies to preserve debt sustainability. Since then, however, the situation has changed dramatically and the authorities have requested financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the magnitude of the shock, immediate mitigation measures are critical and completion of the fifth ECF review is not feasible at this time. The authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to the reform policies of the ECF, and they see the RCF as a bridge until resumption of the ECF review. IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC, OUTLOOK, AND RISKS 4. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities have taken drastic measures to limit movement of people. As of April 14, seven Covid-19cases were confirmed in Mauritania with one death and two recoveries; over 1,000 people were quarantined. In late February, the authorities started implementing-inconsultation with the WHO and other development partners-theirprevention and response plan, which includes health/security checks, preparation of hospitals, and securing medicines and healthcare equipment. In mid- March, the authorities suspended all commercial flights, closed border crossings (except for essential goods), imposed a strict nightly curfew, closed schools and universities, banned large gatherings, and closed non-essentialbusinesses. At end-March,they closed all stores, banned 1 The authorities revalued 2018 GDP by 35 percent as a result of methodological changes and expansion of coverage of informal activities, see Box 1. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA inter-regional travel, and locked down a south-eastern city. Beyond preventive measures, additional efforts will be needed to contain the spread of a potential outbreak of the virus, which will require appropriate equipment, the mobilization of health personnel, and an extension of health services in remote regions-straining an already weak health system. The authorities also started engaging in sizable additional outlays for security and logistics to enforce the containment measures and secure borders, and to stockpile food and other essential goods; already 20,000 vulnerable household have benefitted from food distribution. 5. The pandemic has given rise to urgent balance of payments and budgetary needs: The economy is expected to contract this year. The global economic outlook has deteriorated significantly, leading to a projected drop in extractive sector production while containment measures will bring many domestic economic activities and sectors to a virtual halt for several months, with knock-on effects on other sectors; these output losses, as well as a drop in FDI, could lead to a contraction in overall GDP to an estimated -2.0 percent at best in 2020-down from a pre-pandemic estimate of 6.3 percent growth.

The balance of payments will be severely affected through lower commodity and fish exports, despite the resilience of global iron ore prices thus far. Although lower activity, trade disruptions, and low global oil prices may reduce imports (including oil, equipment, and construction material), this will be compensated in part by imports of pharmaceuticals, health equipment, and foodstuff to prevent shortages. Extractive sector exports will be affected by equipment and personnel shortages, and work on the offshore gas field project will likely be delayed. Many of these effects are already being felt, and the resulting external financing need is projected at about $368 million (5.0 percent of GDP, about 1.7 month of non- extractive imports).

The budget will be severely impacted by additional health, medical supplies, social protection, SME support, foodstuff stocks, and security-related expenditures to address the pandemic (estimated at about $210 million, 3.2 percent of NEGDP in additional appropriations, with possible higher needs later on); and the loss of tax revenues in the order of 3 percent of NEGDP resulting from lower economic activity, a deterioration in compliance, restrictions on the work of revenue administrations and banks, and tax relief measures (see below). Following cuts of 1.2 percent of NEGDP in non-priority spending and projected increases in gains on the domestic fuel price differential of 0.8 percent of NEGDP, 2 the fiscal position is expected to switch from a previously projected primary surplus of 0.8 percent of NEGDP (excluding grants) to a primary deficit of 3.2 percent, resulting in a budget financing gap of about 5.2 percent of NEGDP ($323 million, 4.4 percent of overall GDP). 2 Given the authorities' longstanding policy of keeping domestic prices fixed above post-tax international prices, the budget will gain on the difference between domestic and oil import prices (recorded as nontax revenues). The authorities do not plan to reduce domestic fuel prices and all price differential gains will go to the budget, thereby compensating some of the lost tax revenues elsewhere. 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA 6. Risks are tilted to the downside given the downside risks on the global and regional environment and its uncertain impact on Mauritania (Table 8). Risks include a prolonged global Covid-19outbreak which could reduce global supply and demand, further lower commodity export prices, and disrupt critical imports. Domestically, an expansion of the epidemic would lead to intensification and prolongation of human suffering and economic and social disruptions; higher budgetary costs; and a greater impact on the economy and budget revenues than currently estimated. Expected fiscal gains from the domestic fuel price differential could fail to materialize and would widen the fiscal gap if petroleum consumption drops more than expected or if pressure to reduce domestic fuel prices succeeds. These risks would add to those associated with the already fragile security conditions in the Sahel. Development of the offshore gas field and other large investment projects could be further delayed (first gas is already assumed to be delayed by one year to 2023). To mitigate these risks, contingency plans include greater donor support and possible augmentation of the existing ECF arrangement (subject to applicable PRGT limits), in addition to acceleration of structural reforms and adjustment. In case of shortfalls in donor financing, additional expenditure reprioritization will need to be considered in areas that will least affect the prevention of the outbreak, such as further postponement of non-prioritygoods and services or capital expenditure, while protecting expenditure that benefit the poor. Mauritania: Selected Economic Indicators, 2018-23 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 4th Rev. 03/10/20 Proj. Proj. (Annual change in percent; unless otherwise indicated) National accounts and prices Real GDP 2.1 5.9 6.3 3.7 -2.0 4.2 4.6 6.4 Real extractive GDP -9.5 27.2 10.2 6.3 -1.4 9.1 8.7 18.9 Real non-extractive GDP 3.5 3.6 5.8 3.2 -2.1 3.3 3.8 4.1 Consumer prices (end of period) 3.2 2.7 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 (In percent of nonextractive GDP; unless otherwise indicated) Central government operations Revenues and grants 25.0 24.3 22.2 22.8 21.6 22.7 23.3 23.9 Nonextractive 21.0 20.5 19.9 20.3 19.4 20.6 21.0 21.2 Taxes 15.5 14.9 15.4 15.5 13.8 15.5 15.7 15.8 Extractive 3.5 1.9 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.9 2.4 Expenditure and net lending 22.3 21.8 21.9 22.4 25.6 23.5 23.4 24.0 Of which: Current 14.3 13.7 14.0 14.3 17.9 15.0 14.8 14.8 Capital 8.0 8.3 7.9 8.1 7.7 8.5 8.6 9.3 Primary balance (excl. grants) 3.5 1.7 0.8 0.8 -3.2 0.0 0.8 0.8 Overall balance (in percent of GDP) 2.5 2.1 0.3 0.3 -3.4 -0.7 -0.1 -0.1 Public sector debt (in percent of GDP) 61.4 58.5 58.4 60.1 67.8 68.0 66.8 63.7 External sector Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -13.8 -10.6 -15.3 -15.3 -17.3 -17.4 -14.2 -6.8 Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports -8.6 -3.6 -8.5 -8.6 -12.1 -11.6 -9.6 -5.5 Gross official reserves (in millions of US$, eop) 918 1,136 1,181 1,219 1,136 1,123 1,178 1,185 In months of prospective non-extractive imports 4.4 5.3 5.6 5.3 5.2 5.0 5.0 5.2 External public debt (in millions of US$) 3,614 3,740 3,913 3,947 4,269 4,387 4,490 4,570 In percent of GDP 51.3 49.2 49.0 50.5 57.6 57.3 56.2 53.4 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections . INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA POLICY DISCUSSIONS There was broad agreement on policy priorities at the current juncture. Staff and the authorities discussed measures to (i) continue with essential containment measures and support for health systems; (ii) shield affected people and firms with adequate, timely, and targeted fiscal and financial sector measures; and (iii) reduce stress to the financial system. Furthermore, there was agreement on the need to plan for a recovery phase to minimize the potential scarring effects of the crisis on human and physical capital; this includes rapidly resuming work on critical social and infrastructure projects (such as the expansion of social safety nets to the whole territory, reforms to public education, and energy, irrigation, and road projects) and other structural reforms planned under the ECF-supported program. Discussions focused on policies to address the human, economic, and social fallout from the pandemic. As noted above, the authorities have deployed a sanitary preparedness plan to prevent and response to the pandemic. To mitigate the economic and social impact, they have set up a special social assistance fund (open to private funding) to procure urgent medical supplies and support 30,000 vulnerable households (about $14 million in line with the existing cash transfer program supported by the World Bank), and waived taxes on some essential goods and SMEs (the government's contribution to the fund represents about $67 million, 1 percent of NEGDP so far). Moreover, they have programmed additional budget outlays of about

$143 million (2.2 percent of NEGDP) for health ($40 million), direct support for agricultural production ($53 million), direct support for SMEs ($18 million), and build-up of stocks of essential foodstuffs ($32 million) and stand ready to take further social action if the fluid situation deteriorates. The central bank (BCM) eased its monetary policy stance by reducing banks' reserve requirements from 7 percent to 5 percent and its policy rate from 6.5 percent to 5 percent to ease tightening liquidity conditions following the drop in fishing receipts. The authorities have appealed for financial support from the international community and have requested Fund assistance under the RCF. They have sought emergency financing from bilateral and multilateral donors including the World Bank, European Union, and African Development Bank. Staff encouraged the authorities to urgently seek donor financing (grants and concessional loans) to close the remaining balance of payments and fiscal gaps and help ease the adjustment burden. Staff and the authorities agreed on the need to allocate sufficient resources for critical healthcare, emergency services and social protection, as well as for risk communication and community engagement, surveillance and case tracking, infection prevention and control, and testing, while reprioritizing non-essential spending. The authorities emphasized their intention to accelerate the rollout of the cash transfer scheme targeting vulnerable households to the whole territory, expand existing food distribution programs, and continue to seek contributions from the rich segments of the population as a solidarity measure. They were committed to full transparency in the use of resources deployed for the emergency response, to channel all spending through the budget (including the social assistance fund), and to track, 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA account for, and report in a transparent manner. To help deter misappropriation of crisis- mitigation funds and assist fundraising from donors, the authorities will set up a supervisory committee for the social assistance fund and will ask the Court of Accounts to audit crisis- mitigation spending once the crisis abates and to publish the results. They will also publish information on the ministry of finance's website regarding public procurement contracts related to crisis mitigation, the names of the awarded companies and their beneficial owners, and ex- post validation of delivery. Staff saw accommodation of a wider fiscal deficit as inevitable, provided it remains temporary and enough financing is mobilized. Staff recommended maintaining counter- cyclical, well-designed public investment projects to support growth while reprioritizing non- essential capital projects as needed to increase health and social spending and limit financing pressures. Given limited fiscal space and a high risk of debt distress (see separate debt sustainability analysis, DSA), staff advised exclusively seeking grants and concessional loans for all budget and public investment financing needs. In case of financing shortfalls, non-essential budget appropriations would have to be reprioritized toward emergency and social needs. While staff saw some scope to use domestic financing buffers, it cautioned against depleting the limited resources of the national hydrocarbon revenue fund, or using the funds deposited at the BCM by Saudi Arabia in 2015 ($300 million, or one-quarter of gross official reserves) as it could lead to a severe depletion of reserves below adequate levels and risk jeopardizing external stability. The authorities noted that the high external public debt service, estimated at about $275 million this year (22 percent of government revenue) and climbing to $360 million next year (25 percent of revenue), represented a heavy burden on public finances. The authorities were committed to maintaining debt sustainability, and hence to unwinding the temporary measures and returning to a primary surplus once conditions normalize. Staff and the authorities agreed on the need to conduct data-dependent monetary policy aimed at addressing liquidity strains while closely monitoring banking sector soundness and inflation developments. Staff recommended to stand ready to provide liquidity to the financial system, against appropriate collateral, while accelerating ongoing reforms of the collateral framework. It encouraged the BCM to consider options and costs of targeted support measures for households and SMEs facing loan servicing problems. It discouraged relaxation of prudential and loss accounting requirements, and called for using banks' capital and liquidity buffers to absorb credit losses and the liquidity squeeze; but to stand ready, once banks' buffers are exhausted, to show some flexibility on the timing of bringing capital and liquidity to the minimum required through gradual capital augmentation plans. Staff considered that allowing some exchange rate flexibility may help absorb the shock, although its potential inflationary impact and banks' short net open foreign exchange positions limit the room for maneuver. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Mauritania: Financing, 2020 4th Review Projections Balance of Payments million percent of million percent of U.S. dollars GDP U.S. dollars GDP Financing gap 115 1.5 368 5.0 Prospective IMF financing 115 1.5 175 2.4 IMF RCF (prospective) n.a. n.a. 130 1.8 IMF ECF (prospective) 46 0.6 45 0.6 Residual gap / other donor support 69 0.9 193 2.6 Central Government billion million percent of billion million percent of MRU U.S. dollars GDP MRU U.S. dollars GDP Overall deficit -0.7 -19 -0.3 9.6 250 3.4 Domestic financing 2.8 74 1.0 0.3 8 0.1 External borrowing (baseline, net) -3.6 -93 -1.3 -3.1 -81 -1.1 Disbursments (projects) 3.8 99 1.3 4.2 110 1.5 Amortization -7.4 -192 -2.6 -7.3 -191 -2.6 Financing gap 0.0 0 0.0 12.4 323 4.4 Prospective IMF budget financing (RCF) … … … 5.0 130 1.8 Residual gap / other donor support … … … 7.4 193 2.6 Source: IMF staff projections FUND SUPPORT AND CAPACITY TO REPAY 13. The authorities have requested Fund support of SDR 95.680 million (about 74.3 percent of quota, or $130 million) under the exogenous shock window of the RCF.3 Staff assesses that Mauritania meets the qualification criteria for support under the RCF: It faces an urgent balance of payments need, which, if not addressed, would result in immediate and severe economic disruption.

Disbursements under the ECF arrangement are expected to be delayed, given anticipated slippages in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the severity of the shock and uncertainty about the outlook make it difficult to quickly reach understandings on policies necessary to ensure that the program remains on track to meet its objectives. Because of the urgency of the balance of payments need, and the need for additional time to recalibrate/modify the program, the authorities are requesting an RCF in the meantime. 3 Although the annual RCF access limit was raised to 100 percent of quota on April 6, access is still subject to the applicable annual PRGT limit of 100 percent. In this regard, two prospective disbursements totaling 25.7 percent of quota under the current ECF are counted against this limit. The proposed RCF would not trigger high access procedures (applicable when access over a 36-month period exceeds 180 percent of quota or outstanding credit exceeds 225 percent of quota). 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Despite a high risk of debt distress, public debt is sustainable and capacity to repay the Fund is adequate (Table 7, which also assumes prospective ECF disbursements), although capacity to repay would be affected by materialization of the risks described above (¶6). The updated DSA suggests that public debt is sustainable, despite remaining at high risk of external and overall debt distress (see separate report).

The authorities are committed to the reform policies under the ECF, and they see the RCF as a bridge until resumption of the ECF review as soon as possible. Staff is comforted by

Mauritania's solid track record of policy implementation and strong relations with the Fund, including under the current ECF-supported program. The proposed access would cover about one-third of the estimated external financing gap. Remaining needs are expected to be filled by other donors (¶9), which would allow maintaining adequate official reserves above 5 months of non-extractive imports. 4 The RCF is expected to help catalyze additional donor financing, including from Arab funds and bilateral donors from the Gulf. Absent prospective Fund and donor financing (including future ECF disbursements), reserves could drop to about 3½ months of imports, putting external stability at risk. The authorities asked for the RCF funds to be disbursed to the central bank and on- lent to the treasury to cover the budgetary impact of the pandemic. Domestic savings are not expected to be sufficient to cover the fiscal financing gap. To allow the RCF disbursement to finance the budget, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Finance and the BCM on their respective responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the Fund. The authorities have committed to undergoing a safeguards assessment update to be completed before Board approval of any subsequent arrangement and to provide staff with the necessary audit reports and authorize the external auditors of the BCM to hold discussions with staff; the last safeguards assessment was completed in May 2018. 4 The World Bank approved grants of $133 million for several social protection projects earlier this month. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Box 1. Revised National Accounts The authorities revalued nominal GDP by 35 percent in 2018 as a result of a comprehensive revision of national accounts. The rebasing exercise, which started in 2017, upgraded national accounts to SNA 2008, updated the base year from 2004 to 2014, and expanded coverage of informal activities. The results were vetted by international experts, including from the Fund and the World Bank. This report incorporates preliminary estimates ahead of official publication scheduled for end-April/May. Nominal GDP Revision Real GDP Growth (in billion MRU) (in percent) 300 New GDP (base year = 25 Old GDP (base year = 2004) New GDP (base year = 2014) 20 250 2014) 200 34.8% 15 22.7% 10 150 5 100 0 50 -5 0 -10 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 Sources: Mauritanian authorities. Sources: Mauritanian authorities. The main source of the increase in GDP estimates stemmed from the expansion of coverage of informal activities by use of new surveys conducted in 2017. This expansion accounted for 80 percent of the 22.7 percent revaluation of GDP in 2014; informal activities now account for over half of estimated value- added, against 39 percent previously. Revised estimates of deflators between 2015-17led to a further GDP revaluation by 34.8 percent in 2018. Contribution to Nominal GDP Revaluation, 2014 (in percent) Contribution SNA 2008 updgrade 2.7 Improved data coverage in formal activities 3.3 Improved data coverage in non-farm informal activities 18.1 Methodological changes -1.4 Total revaluation 22.7 Sources: Mauritanian authorities. 10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA STAFF APPRAISAL The Covid-19 pandemic is having a dramatic human, economic, and social impact on Mauritania. The short-term economic outlook has deteriorated rapidly owing to the sharp deterioration in global economic conditions and the impact of domestic containment measures. Growth is expected to turn negative this year, with severe hardships for the population. Risks are tiled to the downside given the uncertainty around a more protracted global and domestic Covid-19 outbreak, a much steeper economic decline this year, and more gradual recovery thereafter. Mauritania is facing urgent external and fiscal financing needs. Addressing the pandemic and the associated shocks has increased immediate external and fiscal financing needs. While subject to an unusual degree of uncertainty, staff's revised macroeconomic outlook indicates external and fiscal financing gaps of 4½-5 percent of GDP. Staff welcomes the authorities' swift response to contain and mitigate the spread and impact of the virus. Health spending to prepare for a spread of the virus should be prioritized as well as spending for containment measures. To mitigate negative effects on the economy, targeted support to the most vulnerable households and those sectors most affected is appropriate. The temporary loosening of the fiscal and monetary stance is justified, and banking sector developments should be carefully monitored. If the crisis deepens, the government may need to scale up its response, ensuring that support measures remain timely, temporary, and targeted with a view to safeguarding fairness and public finances. Staff welcomes the authorities' commitment to full transparency and reporting of the use of resources deployed for the emergency response, and to audit crisis-mitigation spending once the crisis abates and to publish the results-to help deter misappropriation of crisis-mitigation funds. The authorities remain committed to medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability. The authorities are seeking grants and concessional resources from development partners to address the fiscal pressures from security-related costs, health spending and to safeguard debt sustainability. The updated DSA confirms that debt remains sustainable, despite remaining at high risk of external and overall debt distress, even under the new, more negative outlook. Staff welcomes the authorities' commitment to returning to primary surpluses as conditions normalize. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit

Facility for a total amount of SDR 95.680 million (about 74.3 percent of quota). Staff's support is based on the urgent balance of payments needs arising from the severe impact of the pandemic, the authorities' existing and prospective policies to address this external shock, along with their strong track record which will mitigate risks for the Fund. Given the large fiscal financing gap, staff supports the request that the disbursement be made in the form of budget support. As the Fund alone will only cover about one-third of projected financing needs, staff encourages the authorities to seek additional donor financing. Staff welcomes the authorities' commitment to resume discussions on the fifth review under the ECF as soon as feasible. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 1. Mauritania: Macroeconomic Framework, 2016-25 Poverty rate: 31 percent (2014) Quota: SDR 128.8 million Population: 4.4 million (2018) Main exports: iron ore, fish, gold - mainly to China and EU 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 4th Rev. Est. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. (Annual change in percent; unless otherwise indicated) National accounts and prices Real GDP 1.3 3.5 2.1 6.9 5.9 6.3 -2.0 4.2 4.6 6.4 5.4 4.4 Real extractive GDP -3.4 -6.2 -9.5 27.7 27.2 10.2 -1.4 9.1 8.7 18.9 9.0 2.0 Real non-extractive GDP 1.6 4.7 3.5 5.0 3.6 5.8 -2.1 3.3 3.8 4.1 4.7 5.0 Real GDP per capita -1.1 1.2 -0.2 4.7 3.6 4.1 -4.2 1.9 2.3 4.2 3.2 2.2 Iron ore production (million tons) 13.3 11.8 11.1 12.5 12.7 14.5 12.0 12.5 13.5 14.5 15.0 16.0 GDP deflator 11.2 3.7 1.8 4.7 4.7 2.9 4.1 3.5 2.6 2.9 3.4 2.5 Nominal GDP 12.6 7.3 4.0 11.9 10.9 9.4 2.0 7.8 7.3 9.5 9.0 7.0 Consumer prices (period average) 1.5 2.3 3.1 3.0 2.3 3.4 3.9 4.5 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 Consumer prices (end of period) 2.8 1.2 3.2 2.8 2.7 4.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 (In percent of GDP) Savings and Investment Gross investment 26.0 28.3 26.8 42.5 44.9 50.2 41.4 48.5 46.1 40.3 37.2 37.4 Gross national savings 28.2 31.0 29.4 31.1 34.3 29.5 24.1 31.2 31.8 33.5 32.3 33.1 Saving - Investment balance 2.2 2.8 2.5 -11.4 -10.6 -20.7 -17.3 -17.4 -14.2 -6.8 -5.0 -4.3 (In percent of nonextractive GDP; unless otherwise indicated) Central government operations Revenues and grants 23.1 22.8 25.0 31.5 24.3 29.9 21.6 22.7 23.3 23.9 24.4 24.6 Nonextractive 20.2 20.0 21.0 27.8 20.5 26.8 19.4 20.6 21.0 21.2 21.3 21.7 Taxes 13.6 14.1 15.5 20.7 14.9 20.8 13.8 15.5 15.7 15.8 15.9 16.0 Extractive 1.3 2.0 3.5 2.0 1.9 2.2 1.6 1.6 1.9 2.4 2.7 2.5 Grants 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.6 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Expenditure and net lending 23.5 22.9 22.3 28.9 21.8 29.5 25.6 23.5 23.4 24.0 24.5 24.7 Of which: Current 13.8 14.0 14.3 18.7 13.7 18.9 17.9 15.0 14.8 14.8 14.9 14.8 Capital 9.7 8.7 8.0 9.8 8.3 10.6 7.7 8.5 8.6 9.3 9.6 9.9 Primary balance (excl. grants) -1.1 0.2 3.5 2.7 1.7 1.1 -3.2 0.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Non-extractive primary balance (excl. grants) -2.4 -1.8 0.1 0.7 -0.2 -1.1 -4.8 -1.6 -1.1 -1.6 -1.9 -1.7 Overall balance (in percent of GDP) -0.4 0.0 2.5 2.1 2.1 0.3 -3.4 -0.7 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Public sector debt (in percent of GDP) 1/ 72.3 69.6 75.8 95.3 71.8 96.2 81.5 81.2 79.3 75.4 71.6 68.5 Public sector debt (in percent of GDP) 1/ 2/ 56.6 55.1 61.4 77.4 58.5 78.9 67.8 68.0 66.8 63.7 60.6 58.5 (Annual change in percent; unless otherwise indicated) Money Broad money 7.1 13.7 13.8 14.0 11.8 11.4 3.0 9.2 9.0 8.3 8.9 9.3 Credit to the private sector 8.1 7.5 19.4 11.0 12.9 12.3 5.1 11.4 11.4 10.9 11.5 12.3 External sector Exports of goods, f.o.b. 0.9 26.1 7.3 21.5 22.3 4.0 -12.2 9.2 5.1 15.6 6.5 4.4 Imports of goods, f.o.b. -2.5 10.2 24.2 -2.6 12.3 15.9 -4.0 2.9 -0.6 -3.9 0.2 3.5 Terms of trade 10.7 -3.5 -1.2 21.3 20.7 -0.5 10.3 0.9 -1.3 1.2 2.4 -1.2 Real effective exchange rate -5.7 -1.7 -0.3 … 1.6 … … … … … … … Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -11.0 -10.0 -13.8 -11.4 -10.6 -20.7 -17.3 -17.4 -14.2 -6.8 -5.0 -4.3 Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports -7.0 -5.0 -8.6 -5.9 -3.6 -11.5 -12.1 -11.6 -9.6 -5.5 -4.3 -3.5 Gross official reserves (in millions of US$, eop) 3/ 824 849 918 1,105 1,136 1,181 1,136 1,123 1,178 1,185 1,271 1,418 In months of prospective non-extractive imports 5.4 4.6 4.4 5.5 5.3 5.6 5.2 5.0 5.0 5.2 5.4 5.7 External public debt (in millions of US$) 4,348 4,567 4,608 4,693 4,734 4,907 5,263 5,381 5,484 5,564 5,608 5,646 In percent of GDP 67.8 67.3 65.4 83.2 62.3 83.0 71.0 70.3 68.7 65.1 61.5 59.1 External public debt (in millions of US$) 2/ 3,355 3,573 3,614 3,699 3,740 3,913 4,269 4,387 4,490 4,570 4,614 4,652 In percent of GDP 52.3 52.7 51.3 65.6 49.2 66.2 57.6 57.3 56.2 53.4 50.6 48.7 Memorandum items: Nominal GDP (in billions of MRU) 225.5 241.9 251.5 208.8 278.9 228.4 284.4 306.7 328.9 360.2 392.5 420.1 Nominal non-extractive GDP (in billions of MRU) 200.0 216.2 227.0 177.3 237.0 194.4 240.9 258.1 277.0 297.5 321.8 345.3 Nominal GDP (in millions of US$) 6,414 6,784 7,048 5,641 7,600 5,912 7,417 7,660 7,983 8,552 9,121 9,558 Nominal GDP (US$, annual change in percent) 3.8 5.8 3.9 7.9 7.8 4.8 -2.4 3.3 4.2 7.1 6.6 4.8 Exchange rate (MRU/US$) 35.2 35.7 35.7 … 36.7 … … … … … … … Price of oil (US$/barrel) 42.8 52.8 68.3 61.8 61.4 57.9 35.6 37.9 40.9 43.2 45.0 46.4 Price of iron ore (US$/Ton) 58.6 71.1 70.1 93.9 93.6 76.4 74.0 71.2 65.0 63.0 63.0 63.0 Price of gold (US$/Ounce) 1,248 1,257 1,269 1,400 1,392 1,531 1,640 1,667 1,684 1,703 1,721 1,739 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including government debt to the central bank recognized in 2018. 2/ Excluding passive debt to Kuwait under negotiation. 3/ Excluding the hydrocarbon revenue fund. 12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 2. Mauritania: Balance of Payments, 2016-25(in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 4th Rev. Est. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Current account balance -707 -681 -976 -641 -805 -1,222 -1,287 -1,331 -1,136 -585 -454 -413 Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports 1/ -451 -337 -606 -335 -277 -678 -897 -886 -766 -471 -388 -330 Trade balance -499 -327 -706 -231 -605 -542 -770 -663 -532 -55 117 150 Exports, fob 1,401 1,767 1,895 2,303 2,318 2,395 2,035 2,223 2,336 2,700 2,877 3,004 Of which : Iron ore 418 496 508 731 831 691 556 557 549 571 591 630 Hydrocarbons 87 65 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 327 507 507 Copper 138 139 148 148 145 118 99 76 50 35 0 0 Gold 289 370 420 609 596 723 772 894 1,004 1,011 969 979 Fish 421 625 750 735 712 763 569 639 655 651 679 707 Imports, fob -1,900 -2,094 -2,601 -2,534 -2,923 -2,937 -2,805 -2,886 -2,867 -2,755 -2,759 -2,855 Of which : Food -334 -391 -495 -430 -484 -480 -590 -493 -460 -497 -480 -497 Petroleum -355 -445 -624 -590 -585 -585 -396 -459 -489 -496 -507 -538 Capital goods -538 -523 -558 -529 -825 -790 -714 -783 -718 -468 -430 -475 Services and income (net) -452 -623 -471 -621 -550 -869 -650 -803 -743 -679 -715 -709 Services (net) -335 -526 -432 -690 -459 -914 -640 -830 -803 -741 -622 -700 Credit 270 230 250 174 319 180 219 228 237 246 257 280 Debit -605 -756 -682 -863 -778 -1,094 -860 -1,058 -1,040 -987 -879 -980 Income (net) -117 -97 -38 68 -91 45 -9 28 60 62 -94 -9 Credit 59 71 80 187 86 172 154 208 207 217 226 247 Debit -176 -168 -119 -119 -177 -127 -164 -180 -147 -154 -320 -256 Current transfers (net) 245 269 202 212 349 188 133 134 139 149 144 146 Private unrequited transfers (net) 75 93 97 110 109 119 52 64 67 69 64 67 Official transfers 170 175 104 101 240 69 81 70 73 80 80 80 Capital and financial account 492 806 1,008 713 864 1,275 941 1,394 1,269 685 661 678 Capital account 8 11 19 70 24 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financial account 483 795 989 643 840 1,275 941 1,394 1,269 685 661 678 Foreign direct investment (net) 271 588 772 590 884 937 594 1,120 1,053 622 430 496 Official medium- and long-term loans 205 89 83 54 125 164 157 151 147 101 128 138 Disbursements 322 242 253 241 316 355 348 356 342 295 310 321 Of whch: GTA gas project 0 0 0 52 27 131 124 96 57 0 0 0 Amortization 117 153 169 187 191 191 191 205 195 194 182 184 SNIM medium- and long-term loans -60 -63 -63 -32 -64 51 51 -15 -2 -43 17 25 Other financial flows 68 180 196 31 -105 123 139 137 72 5 85 19 Errors and omissions 135 -82 159 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overall balance -80 43 191 72 84 52 -346 63 134 100 207 265 Financing 80 -43 -191 -72 -83 -52 153 -63 -134 -100 -207 -265 Net foreign assets 80 -49 -195 -72 -88 -52 153 -63 -134 -100 -207 -265 Central bank (net) -21 -8 -57 -165 -198 -52 153 -63 -126 -75 -169 -230 Assets (negative=accumulation of reserves) -2 -26 -70 -187 -219 -76 0 13 -55 -7 -86 -147 Liabilities -19 17 13 22 21 23 153 -76 -71 -68 -84 -82 ECF (prospective) 0 23 47 46 46 46 45 0 0 0 0 0 RCF (prospective) 130 0 0 0 0 0 Other -19 -6 -34 -24 -24 -23 -22 -76 -71 -68 -84 -82 Commercial banks (net) 77 -18 -44 0 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hydrocarbon revenue fund (net) 24 -22 -93 93 85 0 0 0 -8 -24 -38 -35 Exceptional financing (HIPC debt relief) 0 5 4 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financing Gap 0 0 0 0 0 0 193 0 0 0 0 0 Memorandum items: Current account balance (in percent of GDP) -11.0 -10.0 -13.8 -11.4 -10.6 -20.7 -17.3 -17.4 -14.2 -6.8 -5.0 -4.3 Excl. externally financed extractive capital imports -7.0 -5.0 -8.6 -5.9 -3.6 -11.5 -12.1 -11.6 -9.6 -5.5 -4.3 -3.5 Trade balance (in percent of GDP) -7.8 -4.8 -10.0 -4.1 -8.0 -9.2 -10.4 -8.7 -6.7 -0.6 1.3 1.6 Total external financing requirements (in percent of GDP) 13.8 13.2 17.2 15.8 14.0 24.9 20.7 20.8 17.3 9.6 7.0 6.2 External public debt (in millions of US$) 4,348 4,567 4,608 4,693 4,734 4,907 5,263 5,381 5,484 5,564 5,608 5,646 (in percent GDP) 67.8 67.3 65.4 83.2 62.3 83.0 71.0 70.3 68.7 65.1 61.5 59.1 External public debt service (in millions of US$) 161 204 275 277 276 283 275 358 351 352 356 370 (in percent of revenue) 13.2 15.3 17.6 19.4 19.1 19.4 20.8 24.9 22.8 21.2 19.8 19.4 SNIM contribution to BOP (in millions of US$) 102 210 173 313 390 353 309 292 308 310 351 406 Gross official reserves (in millions of US$) 824 849 918 1,105 1,136 1,181 1,136 1,123 1,178 1,185 1,271 1,418 (in months of imports excluding extractive industries) 5.4 4.6 4.4 5.5 5.3 5.6 5.2 5.0 5.0 5.2 5.4 5.7 Hydrocarbon revenue fund 53 75 168 76 74 76 74 74 81 106 143 178 Nominal GDP (in millions of US$) 6,414 6,784 7,048 5,641 7,600 5,912 7,417 7,660 7,983 8,552 9,121 9,558 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 3a. Mauritania: Central Government Operations, 2016-25 (in billions of MRU, unless otherwise indicated) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 4th Rev. Est. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Revenues and grants 46.1 49.3 56.8 55.8 57.5 58.2 52.1 58.5 64.5 71.2 78.4 85.0 Revenues 43.0 47.6 55.6 52.9 53.1 56.4 50.7 57.5 63.4 70.0 77.2 83.8 Nonextractive 40.5 43.3 47.7 49.3 48.5 52.1 46.8 53.3 58.2 63.0 68.6 75.1 Tax 27.2 30.5 35.2 36.8 35.4 40.5 33.2 40.0 43.6 46.9 51.0 55.1 Nontax 13.3 12.8 12.5 12.6 13.1 11.7 13.6 13.3 14.6 16.1 17.6 20.0 Extractive 2.5 4.3 7.9 3.6 4.6 4.3 3.9 4.2 5.2 7.0 8.6 8.7 Oil and gas 1.1 1.9 6.3 1.9 1.8 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.7 3.3 4.6 4.5 of which gas … … … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6 2.1 3.3 3.1 Mining 1.4 2.5 1.6 1.7 2.8 3.3 2.9 3.2 3.4 3.8 4.0 4.2 Grants 3.1 1.7 1.2 2.9 4.4 1.7 1.4 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 Of which: Projects 0.6 0.6 1.0 0.4 1.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Expenditure and net lending 47.0 49.4 50.6 51.3 51.6 57.4 61.7 60.6 64.7 71.5 78.8 85.5 Current 27.6 30.4 32.4 33.1 32.4 36.8 43.1 38.7 40.9 44.0 47.8 51.2 Compensation of employees 12.3 13.0 14.0 15.6 15.4 16.7 16.7 17.9 19.3 20.7 22.4 24.0 Goods and services 5.9 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.6 8.1 7.5 8.9 9.0 9.4 10.2 10.9 Subsidies and transfers 1/ 5.6 5.5 6.0 5.9 4.8 6.2 13.4 6.5 6.9 7.7 8.6 9.3 Of which: Emergency program, incl. COVID-19 1.6 1.6 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.1 9.9 2.4 2.6 3.1 3.8 4.4 Energy subsidies 0.2 0.4 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.3 Arrears repayments 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Interest 1.7 2.2 3.1 3.3 2.6 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.6 3.9 4.2 4.4 External 1.3 1.8 2.6 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.5 Domestic 0.4 0.5 0.4 1.0 0.5 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.3 1.5 1.7 1.9 Special accounts 0.9 1.5 1.1 0.2 1.4 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Common reserves 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 2.0 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.8 1.9 Others 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Capital 19.4 18.9 18.1 17.4 19.7 20.7 18.6 21.9 23.8 27.5 31.0 34.3 Foreign-financed 4.5 3.8 2.8 3.8 4.5 4.2 4.2 4.5 5.3 7.2 8.1 8.8 Domestically financed 14.9 15.1 15.3 13.7 15.2 16.5 14.4 17.4 18.5 20.3 22.9 25.5 Net lending 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.8 -0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Primary balance (excl. grants) -2.2 0.4 8.0 4.9 4.1 2.1 -7.7 0.1 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.8 Primary balance (excl. grants, prog. def.) 2/ … … 6.5 5.1 3.9 2.1 -7.7 … … … … … Primary balance 0.9 2.2 9.3 7.7 8.5 3.8 -6.3 1.1 3.4 3.6 3.8 4.0 Overal balance (excl. grants) -4.0 -1.8 5.0 1.6 1.5 -1.0 -11.0 -3.1 -1.4 -1.5 -1.6 -1.6 Overall balance -0.9 -0.1 6.2 4.5 5.9 0.7 -9.6 -2.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0.4 Financing 0.9 0.1 -6.2 -4.5 -5.9 -0.7 9.6 2.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 Domestic -2.4 2.2 1.6 -4.5 -5.1 2.8 0.3 5.8 3.3 2.3 2.3 1.9 Banking system -1.6 1.4 0.1 -4.3 -4.2 1.4 0.9 3.4 1.9 1.2 1.2 1.0 Treasury account -1.0 2.2 0.8 -4.1 -5.3 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Commercial banks -0.6 -0.8 -0.1 -0.2 1.1 1.4 0.9 2.4 1.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 Nonbanks -0.7 1.3 0.4 -0.2 0.1 1.4 0.9 2.4 1.4 1.2 1.2 1.0 Domestic arrears 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 1.4 0.0 -1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other deposits accounts -0.1 -0.6 1.0 0.0 -2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 External 3.8 -2.2 -7.7 -0.1 -0.8 -3.6 9.3 -3.7 -3.1 -2.0 -1.9 -1.5 Hydrocarbon revenue fund (net) 0.9 -0.1 -3.1 3.5 3.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.3 -1.0 -1.6 -1.6 Oil and gas revenue -1.1 -1.9 -6.3 -1.9 -1.8 -1.0 -1.0 -1.0 -1.7 -3.3 -4.6 -4.5 Transfer to the budget 1.9 1.8 3.1 5.3 5.3 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.4 2.2 3.0 3.0 Other external financing 3.0 -2.1 -4.6 -3.5 -4.4 -3.6 9.3 -3.7 -2.7 -1.0 -0.2 0.1 Borrowing (net) 2.8 -1.7 -4.3 -3.5 -4.1 -3.6 -3.1 -3.7 -2.7 -1.0 -0.2 0.1 Disbursements 6.3 3.2 2.0 3.4 2.8 3.8 4.2 4.5 5.3 7.2 8.1 8.8 Amortization -3.6 -4.8 -6.3 -6.9 -6.9 -7.4 -7.3 -8.2 -8.0 -8.2 -8.4 -8.7 Exceptional financing (HIPC debt relief) 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Use of Fund resources (RCF, prospective) 0.0 0.0 0.0 … 0.0 … 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financing gap / unidentified donor support 0.0 0.0 0.0 … 0.0 … 7.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Errors and omissions -0.6 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Real growth rate of public expenditure (%) -9.9 2.8 -0.3 -1.6 -0.3 8.3 15.0 -6.0 2.7 6.2 6.0 4.2 Current (%) -6.3 7.4 8.0 -0.6 -2.1 7.4 28.1 -14.1 1.7 3.3 4.6 2.9 Capital (%) -13.2 -4.6 -12.0 -6.4 6.3 14.7 -8.9 12.7 4.4 11.2 8.3 6.3 Non-extractive primary balance (excl. grants) -4.7 -3.9 0.2 1.3 -0.5 -2.2 -11.6 -4.0 -2.9 -4.7 -6.0 -6.0 Non-extractive primary balance -1.6 -2.2 1.4 4.2 3.9 -0.5 -10.2 -3.0 -1.8 -3.5 -4.8 -4.8 Basic budget balance (excl. grants) 3/ 0.5 2.0 7.8 5.4 5.9 3.2 -6.8 1.3 3.9 5.7 6.5 7.1 Social spending 8.7 9.1 8.8 9.6 9.6 11.9 14.5 12.6 14.7 16.8 19.5 22.4 Poverty-reducing expenditure 18.7 19.4 18.5 24.7 … 28.5 32.0 29.8 33.4 37.3 42.0 46.8 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including transfers to public entities outside the central government. 2/ Adjusted for half of additional/shortfall in extractive revenue. 3/ Overall balance excluding foreign-financed investment expenditure. 14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 3b. Mauritania: Central Government Operations, 2016-25 (in percent of non-extractive GDP, unless otherwise indicated) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 4th Rev. 4/ Est. 4th Rev. 4/ Proj. Proj. Revenues and grants 23.1 22.8 25.0 23.3 24.3 22.2 21.6 22.7 23.3 23.9 24.4 24.6 Revenues 21.5 22.0 24.5 22.1 22.4 21.5 21.1 22.3 22.9 23.5 24.0 24.3 Nonextractive 20.2 20.0 21.0 20.6 20.5 19.9 19.4 20.6 21.0 21.2 21.3 21.7 Tax 13.6 14.1 15.5 15.4 14.9 15.4 13.8 15.5 15.7 15.8 15.9 16.0 Nontax 6.6 5.9 5.5 5.3 5.5 4.4 5.7 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.8 Extractive 1.3 2.0 3.5 1.5 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.9 2.4 2.7 2.5 Oil and gas 0.5 0.9 2.8 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.6 1.1 1.4 1.3 of which gas … … … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.7 1.0 0.9 Mining 0.7 1.1 0.7 0.7 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.2 Grants 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.2 1.9 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Of which: Projects 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Expenditure and net lending 23.5 22.9 22.3 21.4 21.8 21.9 25.6 23.5 23.4 24.0 24.5 24.7 Current 13.8 14.0 14.3 13.8 13.7 14.0 17.9 15.0 14.8 14.8 14.9 14.8 Compensation of employees 6.2 6.0 6.2 6.5 6.5 6.4 6.9 6.9 6.9 6.9 6.9 6.9 Goods and services 2.9 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.8 3.1 3.1 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.1 Subsidies and transfers 1/ 2.8 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.0 2.4 5.6 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.7 2.7 Of which: Emergency program, incl. COVID-19 0.8 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 4.1 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.2 1.3 Energy subsidies 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Arrears repayments 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Interest 0.9 1.0 1.3 1.4 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 External 0.7 0.8 1.2 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 Domestic 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Special accounts 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 Common reserves 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Others 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Capital 9.7 8.7 8.0 7.3 8.3 7.9 7.7 8.5 8.6 9.3 9.6 9.9 Foreign-financed 2.2 1.7 1.2 1.6 1.9 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.9 2.4 2.5 2.5 Domestically financed 7.5 7.0 6.7 5.7 6.4 6.3 6.0 6.8 6.7 6.8 7.1 7.4 Net lending 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Primary balance (excl. grants) -1.1 0.2 3.5 2.0 1.7 0.8 -3.2 0.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Primary balance (excl. grants, prog. def.) 2/ … … 2.9 2.1 1.6 0.8 -3.2 … … … … … Primary balance 0.4 1.0 4.1 3.2 3.6 1.5 -2.6 0.4 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.1 Overal balance (excl. grants) -2.0 -0.8 2.2 0.7 0.6 -0.4 -4.6 -1.2 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 Overall balance -0.4 0.0 2.7 1.9 2.5 0.3 -4.0 -0.8 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Financing 0.4 0.0 -2.7 -1.9 -2.5 -0.3 4.0 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Domestic -1.2 1.0 0.7 -1.9 -2.2 1.1 0.1 2.3 1.2 0.8 0.7 0.6 Banking system -0.8 0.6 0.0 -1.8 -1.8 0.5 0.4 1.3 0.7 0.4 0.4 0.3 Treasury account -0.5 1.0 0.4 -1.7 -2.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Commercial banks -0.3 -0.4 -0.1 -0.1 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 Nonbanks -0.4 0.6 0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 Domestic arrears 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.0 -0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other deposits accounts 0.0 -0.3 0.5 0.0 -1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 External 1.9 -1.0 -3.4 0.0 -0.3 -1.4 3.9 -1.4 -1.1 -0.7 -0.6 -0.4 Hydrocarbon revenue fund (net) 0.4 -0.1 -1.4 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.3 -0.5 -0.5 Oil and gas revenue -0.5 -0.9 -2.8 -0.8 -0.8 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.6 -1.1 -1.4 -1.3 Transfer to the budget 1.0 0.8 1.4 2.2 2.2 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.8 0.9 0.9 Other 1.5 -1.0 -2.0 -1.5 -1.8 -1.4 3.9 -1.4 -1.0 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 Borrowing (net) 1.4 -0.8 -1.9 -1.5 -1.7 -1.4 -1.3 -1.4 -1.0 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 Disbursements 3.2 1.5 0.9 1.4 1.2 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.9 2.4 2.5 2.5 Amortization -1.8 -2.2 -2.8 -2.9 -2.9 -2.8 -3.0 -3.2 -2.9 -2.7 -2.6 -2.5 Exceptional financing (HIPC debt relief) 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Use of Fund resources (RCF, prospective) 0.0 0.0 0.0 … 0.0 … 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financing gap / unidentified donor support 0.0 0.0 0.0 … 0.0 … 3.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Errors and omissions -0.3 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Non-extractive primary balance (excl. grants) -2.4 -1.8 0.1 0.5 -0.2 -0.8 -4.8 -1.6 -1.1 -1.6 -1.9 -1.7 Non-extractive primary balance -0.8 -1.0 0.6 1.7 1.7 -0.2 -4.2 -1.2 -0.6 -1.2 -1.5 -1.4 Overall balance (in percent of GDP) -0.4 0.0 2.5 1.6 2.1 0.3 -3.4 -0.7 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Basic budget balance (excl. grants) 3/ 0.2 0.9 3.4 2.2 2.5 1.2 -2.8 0.5 1.4 1.9 2.0 2.1 Social spending 4.4 4.2 3.9 4.0 4.1 4.5 6.0 4.9 5.3 5.7 6.1 6.5 Poverty-reducing expenditure 9.4 9.0 8.2 10.3 … 10.9 13.3 11.5 12.1 12.5 13.0 13.6 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including transfers to public entities outside the central government. 2/ Adjusted for half of additional/shortfall in extractive revenue. 3/ Overall balance excluding foreign-financed investment expenditure. 4/ Using rebased GDP. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 4. Mauritania: Monetary Survey 2016-22 (in billions of MRU at end-of-period exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 4th Rev. Est. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Monetary survey Net foreign assets 6.1 7.0 10.0 16.5 18.5 19.4 13.5 16.5 22.2 Net domestic assets 48.7 55.4 61.0 64.5 60.8 70.8 68.2 72.7 75.1 Net domestic credit 69.3 74.9 86.7 89.8 89.7 100.3 94.4 106.8 118.8 Net credit to the government 16.9 18.6 19.6 15.3 13.9 16.7 14.7 18.2 20.1 Credit to the economy 52.4 56.3 67.1 74.5 75.8 83.6 79.6 88.7 98.7 Other items net -20.6 -19.6 -25.7 -25.3 -28.9 -29.5 -26.2 -34.2 -43.7 Broad money (M2) 54.8 62.4 71.0 81.0 79.4 90.2 81.7 89.2 97.3 Monetary authorities Net foreign assets 11.5 11.7 13.8 20.4 21.6 23.6 16.8 19.9 25.6 Net domestic assets 12.7 15.3 15.1 12.0 9.4 12.5 15.0 14.6 11.9 Net domestic credit 16.3 18.2 19.5 15.1 13.7 14.7 13.3 9.2 9.7 Net credit to the government 15.9 17.8 19.0 14.9 13.1 14.9 13.1 14.1 14.6 Other items net -3.6 -2.9 -4.5 -3.1 -4.4 -2.2 1.8 5.4 2.1 Reserve money 24.3 27.0 28.8 32.5 31.0 36.0 31.8 34.6 37.5 Currency in circulation 14.1 14.9 15.6 17.8 17.5 19.8 18.0 19.6 21.4 Reserves of banks 10.1 12.1 13.2 14.7 13.5 16.2 13.8 14.9 16.1 Of which : Banks deposits in FX 2.9 3.6 3.8 4.2 4.0 4.6 4.1 4.4 4.7 Commercial banks Net foreign assets -5.4 -4.7 -3.8 -3.9 -3.1 -4.1 -3.3 -3.4 -3.5 Net domestic credit 53.0 56.8 67.3 74.5 76.2 85.0 80.9 92.3 103.8 Net credit to the government 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.8 1.8 1.6 4.0 5.4 Credit to the private sector 52.0 55.9 66.8 74.1 75.4 83.2 79.3 88.3 98.4 Other items net -17.1 -16.7 -21.2 -22.0 -24.7 -26.7 -27.7 -34.3 -40.6 (Annual change in percent) Monetary survey Net foreign assets -21.8 14.1 42.1 65.6 86.1 17.8 -27.2 22.6 34.0 Net domestic assets 12.3 13.7 10.2 5.6 -0.4 9.8 12.1 6.5 3.3 Net domestic credit 3.6 8.1 15.7 3.5 3.4 11.7 5.2 13.2 11.2 Net credit to the government -8.1 10.0 5.3 -21.9 -28.9 9.2 6.1 23.2 10.4 Credit to the economy 8.0 7.5 19.2 10.9 12.9 12.2 5.1 11.3 11.4 Other items net 12.6 5.2 -31.2 1.4 -12.5 -16.6 9.3 -30.5 27.9 Broad money (M2) 7.1 13.7 13.8 14.0 11.8 11.4 3.0 9.2 9.0 Monetary authorities Net foreign assets 12.5 1.6 17.6 48.5 57.3 15.4 -22.5 18.9 28.6 Net domestic assets 7.8 20.1 -1.5 -20.1 -37.9 3.4 60.6 -2.6 -18.7 Net domestic credit -5.4 11.4 7.4 -22.5 -29.8 -3.0 -3.3 -30.2 5.4 Net credit to the government -5.3 11.7 7.2 -21.6 -31.1 0.0 0.0 7.6 3.5 Reserve money 9.9 11.3 6.8 12.6 7.5 11.0 2.6 8.7 8.6 Commercial banks Net foreign assets -125.0 12.8 19.0 -3.4 18.1 -5.3 -5.3 -3.6 2.2 Net domestic credit 6.7 7.0 18.6 10.7 13.2 14.1 6.2 14.2 12.4 Net credit to the government -37.4 -18.1 -36.3 -33.9 48.4 408.3 109.7 149.0 34.5 Credit to the private sector 8.1 7.5 19.4 11.0 12.9 12.3 5.1 11.4 11.4 Memorandum items: Broad money (M2) to GDP (in percent) 1/ 24.3 25.8 28.2 28.7 28.5 29.3 28.7 29.1 29.6 Velocity of broad money (to non-extractive GDP) 1/ 3.6 3.5 3.2 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.8 Credit to the private sector (percent of non-extractive GDP) 26.0 25.9 29.4 31.0 31.8 31.7 32.9 34.2 35.5 Net foreign assets of banks (in millions of U.S. dollars) -150.7 -132.6 -104.4 -104.4 -83.3 -104.4 -83.3 -83.3 -83.3 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Using rebased GDP or rebased non-extractive GDP. 16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 5. Mauritania: Banking Soundness Indicators, 2010-19 (in percent, unless otherwise indicated) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Balance sheet Assets / GDP 31.1 30.9 32.5 35.2 42.5 43.2 45.6 52.5 55.6 54.1 Net private-sector credit / total assets 53.2 48.2 50.8 52.1 55.5 57.0 54.9 43.8 41.2 41.0 Public enterprise credit / total assets 13.3 10.2 7.2 3.4 6.9 3.3 5.4 5.3 4.7 5.3 Government securities / total assets 18.8 11.1 11.2 5.8 5.8 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.6 0.9 Private-sector credit growth (y-o-y) 16.0 10.6 15.1 14.9 21.3 8.0 8.3 7.5 19.4 12.8 Gross NPLs / gross loans 45.3 39.2 25.7 20.4 23.0 30.0 25.5 22.4 22.6 21.5 Of which: accrued interest on NPLs / gross loans 11.6 11.5 8.3 7.1 10.1 5.1 7.2 6.0 … … Of which: legacy NPLs (pre-2010) / gross loans 16.7 13.7 13.8 12.8 9.7 9.7 9.7 … … … Of which: new NPLs / gross loans 17.0 14.1 3.6 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.6 … … … Provisions / (gross NPLs - accrued interest) 30.0 31.2 53.1 52.9 52.5 78.5 63.0 70.7 77.8 76.1 Provisions / loans 360+ days in arrears 87.7 90.7 88.0 88.8 87.0 93.0 58.0 72.3 … … Deposits / total assets 59.3 60.9 59.1 57.8 61.0 60.8 59.0 60.2 55.6 63.2 Private-sector gross loans / private-sector deposits 118.4 105.9 110.7 113.7 137.7 134.1 110.4 88.4 94.5 94.7 Capital ratios Capital / total assets 16.7 18.5 17.5 18.7 14.7 13.7 14.2 13.8 12.9 18.4 Capital adequacy ratio 34.0 35.2 29.2 32.4 28.1 23.1 23.7 22.2 24.7 25.3 Foreign exchange exposure Fx assets / total assets 10.5 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 6.7 8.9 12.0 10.1 12.0 Fx assets / fx liabilities (on balance sheet) 112.1 135.2 100.1 106.6 138.6 108.2 116.0 102.5 99.5 103.2 Open fx position / capital (including off balance sheet) -16.0 -32.7 -45.9 -26.0 -70.4 -72.7 -69.8 25.0 -32.6 -31.8 Profitability and liquidity Return on assets 0.4 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.2 0.7 … … … … Return on equity 2.7 6.0 8.4 6.4 6.6 5.1 … … … … Liquid assets / total assets 1/ 29.5 29.7 29.8 24.0 23.5 21.4 17.0 24.6 19.6 20.9 Memorandum items: Share of assets held by three largest banks 53.7 50.7 45.4 42.3 45.7 42.0 41.0 38.8 … … Number of banks 10 12 12 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff. 1/ Liquid assets: cash, reserves, and treasury bills. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 6. Mauritania: External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2016-22 (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Est. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Total Requirements -1051 -1035 -1354 -1325 -1564 -1641 -1740 -1523 Current account deficit, excl. grants -877 -856 -1080 -1046 -1291 -1368 -1401 -1208 External public debt amortization 1/ -175 -179 -274 -279 -273 -273 -339 -315 Of which : Saudi Arabia -5 -8 -8 -9 … -11 -72 -72 Arab Monetary Fund 0 -18 -46 -38 … -28 -23 -8 Arab Fund for Economic and Social Dev. -35 -37 -45 -47 … -54 -63 -67 Islamic Development Bank -10 -11 -30 -22 … -22 -25 -25 China -18 -19 -18 -24 … -24 -27 -30 IMF -10 -15 -19 -21 … -20 -14 -9 Total Sources 1051 1035 1354 1325 1519 1273 1740 1523 Foreign direct investment and capital inflows (net) 280 599 792 908 937 594 1120 1053 Official grants (baseline) 170 175 104 240 69 81 70 73 Of which : European Union 11 11 … 13 … 12 … … World Bank 26 26 15 34 … 35 … … AfDB 10 10 … 3 … … … … United Arab Emirates 40 … 2 … … … … … Official loan disbursements (excluding IMF) 322 242 253 289 224 224 260 285 Of which : Arab Monetary Fund 100 … … … … … … … Arab Fund for Economic and Social Dev. 81 122 110 164 … … … … Islamic Development Bank 51 25 14 7 … … … … China 39 7 11 … … … … … India 9 53 39 … Saudi Fund for Development 26 49 35 IMF ECF disbursements … 23 47 46 … … … … Other flows 2/ 258 43 321 -24 365 374 277 175 Drawdown of reserves (negative = accumulation) -2 -26 -70 -219 -76 0 13 -55 Drawdown of oil account (negative = accumulation) 24 -22 -93 85 0 0 0 -8 Financing gap … … … … 46 368 0 0 Prospective IMF financing … … … … 46 175 0 0 IMF RCF (prospective) n.a. 130 0 0 IMF ECF (prospective) … … … … 46 45 0 0 Residual gap / other donor support … … … … 0 193 0 0 Sources: Mauritanian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including central government, central bank, and SNIM. 2/ Including SNIM, SMHPM, commercial banks, errors and omissions, and exceptional financing. 18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 20 THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 7. Mauritania: Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-34 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Payments to the Fund based on existing credit Principal (in million of SDRs) 14.34 9.94 6.62 6.07 11.59 16.56 16.56 16.56 11.59 4.97 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Charges and interest (in million of SDRs) 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Payments to the Fund based on existing and prospective credit Principal (in million of SDRs) 14.34 9.94 6.62 6.07 11.59 27.78 42.32 42.32 37.35 30.73 14.54 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Charges and interest (in million of SDRs) 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Total payments to the Fund based on existing and prospective credit In millions of SDRs 14.40 9.97 6.65 6.10 11.62 27.81 42.35 42.35 37.38 30.76 14.57 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 In millions of US$ 19.94 13.85 9.27 8.52 16.29 39.13 59.59 59.59 52.60 43.29 20.50 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 In percent of exports of goods and services 0.88 0.57 0.36 0.29 0.52 1.19 1.79 1.76 1.52 1.23 0.57 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 In percent of debt service 7.29 3.89 2.65 2.43 4.60 11.12 21.61 21.73 20.34 17.59 8.92 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 In percent of GDP 0.27 0.18 0.12 0.10 0.18 0.41 0.60 0.57 0.47 0.37 0.17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 In percent of Gross International Reserves 1.76 1.23 0.79 0.72 1.28 2.76 3.67 3.22 2.51 1.82 0.76 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 In percent of quota 11.18 7.74 5.16 4.74 9.02 21.59 32.88 32.88 29.02 23.88 11.31 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Outstanding Fund credit In millions of SDRs 229.3 219.3 212.7 206.6 195.0 167.3 124.9 82.6 45.3 14.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 In millions of US$ 317.5 304.8 296.5 288.8 273.5 235.4 175.8 116.3 63.7 20.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 In percent of exports of goods and services 14.1 12.4 11.5 9.8 8.7 7.2 5.3 3.4 1.8 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 In percent of debt service 116.1 85.5 84.8 82.4 77.3 66.9 63.7 42.4 24.6 8.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 In percent of GDP 4.3 4.0 3.7 3.4 3.0 2.5 1.8 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 In percent of gross international reserves 27.9 27.1 25.2 24.4 21.5 16.6 10.8 6.3 3.0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 In percent of quota 178.0 170.3 165.1 160.4 151.4 129.9 97.0 64.1 35.1 11.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net use of Fund credit (in millions of SDRs) 114.5 -9.9 -6.6 -6.1 -11.6 -27.8 -42.3 -42.3 -37.4 -30.7 -14.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Disbursements 128.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Repayments 14.3 9.9 6.6 6.1 11.6 27.8 42.3 42.3 37.4 30.7 14.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Exports of goods and services (in millions of US$) 2,254.7 2,450.8 2,572.3 2,946.2 3,133.9 3,284.4 3,334.6 3,378.8 3,450.4 3,512.2 3,569.3 3,639.2 3,723.4 3,797.9 3,877.5 Debt service (in millions of US$) 273.5 356.4 349.8 350.4 353.9 351.9 275.8 274.3 258.6 246.1 229.8 196.5 195.7 184.0 180.1 Nominal GDP (in millions of US$) 7,417.4 7,659.8 7,982.8 8,552.2 9,120.8 9,558.1 10,007.6 10,530.7 11,078.8 11,662.3 12,286.6 12,955.5 13,681.4 14,457.5 15,281.8 Gross international reserves (in millions of US$) 1,136.1 1,123.0 1,177.9 1,184.9 1,270.7 1,418.0 1,625.4 1,852.2 2,093.0 2,381.0 2,696.9 3,059.6 3,458.3 3,925.2 4,424.5 Quota (millions of SDRs) 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 128.8 Sources: IMF staff estimates and projections. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19 MAURITANIA OF REPUBLIC ISLAMIC ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 8. Mauritania: Risk Assessment Matrix 1/ Sources of Risks Relative Expected Impact Policy Response Likelihood Global Risks Prolonged Covid-19 High High. Lower global commodity prices Sizable donor support needed. Use outbreak (metals, gas, fish) and lower trade flows external and fiscal buffers and greater reduce exports and FDI, with negative exchange rate flexibility for gradual impact on domestic growth, poverty, adjustment. Structural reforms to and external and fiscal positions. diversify the economy and export markets to increase resilience. Widespread social High High. Possibly lower development Use of external buffers and greater discontent and political finance and aid flows. Lower trade flows exchange rate flexibility for gradual instability reduce exports and FDI, with negative adjustment. Structural reforms to impact on domestic growth, poverty, diversify the economy and export and external and fiscal positions. markets to increase resilience. More protectionism High Medium. Reduced prospects for FDI in Accelerate business climate reforms new sectors (including gas) impacting and increase exchange rate flexibility diversification, exports, and growth. to boost competitiveness and mitigate shocks. Develop prudent borrowing plans based on concessional financing and use gas proceeds to reduce debt. Oversupply in the oil High High. Reduced FDI in extractive Build larger fiscal and external market industries and risks for future gas buffers. Greater exchange rate development; negative impact on flexibility and use of external buffers domestic growth and external and fiscal for gradual adjustment. Structural positions. reforms to diversify the economy and export markets to increase resilience. Intensified geopolitical Medium High. Adverse impact on regional trade. Create policy space for contingencies tensions and security risks Fiscal and security-related costs from by consolidating the budget and migration from neighboring countries. broadening the tax base through Negative impact on investor sentiment, reforms and economic diversification. economic diversification. Further develop regional security cooperation. Domestic Risks Political and social unrest; Medium High. Higher public spending, including Improve governance and business regional terrorist attacks on security; impaired investor climate, strengthen anti-corruption confidence and lower growth prospects. frameworks. Promote inclusive growth and increase social spending. Slower pace of reforms Medium High. Negative impact on social Build consensus on reforms. Invest in outcomes, investor confidence, and human capital and institutions. growth prospects. Reduced correspondent Medium Medium. Curtailed cross-border Strengthen the AML/CFT framework banking services payments affecting trade and and its implementation; step up remittances. Rise in informality. outreach to foreign banks. 1/ The Risk Assessment Matrix (RAM) shows events that could materially alter the baseline path (the scenario most likely to materialize in the view of IMF staff). The relative likelihood is the staff's subjective assessment of the risks surrounding the baseline ("low" is meant to indicate a probability below 10 percent, "medium" a probability between 10 and 30 percent, and "high" a probability between 30 and 50 percent). The RAM reflects staff views on the source of risks and overall level of concern as of the time of discussions with the authorities. Non-mutually exclusive risks may interact and materialize jointly. Conjectural risks are especially relevant over shorter horizons (up to 2 years) given the current baseline. Structural risks (omitted from this streamlined version) remain salient over shorter and longer horizons (up to 3 years). 20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Appendix I. Letter of Intent Islamic Republic of Mauritania Central Bank of Mauritania Nouakchott, April 17, 2020 Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund Washington DC Dear Managing Director: The COVID-19 pandemic is having a massive and unprecedented impact on the population and the economy of Mauritania. It affects human lives, people's health and their livelihoods, and threatens to destroy the social and economic fabric of our country. In consultation with the WHO and other UN agencies, we have taken measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic and mitigate its impact. We canceled commercial international passenger flights, closed all border crossings for individuals, and left only eight open for essential goods such as medication and food. We imposed confinement measures in urban areas and suspended all non-essential businesses, with a dramatic effect on economic activity. To mitigate the fallout of this scourge, which compounds the impact of a drought, we are ramping up emergency spending on health and related public services, expanding social protection for the most vulnerable, introducing measures to support households and small businesses, supporting national agriculture production, and building food security stocks. The pandemic could result in a contraction in economic activity this year, possibly by about 2 percent, compared to a pre-crisis projected GDP growth of over 6 percent. Both extractive and non-extractive sectors are expected to be impacted significantly by the pandemic prevention and response measures and by the reduction in external demand. The balance of payments is expected to deteriorate as exports drop, the cost of essential food and non-food imports rise, and remittances fall. As a result, the external current account deficit could widen and a financing gap of about $370 million (5 percent of GDP) could emerge. The pandemic is already having a direct and substantial impact on the budget. We have set up a special social assistance fund to finance the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, targeted support to households and SMEs most affected by the crisis, and temporary tax relief on some essential goods. Significant tax losses are also expected due to the economic contraction. The initial cost of the emergency response already taken has reached MRU 2.5 billion (1 percent of non- extractive GDP) and is expected to rise to several percentage points of GDP on account of additional planned budget costs for security, health, and social protection. We stand ready to take further social action if the fluid situation deteriorates. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA To prevent financial sector instability, the Central Bank of Mauritania (BCM) has reacted expeditiously and provided liquidity to banks by lowering reserve requirements and reducing its policy rate. The BCM will continue to monitor key prudential ratios and price developments, and will stand ready to act as needed. Against this background, and in the face of the urgent balance of payments need arising from the pandemic, we request emergency financing from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR 95.680 million, equivalent to about 74.3 percent of our quota, to ease the pressure on our official international reserves and budget financing. We request that the funds be disbursed as budget support. In this regard, the Ministry of Finance and BCM have signed a memorandum of understanding on their respective responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the IMF. Together with the support from other development partners, this disbursement will help fill the projected external and fiscal gaps in 2020. We are confident that the IMF's support will play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from our partners. Going forward, we will allocate sufficient resources for critical health, emergency services, and social expenditures, as well as for risk communication and community engagement, surveillance and case tracking, infection prevention and control, and testing. We will maintain all spending on-budget and make sure to track, account for, and report in a transparent manner the resources deployed for emergency response. To avoid any misappropriation of funds, we will carefully control emergency spending and will publish information on the ministry of finance's website regarding public procurement contracts related to crisis mitigation, the names of the awarded companies and their beneficial owners, and ex-post validation of delivery. We will ask the Court of Accounts to audit emergency spending once the crisis abates and to publish its results. We will accelerate the rollout of the cash transfer scheme targeting vulnerable households to the whole territory and seek to expand existing food programs. We will reprioritize non-essential current and capital spending as needed to increase priority health and social spending. These policies will help advance our poverty reduction and growth objectives. Finally, to embed this year's fiscal expansion in a medium-term fiscal framework that maintains debt sustainability, we will develop a plan to unwind the temporary measures and return to a primary surplus once the crisis abates. We remain fully committed to the broad objectives of the ECF-supported program and to the economic policies described in our latest letter of intent dated November 25, 2019, which we believe will help address the balance of payments difficulties. We met all December 2019 quantitative targets and made substantial progress in achieving the structural benchmarks under the program, despite some delays. However, significant uncertainty about the economic outlook makes completing the fifth review under this arrangement difficult at this time. We are fully aware, nevertheless, of the need to continue to ensure macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability despite the short-term rise in spending to address the impact of the pandemic, and we are committed to implementing medium-term fiscal policies consistent with medium-term sustainability. In line with IMF's safeguards policy, we commit to undergoing an update safeguards assessment to be completed before IMF Board approval of any subsequent arrangement, providing IMF staff with 22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA the necessary audit reports, and authorizing the BCM's external auditors to hold discussions with IMF staff. Moreover, Mauritania will not impose new or intensify existing restrictions on the making of payments and transfers for current international transactions, trade restrictions for balance of payment purposes, or multiple currency practices, or enter into bilateral payments agreements which are inconsistent with its obligations under Article VIII. We also consent to the publication of this letter and the related staff report. Very truly yours, /s/ /s/ Mr. Cheikh El Kebir Moulaye Taher Mr. Mohamed-Lemine Dhehby Governor of the Central Bank of Mauritania Minister of Finance /s/ Mr. Abdel Aziz Dahi Minister of Economy and Industry INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 23 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA April 17, 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS Approved By Prepared by the staffs of the International Monetary Fund and Taline the International Development Association. Koranchelian and Ashwin Ahuja (IMF) and Marcello Estevão (IDA) Risk of external debt High distress: Overall risk of debt distress: High Granularity in the risk rating: Sustainable Application of judgment: No Negative growth in 2020, and one-year delay in the start of Grand Tortue/Ahmeyim gas production (2023). Primary deficit in 2020, Macroeconomic projections returning to the previously projected stable surplus after two years. Iron ore prices lower by 10 percent, resulting in larger current account deficit. Financing strategy Additional financing needs filled by RCF, concessional borrowing and grants in 2020 adding new external debt of over 5 percent of GDP. Realism tools flagged Large unexpected change in public debt in the last 5 years. Mechanical risk rating under High the external DSA Mechanical risk rating under High the public DSA Debt coverage is the same as in previous DSA: central government and public agencies, central bank, and SOE debt guaranteed by the government (including state-owned oil and gas company, excluding national mining company). The Composite Indicator score is 2.84 and the debt-carrying capacity is assessed to be medium. The risk of external debt distress and the overall risk of public debt distress remain high, as the NPV of public external debt to GDP continues to breach its threshold in 2020-22 under baseline projections, and the debt service-to-revenue ratio breaches its threshold in 2020- 25. However, external and public debt are assessed to be sustainable as both indicators are projected to be on a steady downward trend and to fall below their respective thresholds by 2026. The risk rating remains high despite the rebasing of national accounts completed by the authorities, which estimated nominal GDP to be 35 percent higher than previously in 2018 due to upgrading to SNA 2008 and expanding the coverage of informal activities. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA The macroeconomic outlook is significantly less favorable than the previous Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) in November 2019 due to the external shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a delay in the Grand Tortue/Ahmeyim gas project. Projected export, growth, fiscal and debt trajectories are highly uncertain and are vulnerable to a stronger impact of the pandemic, reversals in metal and oil prices, regional security developments, and climatic hazards. Prudent policies are needed, including avoiding non- concessional borrowing and relying instead on grants and concessional financing taken up at a moderate pace consistent with absorptive capacity. 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Table 1. Mauritania: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario 2017-40 (in percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2030 2040 External debt (nominal) 1/ 77.7 75.7 71.3 66.3 64.5 62.1 58.6 55.4 53.3 46.6 38.9 of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) 66.7 66.7 63.4 59.0 58.3 56.9 54.0 51.1 49.2 43.4 37.1 Change in external debt -2.9 -2.0 -4.4 -5.0 -1.7 -2.4 -3.5 -3.2 -2.1 -1.1 -0.8 Identified net debt-creating flows -3.0 0.0 -6.5 10.8 0.1 -1.8 -4.2 -2.7 -3.2 -2.5 -2.9 Non-interest current account deficit 8.5 12.3 9.2 16.0 15.9 12.7 5.4 3.7 3.1 3.5 3.6 Deficit in balance of goods and services 12.6 16.2 14.0 19.0 19.5 16.7 9.3 5.5 5.8 6.0 5.6 Exports 29.4 30.4 34.7 30.4 32.0 32.2 34.4 34.4 34.4 29.1 21.0 Imports 42.0 46.6 48.7 49.4 51.5 48.9 43.8 39.9 40.1 35.0 26.5 Net current transfers (negative = inflow) -4.0 -2.9 -4.6 -1.8 -1.8 -1.7 -1.7 -1.6 -1.5 -1.3 -0.9 of which: official -2.6 -1.5 -3.2 -1.1 -0.9 -0.9 -0.9 -0.9 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 Other current account flows (negative = net inflow) -0.2 -1.0 -0.2 -1.2 -1.8 -2.2 -2.2 -0.3 -1.1 -1.2 -1.1 Net FDI (negative = inflow) -8.7 -11.0 -11.6 -8.0 -14.6 -13.2 -7.3 -4.7 -5.2 -4.7 -5.3 Endogenous debt dynamics 2/ -2.8 -1.3 -4.1 2.8 -1.2 -1.3 -2.3 -1.7 -1.1 -1.3 -1.1 Contribution from nominal interest rate 1.6 1.6 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 0.9 0.8 Contribution from real GDP growth -2.7 -1.6 -4.1 1.5 -2.7 -2.8 -3.7 -3.0 -2.3 -2.2 -1.9 Contribution from price and exchange rate changes -1.7 -1.3 -1.4 … … … … … … … … Residual 3/ 0.1 -1.9 2.1 -15.8 -1.8 -0.6 0.6 -0.5 1.1 1.4 2.0 of which: exceptional financing -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sustainability indicators PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio ... ... 48.4 41.5 41.4 40.6 38.4 36.1 34.5 30.1 27.8 PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio ... ... 139.6 136.6 129.3 126.0 111.6 105.2 100.4 103.7 132.3 PPG debt service-to-exports ratio 10.2 12.8 10.5 12.2 14.6 13.6 11.9 11.4 11.3 10.1 13.6 PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio 15.3 17.6 19.1 20.8 24.9 22.8 21.2 19.8 19.4 14.0 12.8 Gross external financing need (Billion of U.S. dollars) 0.6 0.8 0.5 1.3 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 Key macroeconomic assumptions Real GDP growth (in percent) 3.5 2.1 5.9 -2.0 4.2 4.6 6.4 5.4 4.4 4.8 5.1 GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent) 2.2 1.7 1.9 -0.4 -0.9 -0.3 0.7 1.2 0.3 0.5 1.0 Effective interest rate (percent) 4/ 2.1 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.2 Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) 19.5 7.4 22.9 -14.5 8.7 5.0 14.5 6.4 4.8 1.6 2.7 Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) 13.7 15.2 12.7 -1.0 7.6 -0.9 -4.2 -2.8 5.4 -0.1 2.8 Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent) ... ... ... 28.1 28.1 30.8 34.6 39.5 39.3 33.1 23.1 Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP) 19.7 22.1 19.0 17.8 18.7 19.3 19.4 19.7 20.0 20.9 22.3 Aid flows (in Billion of US dollars) 5/ 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/ ... ... ... 3.3 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.4 0.9 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/ ... ... ... 31.5 32.4 35.6 39.5 44.5 44.0 36.6 25.0 Nominal GDP (Billion of US dollars) 7 7 8 7 8 8 9 9 10 12 22 Nominal dollar GDP growth 5.8 3.9 7.8 -2.4 3.3 4.2 7.1 6.6 4.8 5.4 6.1 Average 8/ Historical Projections 70.1 55.0 Definition of external/domestic debt Residency-based 60.1 50.5 Is there a material difference between the Yes two criteria? 0.1 -1.5 11.7 6.7 14.3 9.8 Debt Accumulation -3.1 -1.6 4.0 45 0.5 -1.5 2.0 40 35 -9.8 -7.2 0.0 30 -2.0 25 0.2 -0.8 -4.0 20 15 -6.0 10 -8.0 5 -10.0 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Debt Accumulation Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP) 3.8 4.3 Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale) 1.5 0.2 1.8 2.2 External debt (nominal) 1/ 8.2 3.0 of which: Private 7.5 1.5 70 ... 34.2 19.8 19.8 60 ... 1.8 50 ... 38.5 40 5.3 4.5 30 3 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Memorandum items: 20 PV of external debt 7/ ... ... 56.3 48.8 47.6 45.9 43.0 40.4 38.6 33.3 29.6 In percent of exports ... ... 162.3 160.4 148.8 142.3 124.9 117.7 112.3 114.7 140.9 10 Total external debt service-to-exports ratio 30.1 33.3 25.3 29.5 30.4 28.2 24.4 21.9 21.0 19.1 20.9 PV of PPG external debt (in Billion of US dollars) 3.7 3.1 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.7 6.0 0 (PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent) -7.9 1.2 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.0 1.0 1.4 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio 11.4 14.2 13.6 21.0 17.6 15.1 8.9 6.8 5.2 4.6 4.4 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt. 2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g) + Ɛα (1+r)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms, Ɛ=nominal appreciation of the local currency, and α= share of local currency-denominated external debt in total external debt. 3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief) such as the projected resolution in 2020 of the debt owed to the Kuwait Investment Authority; changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-year interest payments divided by previous period debt stock. 5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief. 6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value. 8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution MAURITANIA OF REPUBLIC ISLAMIC ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Figure 1. Mauritania: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30 60 PV of debt-to GDP ratio 1/ 50 40 30 20 10 Most extreme shock: Exports 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Debt service-to-exports ratio 25 20 15 10 5 Most extreme shock: Exports 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Historical scenario 300 PV of debt-to-exports ratio 1/ 250 200 150 100 50 Most extreme shock: Exports 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Debt service-to-revenue ratio 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 Most extreme shock: One-time depreciation 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Most extreme shock 2/ Threshold Customization of Default Settings Size Interactions No No Tailored Stress Combined CL 3/ Yes Natural disaster n.a. n.a. Commodity price No No Market financing n.a. n.a. Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply. Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress tests* Default User defined Shares of marginal debt External PPG MLT debt 100% Terms of marginal debt Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 1.7% 1.7% USD Discount rate 5.0% 5.0% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 23 23 Avg. grace period 6 6 Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Does not include passive debt to the Kuwait Investment Authority. 2/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. 3/ The magnitude of the shock used for the combined contingent liability shock has been increased to factor in the full value of the Nouakchott harbor PPP. 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 2. Mauritania: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly External Debt, 2020-30 (in percent) Projections 1/ 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 PV of debt-to GDP ratio Baseline 42 41 41 38 36 34 33 32 31 31 30 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 42 41 41 42 42 43 45 46 47 49 50 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 42 43 43 41 39 37 36 34 33 33 32 B2. Primary balance 42 42 43 42 40 39 39 38 37 37 36 B3. Exports 42 48 57 54 51 50 48 47 46 44 42 B4. Other flows 3/ 42 49 55 52 49 48 46 45 44 42 41 B5. Depreciation 42 52 47 44 41 39 38 36 35 35 34 B6. Combination of B1-B5 42 52 56 53 50 48 47 46 44 43 41 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 42 46 47 46 45 44 44 43 42 42 41 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 42 44 46 44 41 40 38 37 36 35 34 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 PV of debt-to-exports ratio Baseline 137 129 126 112 105 100 100 101 101 102 104 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 137 128 128 123 123 126 135 142 150 161 170 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 137 129 126 112 105 100 100 101 101 102 104 B2. Primary balance 137 132 133 121 117 114 116 118 120 122 125 B3. Exports 137 184 261 233 221 213 215 217 217 216 217 B4. Other flows 3/ 137 153 169 151 144 139 139 141 141 140 140 B5. Depreciation 137 129 114 101 95 90 89 90 90 91 94 B6. Combination of B1-B5 137 174 160 175 166 160 161 162 162 162 162 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 137 142 146 134 130 128 131 133 136 139 142 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 137 153 155 135 126 119 117 117 117 117 118 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 Debt service-to-exports ratio Baseline 12 15 14 12 11 11 10 11 10 10 10 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 12 14 13 12 12 12 11 11 11 12 12 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 12 15 14 12 11 11 10 11 10 10 10 B2. Primary balance 12 15 14 12 12 12 11 11 11 11 11 B3. Exports 12 19 22 20 19 19 18 18 19 21 21 B4. Other flows 3/ 12 15 14 13 12 12 11 11 13 14 14 B5. Depreciation 12 15 14 12 11 11 10 10 10 9 9 B6. Combination of B1-B5 12 16 17 16 15 15 14 14 15 16 16 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 12 15 14 12 12 12 11 11 11 11 11 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 12 16 15 13 13 12 11 11 12 12 12 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 Debt service-to-revenue ratio Baseline 21 25 23 21 20 19 17 16 16 15 14 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 21 24 22 21 20 20 18 18 17 17 17 0 21 24 22 21 21 20 18 17 18 18 17 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 21 26 24 23 21 21 18 18 17 16 15 B2. Primary balance 21 25 23 21 20 20 18 17 16 16 16 B3. Exports 21 26 25 24 23 22 20 19 19 21 20 B4. Other flows 3/ 21 25 24 23 21 21 19 18 19 20 19 B5. Depreciation 21 32 29 26 25 24 21 20 19 17 16 B6. Combination of B1-B5 21 26 26 24 23 22 20 19 20 21 19 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 21 25 23 22 21 20 18 18 17 16 15 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 21 27 25 24 22 21 19 17 17 17 16 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Threshold 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the threshold. 2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator (in U.S. dollar terms), non-interest current account in percent of GDP, and non-debt creating flows. 3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 6 Table 3. Mauritania: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-40 (in percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) REPUBLIC ISLAMIC FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2030 2040 Historical Projections Public sector debt 1/ 69.6 75.8 71.8 67.8 68.0 66.8 63.7 60.6 58.5 51.4 40.8 65.0 59.6 of which: external debt 66.7 66.7 63.4 59.0 58.3 56.9 54.0 51.1 49.2 43.4 37.1 60.1 50.5 of which: local-currency denominated Change in public sector debt -2.6 6.1 -3.9 -4.0 0.2 -1.2 -3.1 -3.1 -2.1 -1.4 -1.2 Identified debt-creating flows -5.5 -3.6 -8.0 3.4 -3.2 -4.1 -5.1 -4.3 -3.5 -3.4 -3.6 -3.0 -3.0 Primary deficit -0.9 -3.7 -3.1 2.2 -0.4 -1.0 -1.0 -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -1.7 -0.8 -0.6 Revenue and grants 20.4 22.6 20.6 18.3 19.1 19.6 19.8 20.0 20.2 21.1 22.4 20.5 20.1 of which: grants 0.7 0.5 1.6 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 Primary (noninterest) expenditure 19.5 18.9 17.6 20.5 18.7 18.6 18.8 19.0 19.3 20.2 20.7 19.7 19.5 Automatic debt dynamics -4.5 0.3 -4.6 1.2 -2.8 -3.0 -4.1 -3.3 -2.5 -2.4 -1.9 Contribution from interest rate/growth differential -2.2 -1.7 -4.7 1.2 -2.8 -3.0 -4.1 -3.3 -2.5 -2.4 -1.9 of which: contribution from average real interest rate 0.2 -0.2 -0.5 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 of which: contribution from real GDP growth -2.4 -1.4 -4.2 1.5 -2.7 -3.0 -4.0 -3.3 -2.6 -2.4 -2.0 Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation -2.2 2.0 0.1 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Other identified debt-creating flows -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 Privatization receipts (negative) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Debt relief (HIPC and other) -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual 2/ 2.9 9.8 4.0 -7.4 3.4 2.8 2.0 1.2 1.4 2.0 2.4 3.4 1.2 Sustainability indicators PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 3/ ... ... 57.7 51.3 51.8 50.9 48.5 46.0 44.2 38.4 31.7 PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio … … 279.9 280.3 271.7 259.8 245.7 230.3 218.2 181.8 141.7 Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 4/ 31.7 30.1 32.2 37.4 42.3 46.5 46.8 46.3 46.8 35.1 19.6 Gross financing need 5/ 5.4 2.9 3.3 8.9 6.6 7.0 7.2 7.3 7.4 6.2 2.7 Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions Real GDP growth (in percent) 3.5 2.1 5.9 -2.0 4.2 4.6 6.4 5.4 4.4 4.8 5.1 3.8 4.3 Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent) 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.6 1.9 1.1 1.7 Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent) 2.1 2.8 -0.2 0.2 0.6 1.8 1.7 1.4 2.5 3.0 3.1 1.5 2.1 Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation) -3.3 3.0 0.2 … ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 1.2 ... Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent) 3.7 1.8 4.7 4.1 3.5 2.6 2.9 3.4 2.5 2.5 3.0 5.0 2.8 Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent) 0.6 -1.0 -1.7 14.6 -5.2 3.9 7.5 6.8 6.0 4.9 5.4 4.3 5.7 Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 6/ 1.7 -9.8 0.9 6.3 -0.6 0.2 2.1 2.1 1.2 0.4 -0.4 -2.4 1.3 PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Coverage of debt: The central government, central bank, government-guaranteed debt, non-guaranteed SOE debt . Definition of external debt is Residency-based. 2/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief) such as the projected resolution in 2020 of the debt owed to the Kuwait Investment Authority; changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 3/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 4/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt. 5/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 6/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question. 7/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. Definition of external/domestic Residency- debt based Is there a material difference Yes between the two criteria? Public sector debt 1/ of which: local-currency denominated of which: foreign-currency denominated 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 of which: held by residents of which: held by non-residents 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 MAURITANIA OF ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Figure 2. Mauritania: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio 1/ 70 60 50 40 30 20 Most extreme shock: Non-debt flows 10 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 350 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio 1/ 90 Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio 300 80 70 250 60 200 50 150 40 100 30 20 Most extreme shock: Combined contingent 50 Most extreme shock: Non-debt flows 10 liabilities 0 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Most extreme shock 2/ TOTAL public debt benchmark Historical scenario Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the Default User defined stress tests* Shares of marginal debt External PPG medium and long-term 47% 47% Domestic medium and long-term 5% 5% Domestic short-term 48% 48% Terms of marginal debt External MLT debt Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 1.7% 1.7% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 23 23 Avg. grace period 6 6 Domestic MLT debt Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing 4.2% 4.2% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 3 3 Avg. grace period 2 2 Domestic short-term debt Avg. real interest rate 3.1% 3.1% Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Does not include passive debt to the Kuwait Investment Authority. 2/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Table 4. Mauritania: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public Debt, 2020-30 Projections 1/ 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio Baseline 51 52 51 49 46 44 43 42 40 40 38 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 51 51 49 47 44 41 40 38 37 35 34 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 51 54 55 53 52 50 50 49 49 49 49 B2. Primary balance 51 53 53 51 48 46 45 43 42 41 40 B3. Exports 51 57 64 61 58 56 55 53 52 50 48 B4. Other flows 3/ 51 59 65 62 59 57 56 55 53 51 49 B5. Depreciation 51 61 58 53 49 46 43 40 38 36 34 B6. Combination of B1-B5 51 51 50 45 42 40 38 36 36 35 34 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 51 62 60 56 53 51 50 48 47 47 46 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 51 53 54 53 52 51 51 51 50 50 50 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. TOTAL public debt benchmark 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio Baseline 280 272 260 246 230 218 210 200 195 190 182 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 280 265 249 236 220 205 194 183 176 169 160 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 280 281 282 270 258 249 244 238 237 236 232 B2. Primary balance 280 279 273 256 239 226 218 208 203 199 191 B3. Exports 280 297 325 308 291 277 269 257 250 240 228 B4. Other flows 3/ 280 312 332 315 297 284 275 263 255 245 232 B5. Depreciation 280 319 296 271 246 226 211 194 183 173 161 B6. Combination of B1-B5 280 268 254 229 212 198 187 175 171 167 162 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 280 324 304 286 267 253 244 233 228 223 215 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 280 296 290 285 272 261 255 244 243 242 237 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio Baseline 37 42 47 47 46 47 45 39 35 36 35 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2030 2/ 37 42 45 46 46 45 43 37 33 33 32 0 37 31 34 36 35 36 35 30 27 27 27 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 37 44 54 58 60 61 61 54 49 50 50 B2. Primary balance 37 42 54 58 55 55 53 45 40 41 40 B3. Exports 37 42 47 48 48 48 46 40 37 41 40 B4. Other flows 3/ 37 42 47 48 48 48 46 41 38 41 40 B5. Depreciation 37 43 51 53 53 54 52 45 39 40 38 B6. Combination of B1-B5 37 41 46 46 47 48 47 41 38 40 41 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 37 42 79 66 62 59 55 47 41 42 40 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 37 45 50 52 59 62 61 54 49 50 50 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the benchmark. 2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator and primary deficit in percent of GDP. 3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI. 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA Figure 3. Mauritania: Drivers of Debt Dynamics - Baseline Scenario External debt Gross Nominal PPG External Debt (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages) 80 Current DSA Previous DSA proj. 70 DSA-2015 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Debt-creating flows Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (percent of GDP) (past 5 years, percent of GDP) Residual 30 40 20 Interquartile 30 Price and range (25-75) exchange 10 rate 20 Real GDP growth 0 10 Change in PPG debt 3/ Nominal -10 0 interest rate Current -20 -10 Median account + FDI Change in -30 -20 5-year 5-year PPG debt 3/ Contribution of Distribution across LICs 2/ historical projected -30 unexpected change change Public debt Gross Nominal Public Debt Debt-creating flows Unexpected Changes in Debt 1/ (in percent of GDP; DSA vintages) (percent of GDP) (past 5 years, percent of GDP) Current DSA Residual 40 proj. 30 Previous DSA 80 DSA-2015 Other debt Interquartile 25 range (25-75) creating flows 20 70