Israel Allows Rep. Rashida Tlaib to Visit Family in West Bank

By Felicia Schwartz

TEL AVIV -- Israel said it would allow Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the country to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, a day after denying entry to her and fellow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar following a tweet from President Trump opposing their trip.

Ms. Tlaib sent a letter to the Interior Ministry overnight promising not to promote a boycott of Israel during the visit and to respect restrictions, the ministry said. She said in a letter to the ministry that the visit was aimed at seeing her 90-year-old grandmother who lives in Beit Ur al-Foqua in the West Bank, northwest of Jerusalem. She is expected to come Sunday.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called the trip a "humanitarian visit" and "expressed hope that her commitment and visit would indeed be for humanitarian purposes only," the ministry said in a statement.

The move partially walks back Israel's decision Thursday to block Ms. Tlaib, a Palestinian-American representing Detroit, and Ms. Omar, a Somali-American representing Minneapolis, from entering Israel for a visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank that was to begin Sunday.

Israel cited their support of the boycott movement and said their itinerary didn't include any meetings with Israeli officials. The denial of Ms. Omar's visit still stands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a torrent of criticism for the decision from Democrats, Republicans and Jewish groups. Israel's embassy in Washington said last month it would allow the Congresswomen in out of respect for the U.S.-Israel alliance and Congress, but abruptly changed course on Thursday after a tweet from President Trump.

Mr. Trump said allowing them in "would show great weakness" and that they "hate Israel & all Jewish people & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds."

The episode was the latest round in Mr. Trump's feud with Ms. Tlaib and Ms. Omar, who, along with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, make up a group of women of color in Congress known as 'The Squad.' Mr. Trump has repeatedly targeted them at rallies and on Twitter as being anti-Israel, which they deny.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R. Fla.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Israel's decision to bar the Congresswomen is a mistake. "Being blocked is what they really hoped for all along in order to bolster their attacks against the Jewish state," he said.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the decision was a sign of weakness, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee said it believed every member of Congress should be able to travel to Israel.

Ms. Tlaib has slammed Israel's policies toward Palestinians and has said she supports a one state solution, in which Israelis and Palestinians living in Israel would have equal rights and representation. Israel fears that would be the end of its Jewish majority in the country.

Along with Ms. Omar, Ms. Tlaib was to visit Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem and Ramallah.

In her letter to Israeli officials, Ms. Tlaib said she planned to visit relatives in the West Bank, particularly her grandmother in her 90s.

"This could be my last opportunity to see her," she wrote. "I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit."

Bassam Tlaib, 54, the Congresswoman's uncle who lives in Beit Ur al-Foqua, said the whirlwind of media reports whether Ms. Tlaib would be allowed to enter Israel brought the family "from a state of happiness to anxiety." He said he is now afraid to give Ms. Tlaib's grandmother hope that she'll be visited by her grandchild for fear something new might arise.

"She's is waiting to be embraced by her loved one," Mr. Tlaib said of his mother and the congresswoman's grandmother.

