Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Islamic banks face outdated property rules - industry body

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 06:05am CEST

(Reuters) - Regulators overseeing Islamic banking must revise guidance on real estate exposures to align with the post-financial crisis capital rules of Basel III, a global industry body said on Sunday.

The Bahrain-based General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) said treatment of real estate across Islamic finance jurisdictions still reflected Basel II or pre-reform Basel III rules.

But a revised version of Basel III, finalised in December 2017, introduced additional requirements including concentration limits and independent asset valuations.

Such requirements are important for Islamic banks as many have high exposure to real estate in both their investment and financing activities, coupled with the illiquid and cyclical nature of the asset class, CIBAFI said.

"As a result, Islamic banks may be hit particularly hard by any downturn in the real estate sector."

Islamic commercial banks are estimated to hold more than $1.3 trillion in assets globally, a sector considered systemically important in countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Malaysia.

Around half of large Islamic banks and two-thirds of small Islamic banks have a high to very high exposure to real estate and mortgages, according to a CIBAFI industry survey.

Islamic banks in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait recorded roughly a 25 percent exposure to real estate in their activities, CIBAFI data showed.

CIBAFI said national regulators must incorporate the Basel III revisions, while the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) should also revise its own capital adequacy standard for Islamic banks.

That standard, known as IFSB-15, had initially proposed concentration limits on real estate but these were not adopted in a final version, CIBAFI said.

This would have placed a cap on aggregate real estate investment exposures of 60 percent of regulatory capital, with a 15 percent limit on single real estate investments.

(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Sunil Nair)

By Bernardo Vizcaino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aIslamic banks face outdated property rules - industry body
RE
04:38aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Marine tourism shore up boating sector in Thailand’s east coast
PU
12:37aTrump 'likely' to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday
RE
09/15EUROPEAN UNION : Vote for your favourite WaterPIX finalist photos
PU
09/15Trump to Announce New Tariffs on $200 Billion in Chinese Goods
DJ
09/15Trump to Announce New Tariffs on $200 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
09/15Trump to Announce New Tariffs on $200 Billion in Chinese Goods
DJ
09/15Trump to Announce New Tariffs on $200 Billion in China Goods
DJ
09/15U.N. Cites New Evidence That North Korea Is Violating Sanctions
DJ
09/15Newark Takes a Turn on the Catwalk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2Partnership to develop educational facilities at Military Hospital
3TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : TRACTOR SUPPLY : joins initiative to plant trees
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Return our looted funds in your custody, Presidency tells HSBC
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Impressive Chelsea, Liverpool maintain lead over chasing Man City

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.