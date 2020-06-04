Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Isracann Prepares for Israel's New Cannabis Export Permit Process and Announces New COO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:06am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc.  (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company” or “Isracann”) an Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer is pleased by the recent government approval permitting the export of cannabis for sale to foreign medicinal markets.

On May 13, 2020, the Israeli Ministry of Economy signed a Free Export Order for medical cannabis products. The order allows the government to implement a medical cannabis decision that was previously signed in 2019. The order was announced to go into effect 30 days from the signing, at which time licensed producers of medical cannabis in Israel will be able to apply for an export permit to ship product to international markets. Accordingly, Isracann has tasked its regional consultants with ensuring applications for an export permit will be made as soon as possible.

As reported by Israel’s Globes Business News, the Ministry of Health stated it will permit exports while ensuring adequate supplies for medical cannabis in the Israeli market. During the second half of 2019, after the Health Ministry's new medical cannabis reform came into effect, the tightened medical cannabis manufacturing and processing standards proved complex for many producers, while at the same time making it easier for patients to obtain licensed access creating a gap in supply. The media outlet further reported that the Ministry of Economy has announced that revenue from medical cannabis exports is expected to reach hundreds of millions of dollars each year. In the sector, it is estimated that if the country leverages early approval for exports, a more significant place could be taken in the global market.

Isracann CEO Darryl Jones notes, “As we have noted previously, supply in both the domestic and European markets is lagging behind demand, especially in Europe as more countries work on less restrictive regulations. Our timely ability to jump into the gap will be a great opportunity for Isracann. Additionally, our marketing strategy aims to leverage Israeli-branded products as fundamentally superior due to the unique environment and advanced agronomics Israel offers. We look forward to working with our consultants and the Ministry to ensure we are ready to apply for export permitting as soon as the application process is clarified.”

The Company also announced today that Mr. Matt Chatterton has been promoted from his role as VP, Operations to the position of Chief Operating Officer. His proven background in manufacturing including project and facility management, logistics, supply side processes and procedures has been utilized extensively since joining the Company. Mr. Chatterton has fully engaged with every aspect of the operation within Israel. His intimate knowledge and relationships across the organizational structure and understanding of the Company’s goals will continue to prove invaluable as commercialization advances.

“I am very grateful for this vote of confidence and the latitude it provides,” Mr. Chatterton comments. “As we move ahead into commercialization, I am confident that our team can quickly advance towards revenue generation and sustainable growth.”

The Company wishes to acknowledge and thank Mr. Israel Moseson who steps down from his role as COO. As a founding member of Isracann, he was instrumental in the early stage growth of the business. We sincerely wish him well in his future endeavors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Darryl Jones”

Darryl Jones
Chief Executive Officer and President

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF)
Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. Based in Israel's agricultural sector, Isracann will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. The Company has secured agreements within Israel for medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.  

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply and demand trends in the cannabis industry, will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission.

Contact
Investor Relations
Toll Free: +1 855.205.0226
Email: inquiries@isracann.com
Web:  www.isracann.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aLECLANCHÉ : draws down a second tranche of CHF 720,000 from the Convertible Loan Facility of up to CHF 39 Million with Yorkville Advisors
EQ
01:05aENCAVIS AG :
EQ
01:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Global LED Market 2020-2024 | Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aFerring and Igenomix Collaborate to Advance Care in Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health
BU
01:00aROCHE : Elecsys IL-6 test receives FDA Emergency Use Authorisation to help in identifying patients at high risk of severe inflammatory response
AQ
01:00aObsEva Announces Publication of Data Showing Efficacy of Linzagolix in a Potential New Indication for Treatment of Adenomyosis
AQ
01:00aSanthera Receives Financing Commitment of up to CHF 20 Million from Fund Managed by Highbridge Capital Management
GL
01:00aFilgotinib demonstrates durable efficacy and consistent safety profile at 52 weeks in finch 1 and 3 studies in rheumatoid arthritis
GL
12:47aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe
RE
12:41aPGNIG POLISH OIL & GAS : Group delivers solid performance in Q1 FY20
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM : GAZPROM : U.S. senators to announce sanctions bill on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
2NEC CORPORATION : NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
3BP cuts Gulf of Mexico output, evacuates workers as storm approaches
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. finalizes order allowing 15 passenger air carriers to suspend service to 7..
5THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP Inve..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group