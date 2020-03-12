Regulatory Story Go to market news section Islandsbanki hf. - IRSH Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming covered bond auction 16 March Released 15:40 12-Mar-2020

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Monday 16 March 2020.



The non-index linked series ISLA CB 21 and ISLA CB 23 and the CPI-linked series ISLA CBI 28 will be offered to investors.

The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 23 March 2020.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki's Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 16 March 2020.

For further information:

Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is .

About Íslandsbanki

A leader in financial services in Iceland. Building on over 140 years of servicing key industries, Íslandsbanki has developed specific expertise in tourism, seafood and energy related industries. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki's relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank' s customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking whenever and wherever. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 14 branches. Íslandsbanki has a BBB+/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

