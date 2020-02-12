|
Islandsbanki hf. - IRSH
Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report and Pillar 3 Report
Released 16:39 12-Feb-2020
Íslandsbanki has published an Annual Report and Pillar 3 Report for 2019
Annual Report
English and Icelandic and it is also featured on Íslandsbanki's new website:
Pillar 3 Report
Íslandsbanki's Pillar 3 Report contains information on risk management, risk measurement, material risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity adequacy, in accordance with Icelandic law and European regulation. The Report provides market participants and other stakeholders with information that facilitates a better understanding of the Bank's risk profile and capital adequacy. The Report is in English.
The aforementioned information along with other financial information can be found here:
https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/landing/about/annual-and-sustainability-report
