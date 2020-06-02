DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF RS 65,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS
Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 07.90%2022'A' and Rs. 25,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2025'A'are to be issued through an auction on June 03, 2020.
The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.
|
Series
|
07.90%2022'A'
|
09.00%2025'A'
|
ISIN*
|
LKB00322L150
|
LKB01225E019
|
Amount offered
|
Rs.40,000 million
|
Rs.25,000 million
|
Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%)
|
7.95
|
8.65
|
Period to maturity
|
2 Years 6 Months
|
4 Years 11 Months
|
Coupon rate
|
07.90% per annum
|
09.00% per annum
|
Date of issue
|
15 December 2019
|
01 May 2013
|
Date of maturity
|
15 December 2022
|
01 May 2025
|
Dates of coupon payment
|
15 June & 15 December
|
01 May & 01 November
|
Accrued Interest amount
|
Rs. 3.7989 per Rs.100.00
|
Rs. 0.9293 per Rs.100.00
|
Date of auction
|
Wednesday, 03 June 2020
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
Wednesday, 03 June 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
|
Date of settlement
|
08 June 2020
|
Minimum amount of bid
|
Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million
(Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.
The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following
Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks
*International Securities Identification Number
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2458935
|
Capital Alliance Ltd.
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC.
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC.
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries Ltd.
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
|
M. Z. M. Aazim
Public Debt Department Central Bank of Sri LankaSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 05:35:07 UTC