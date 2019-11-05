Isracann Biosciences Advances Architectural and Security Plans for Israeli Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) formerly Atlas Blockchain Group Inc. (CSE: AKE) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ATLED) (the “Company”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer for both domestic and European export sales, today announced operational updates regarding the engagement of two leading consultancies within the early-stage Israeli cannabis sector.



AgroPlan Ltd. and A.R. Factor Group respectively provide the Company architectural design and security planning as part of an integrated design/build strategy aimed at earning key Good Practice national certifications encompassing several critical business and regulatory goals.

AgroPlan was retained to prepare the architectural design and engineering drawings for the cultivation and harvest facilities. To complete the work, AgroPlan completed a site survey to assess the topography, drainage, access to water, roads and electricity. Using this information AgroPlan has engineered site specific/project specific architectural plan aimed at ensuring IMC-GAP, Israeli Medical Cannabis – Good Agricultural Practices code certification (Yakar Directive 151) and IMC-GMP, Israeli Medical Cannabis – Good Manufacturing Practices code certification (Yakar Directive 152).

Concurrently, A.R, Factor Group was retained to prepare the security design of the cultivation and harvest facilities. The company reviewed the AgroPlan architectural designs and provided critical input to ensure the plans are suitable for and compliant with IMC-GSP, Israeli Medical Cannabis – Good Security Practices code (Yakar Directive 150). In addition to reviewing the architectural design, A.R. Factor was further contracted to write the requisite operational security plan for the entire site, which has been substantially completed.

Company CEO Darryl Jones states, “We are working through an anticipated diligence process with key national government agencies, principally under the auspices of the Ministry of Health (the “Yakar”). Thanks largely to the decades of advanced research and understanding of our product and the rapidly growing global sector, we find ourselves working within a mature bureaucracy that respects and supportively engages with business interests. Engaging leading consultants to assist and guide us through the process helps ensure we meet our aggressive timelines and goals. We are very pleased to be working with the teams at AgroPlan and A.R. Factor group and are already benefitting greatly from their participation.”

AgroPlan is headquartered in a cooperative agricultural community (moshav) in the intensive farming region of Be'er Tuvia, Israel. Founded in 2002, the Company provides engineering, architectural and project management support with a specific focus on farm and ranch facilities. The company regularly works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environmental Protection alongside numerous building authorities. To-date, the company has completed over 15 cannabis farm projects both domestically and internationally.

A.R. Factor was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Zichron Yaakov, Israel. The company specializes in three main areas: international security and HLS (private and international homeland security), projects for the UN (consulting and execution) and national resilience. The company provides a combination of expert project analysis capability alongside thorough and professional operational project management. The company currently provides security design services to over a dozen regional licensed producers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Darryl Jones”

Darryl Jones

Chief Executive Officer and President

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ATLED)

Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. Based in Israel's agricultural sector, Isracann will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. The Company has secured agreements within Israel for medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com .

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission.