06/02/2020 | 01:36am EDT

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 65,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 07.90%2022'A' and Rs. 25,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2025'A'are to be issued through an auction on June 03, 2020.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series

07.90%2022'A'

09.00%2025'A'

ISIN*

LKB00322L150

LKB01225E019

Amount offered

Rs.40,000 million

Rs.25,000 million

Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%)

7.95

8.65

Period to maturity

2 Years 6 Months

4 Years 11 Months

Coupon rate

07.90% per annum

09.00% per annum

Date of issue

15 December 2019

01 May 2013

Date of maturity

15 December 2022

01 May 2025

Dates of coupon payment

15 June & 15 December

01 May & 01 November

Accrued Interest amount

Rs. 3.7989 per Rs.100.00

Rs. 0.9293 per Rs.100.00

Date of auction

Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Closing date and time of bid submission

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Date of settlement

08 June 2020

Minimum amount of bid

Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million

(Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

*International Securities Identification Number

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2458935

Capital Alliance Ltd.

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC.

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC.

2456340

First Capital Treasuries Ltd.

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt Department Central Bank of Sri LankaSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 05:35:07 UTC
