News : Economy & Forex
Isolation for COVID-19 in UK to be increased to 10 days - Telegraph

07/29/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

July 29 (Reuters) - The isolation period for anyone with symptoms of possible COVID-19 in the UK will be increased to 10 days from the current seven, The Telegraph newspaper reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/07/29/isolation-covid-increased-three-days late on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam is expected to announce on Thursday the increase in the isolation period, which is currently seven days, the newspaper reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will say on Thursday hat ministers are now exploring ways to reduce the 14-day quarantine period for those entering the UK, which could mean that quarantine and self-isolation periods are standardised at 10 days, the report added. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

