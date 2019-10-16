Log in
Isracann Biosciences Announces Listing on the CSE and Investor Relations Agreements

10/16/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc.  (CSE: IPOT) formerly Atlas Blockchain Group Inc. (CSE: AKE) (XFRA: A49) (OTCPINK: ATLEF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the fulfillment of all conditions of its reverse takeover transaction and that the Company has met all conditions to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will commence trading at market open on October 17, 2019.

Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. Based in Israel's agricultural sector, Isracann will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.  

The Company also announces that it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, communication, shareholder engagement and social media communications. The marketing and communication program will include certain investor relations activities and is designed to provide improved visibility in the Company’s current and planned operations. The Company has entered into agreements with the following service providers: CFN Media, Stonebridge Partners, Investing News Network, Business Television (BTV), Equity Guru, BlackX Management, Mountain Capital, and Invictus IR.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Darryl Jones”

Darryl Jones
Chief Executive Officer and President

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission.

Contact
Investor Relations
+1(604) 343-8661
info@isracann.com  
www.isracann.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
