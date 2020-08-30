Israel hopes for UAE normalisation ceremony in DC next month, minister says

JERUSALEM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israel hopes to hold a
Washington ceremony solemnising its normalisation deal with the
United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday.
"This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of
September in the city of Washington," Regional Cooperation
Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.
"It will happen - is meant to happen, so I hope - before our
Rosh Hashanah. There is still no date, but this is certainly the
desire of the government of Israel."
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is on Sept. 18.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sam Holmes)