Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. to Expand Headquarters at New Fairfax County Location, Add More Than 50 Jobs to County Economy

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company, will expand its North American headquarters operation at a new location in Fairfax County. The project will create more than 50 new jobs. The governor made the announcement following a meeting with IAI officials in Tel Aviv during his international trade and marketing mission to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The new headquarters is in the Herndon area of the county, close to Washington Dulles International Airport. From there the company will direct its $800 million annual business operation in the United States and steer plans to grow in the market.

“IAI North America is proud to expand our corporate headquarters at a new location in the Dulles Technology Corridor in Fairfax County,” said Swami Iyer, CEO of IAI North America. “The area is the logical choice to establish IAI North America’s new corporate headquarters office. Fairfax is at the center of the aerospace and defense market here in the United States, it is close to many of our clients' head offices, and provides the opportunity for increased coordination and synergy realization for our enterprise growth goals. The positions include the existing staff at IAI North America along with increased manpower in sales and business development areas.”

IAI employs about 15,000 workers worldwide, and more than 200 through its U.S. subsidiary, IAI North America.

“Fairfax County has long been a location of choice for major aviation and aerospace companies, and we are delighted to see that important industry cluster expand further with IAI,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “The announcement also illustrates the value of a Fairfax County location – close to Dulles Airport as well as a strong and diversified business base – for international companies that want to be close to our nation’s capital.”

The FCEDA has had an office in Tel Aviv since 2004 to work with Israeli companies that are considering expansion in the U.S. market. More than 30 Israel-based companies have a presence in Fairfax County.

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005602/en/