Israeli delegation to fly to UAE on Monday with Kushner for talks, Netanyahu says

JERUSALEM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - An Israeli delegation will fly to Abu Dhabi on Monday, accompanied by top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump for talks on cementing a normalisation deal with the UAE, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The statement issued on Tuesday named senior advisor Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz as participants in the delegation headed by Netanyahu's national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Israel's Kan broadcaster said the group would fly directly from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi aboard an Israeli airliner. (Reporting by Dan Williams, Editing by Rami Ayyub)