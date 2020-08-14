Israel-UAE deal could open up U.S. weapons sales to Gulf kingdom, experts say

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Normalized diplomatic
relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could pave
the way for more U.S. weapons sales to the Gulf Arab country,
according to experts.
Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they will
normalize diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship
under an accord that U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker.
The agreement makes the UAE only the third Arab state after
Egypt and Jordan to make such a deal with Israel, which has
enjoyed special access to U.S. weapons sales.
In a National Public Radio interview on Friday, U.S.
Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that "the more the
Emirates become a friend of Israel, become a partner of Israel,
become a regional ally of the United States, I think obviously
that alters the threat assessment and could work out to the
Emirates' benefit" on future weapons sales.
The United States guarantees that Israel receives more
advanced American weapons than Arab states get, giving it what
is labeled a "Qualitative Military Edge" over its neighbors. One
example is the F-35 jet made by Lockheed Martin Co that
Israel has used in combat, but the UAE is currently unable to
purchase.
David Makovsky, director of the Project on Arab-Israel
Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think
tank, told Reuters the deal is "a win for the Emirates, which
will undoubtedly be eligible for military sales that it could
not obtain due to 'qualitative military edge' restrictions due
to fear certain technologies could be used against Israel."
In May, the U.S. State Department approved a possible sale
of up to 4,569 used Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)
vehicles to the UAE for $556 million.
U.S. lawmakers have tried to rein in Trump administration
plans for arms sales, particularly to Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates, to pressure them to improve their human
rights record and do more to avoid civilian casualties in an air
campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the war in Yemen.
A U.S. government watchdog report released on Tuesday said
the State Department did not fully evaluate the risk of civilian
casualties in Yemen when it pushed through a huge 2019 sale of
weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Maayan Lubell in
Jerusalem; Editing by Will Dunham)