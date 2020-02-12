Regulatory Story Go to market news section - Issuance of ETC Securities Released 15:20 12-Feb-2020

Issuance of ETC Securities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DB ETC INDEX PLC

Dated: 12 February 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 12 February 2020

DB ETC Index plc (the Issuer)

(incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey)

Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103783)

Re: Issuance of ETC Securities Announcement

The Issuer has agreed to issue ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below.

Series Tranche Number of Securities to be issued Trade Date Settlement Date ISIN: Series 01 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC 146 70,000 10 February 2020 12 February 2020 DE000A1AQGX1 Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR) 117 45,000 10 February 2020 12 February 2020 DE000A1KYN55 Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC 161 50,000 10 February 2020 12 February 2020 GB00B3SC0P31

Following the issue of ETC Securities to which this notice applies, the following DB ETC Index plc ETC Securities shall be in issue:

Series 01 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield EUR Hedged ETC 1,325,424 Series 25 - Xtrackers Brent Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC (EUR) 523,313 Series 18 - Xtrackers WTI Crude Oil Optimum Yield ETC 284,563

Issuer Name LEI DB ETC Index plc 549300HJKS7D7T8SUK33

Enquiries to:

TMG.ETC@db.com

DB ETC Index plc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005576/en/

Deutsche Bank AG

Source: Deutsche Bank AG

Close