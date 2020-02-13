Log in
Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming commercial paper auction 14 February

02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST
Regulatory Story
Islandsbanki hf. - IRSH
Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming commercial paper auction 14 February
Released 09:26 13-Feb-2020

Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming commercial paper auction 14 February

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on commercial paper Friday 14 February 2020.

The 12-month series ISLA 21 0218 will be offered to investors.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki's Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 14 February and the payment and settlement date is 18 February 2020.

For further information:Investor Relations - Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is.

Íslandsbanki press releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/landing/about/investor-relations

About Íslandsbanki
Íslandsbanki is a universal bank and a leader in financial services in Iceland. Building on over 140 years of servicing key industries, Íslandsbanki has developed specific expertise in tourism, seafood and energy related industries. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki's relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank' s customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking whenever and wherever. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 14 branches. Íslandsbanki has a BBB+/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

Disclaimer
This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements,' involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming commercial paper auction 14 February - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:30:07 UTC
