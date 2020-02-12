Log in
Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report and Pillar 3 Report

02/12/2020 | 11:44am EST
Regulatory Story
Islandsbanki hf. - IRSH
Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report and Pillar 3 Report
Released 16:39 12-Feb-2020

Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report and Pillar 3 Report

Íslandsbanki has published an Annual Report and Pillar 3 Report for 2019

Annual Report

English and Icelandic and it is also featured on Íslandsbanki's new website:

Pillar 3 Report

Íslandsbanki's Pillar 3 Report contains information on risk management, risk measurement, material risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity adequacy, in accordance with Icelandic law and European regulation. The Report provides market participants and other stakeholders with information that facilitates a better understanding of the Bank's risk profile and capital adequacy. The Report is in English.

The aforementioned information along with other financial information can be found here:

https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/landing/about/annual-and-sustainability-report


London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 16:43:05 UTC
