Issuance of ETC Securities

02/12/2020 | 10:24am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Issuance of ETC Securities
Released 15:20 12-Feb-2020

Issuance of ETC Securities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DB ETC INDEX PLC

Dated: 12 February 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 12 February 2020

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)

Re: Issuance of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series

Tranche

Number of Securities to be issued

Trade Date

Settlement

Date

ISIN:

Series 01 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC

146

70,000

10 February 2020

12 February 2020

DE000A1AQGX1

Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR)

117

45,000

10 February 2020

12 February 2020

DE000A1KYN55

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

161

50,000

10 February 2020

12 February 2020

GB00B3SC0P31

Following the issue of ETC Securities to which this notice applies, the following DB ETC Index plc ETC Securities shall be in issue:

Series 01 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC

1,325,424

Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR)

523,313

Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC

284,563

Issuer Name

LEI

DB ETC Index plc

549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC Index plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005576/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG


London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Issuance of ETC Securities - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 15:23:02 UTC
