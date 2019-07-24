Log in
Isobar : Survey Reveals the Evolution of CX as Creative Experience

07/24/2019 | 03:04am EDT

1,000 CMOs Surveyed on Customer Experience

Today Global Digital Agency Isobar has published ‘Creative Experience: the evolution of CX’, a Global survey of 1,000 CMOs and senior-level marketers on customer experience. The results demonstrate how CMOs are investing heavily in creativity to deliver better customer experiences that drive business growth. Download the report from Isobar.com to find out more.

It argues how Creative Experience is an evolution of Customer Experience - using creativity to create distinct and connected experiences that create a place for brands to live in people’s lives. The report outlines the three imperatives for superior CX - ‘a customer-centred business strategy’, an ‘innovative use of technology’, and ‘data analytics to personalise products and services’, with the marketers who do not embrace these capabilities being left at risk of being left behind.

Jean Lin Isobar Global CEO said “This survey is a must-read for any marketer aspiring to deliver next-level customer experiences. It defines Creative Experience - how the intersection of data, creativity & technology will lead the future transformation of businesses and brands through experience”

The results show how CMOs believe Creativity is critical to transforming both customer experience and business overall. 85% of CMOs said that creativity and big ideas that ‘build the brand and that make create an emotional connection’ are important to the future success of their business and 47% are investing in creativity next year.

Ronald Ng, Isobar Global Chief Creative Officer explained, “Experience is the only point of meaningful differentiation in brands. Whilst technology provides the infrastructure, it’s a creativity that enables customer experiences to have meaning.”

Notable findings include:

  • 85% of CMOs said that creativity and big ideas that ‘build the brand and that make create an emotional connection’ are important to the future success of their business
  • 52% of CMOs ranked Creativity and Ideation as the most important elements of the success of their business today and 47% are investing in Creativity next year as a priority
  • 83% say that customer experience & commerce capabilities that are seamless and consistent across all channels is important to the future success of their business
  • 57% of CMOs say increased customer expectations are a barrier to Customer Experience Excellence
  • 64% of respondents said that good customer service means that the product or service delivers consistently
  • 74% of Marketers are already using or anticipate using Voice technologies and 64% are already using or expect to use AR and VR in the near future

The report includes key findings and five tools CMOs to use immediately to transform the customer experience:

  • Developing a Transformation Strategy powered by creativity
  • Evaluating Technology architecture to underpin experience success
  • Investing in Commerce through a D2C platform Strategy
  • Measuring Innovation to drive business results
  • Utilising Modern Creativity to create Experiences that resonate

Isobar’s CX survey ‘Creative Experience: the evolution of CX’ includes contributions from experts across Isobar’s Global network in 45 markets. The Dentsu Aegis Network Global CMO Survey launched today. Download it from Dentsu Aegis Network here.

END

About the report
To give insight into the world of the marketer today and their view of the future, Isobar’s CX Survey (a bespoke section of the Dentsu Aegis Network CMO report - download here) spoke to 1,000 CMOS or those in equivalent positions, from across ten markets: Australia, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. We worked with Kadence International to access our sample of CMOs and fieldwork was conducted in May 2019.

The respondents represent a broad spectrum of company sizes. One-fifth of the companies have annual revenues of <$250,000 and a similar proportion has revenues of >$500 million. Respondents were drawn from a range of industries and sectors with the largest representation include Technology, Retail, Food & Beverage and Finance & Insurance.

About Isobar:
We are a global digital agency transforming businesses and brands through the creative use of digital. Our 6,500 digital experts in 85 locations across 45 markets in Americas, EMEA and APAC deliver experience-led transformation, powered by creativity through our end to end service offering. Isobar’s clients include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise, KFC, Mead Johnson, Nestle and Philips, and is part of Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com


© Business Wire 2019
