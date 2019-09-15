Israel Prepares to Unleash AI on Health Care -- -2

Log in
Israel Prepares to Unleash AI on Health Care

09/15/2019

In May, Israel's Innovation Authority signed a memorandum with the Mayo Clinic for Israeli health startups to team up with the U.S. institution's researchers and equipment. There are currently five Israeli companies working with the Mayo Clinic, and dozens more have applied for future work.

"We have been impressed by the level of expertise and how Israeli companies have been able to leverage artificial-intelligence approaches developed in other areas and apply them to solve problems in health care, " says Kelly Krajnik, director of strategic opportunities at the Mayo Clinic.

For example, researchers at the Mayo Clinic worked with the Israeli-based Beyond Verbal, a voice-analytics company that uses Israeli health data, in a 2016 a study that found a correlation between certain voice characteristics and heart disease. The study shows doctors can use a noninvasive method of checking for heart disease just by analyzing a voice.

Another example is Zebra Medical Vision, an Israeli company that uses AI to search for and recognize ailments in CT scans, X-rays and mammograms. The company received grants from Israel's government to deploy its technology throughout Israel's hospitals and health clinics. It charges customers roughly the equivalent of $1 a scan.

While health-care officials are pleased with the results they have seen so far in terms of delivering new technologies, Israeli privacy advocates remain concerned about what they see as a national experiment with sensitive information in medical records.

"This is one of the biggest hacks of privacy in Israel," says Dr. Altshuler, the technology-policy specialist. "We are going to be very sorry for this process in the near future."

Varda Shalev, head of Maccabitech, says her HMO uses the highest standards of security. She says the small risks to privacy are worth the benefit.

"Putting it in balance," Dr. Shalev says, "I think we are doing the right thing."

Mr. Lieber is a reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Israel. He can be reached at dov.lieber@wsj.com.

