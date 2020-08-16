Israel economy sinks nearly 30% in Q2; spending, exports slide

Preliminary data showed the contraction in gross domestic product for the April-June period over the prior three months was steeper than the -22% analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

A contraction of as much as 6% is projected in 2020, which would be the first annual contraction in Israel's history.

In the second quarter, exports fell 29.2%, while private spending slid 43.4%, imports dropped 41.7% and investment in fixed assets was down 31.6% -- with residential building declining by 41.6%.

The lone bright spot for the economy was a 25.2% jump in government spending.

First-quarter GDP was revised to an annualised contraction of 6.8% from a decline of 6.9%.

