Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could pave the way for more U.S. weapons sales to the Gulf Arab country, according to experts.

Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship under an accord that U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker.

The agreement makes the UAE only the third Arab state after Egypt and Jordan to make such a deal with Israel, which has enjoyed special access to U.S. weapons sales.

In a National Public Radio interview on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that "the more the Emirates become a friend of Israel, become a partner of Israel, become a regional ally of the United States, I think obviously that alters the threat assessment and could work out to the Emirates' benefit" on future weapons sales.

The United States guarantees that Israel receives more advanced American weapons than Arab states get, giving it what is labeled a "Qualitative Military Edge" over its neighbors. One example is the F-35 jet made by Lockheed Martin Co that Israel has used in combat, but the UAE is currently unable to purchase.

David Makovsky, director of the Project on Arab-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank, told Reuters the deal is "a win for the Emirates, which will undoubtedly be eligible for military sales that it could not obtain due to 'qualitative military edge' restrictions due to fear certain technologies could be used against Israel."

In May, the U.S. State Department approved a possible sale of up to 4,569 used Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles to the UAE for $556 million.

U.S. lawmakers have tried to rein in Trump administration plans for arms sales, particularly to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to pressure them to improve their human rights record and do more to avoid civilian casualties in an air campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the war in Yemen.

A U.S. government watchdog report released on Tuesday said the State Department did not fully evaluate the risk of civilian casualties in Yemen when it pushed through a huge 2019 sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Will Dunham)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.20% 4.3484 Delayed Quote.5.10%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.56% 391.42 Delayed Quote.0.79%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6731 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pU.S. prosecutors probe ex-NASA official, Boeing over space contract - sources
RE
05:37pUtilities Down As Investors Respond To Higher Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCalifornia posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses
RE
05:35pCommunications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Ticks Down As Valuation Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pIsrael-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say
RE
05:23pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches a Staff-Level Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on an Extended Credit Facility Arrangement sitecoreitem
PU
05:18pU.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources
RE
05:18pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
4BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
5LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group