DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF RS 65,000 MILLION TREASURY BONDS

Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 07.90%2022'A' and Rs. 25,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00%2025'A'are to be issued through an auction on June 03, 2020.

The details of these Treasury Bonds are as follows.

Series 07.90%2022'A' 09.00%2025'A' ISIN* LKB00322L150 LKB01225E019 Amount offered Rs.40,000 million Rs.25,000 million Maximum yield rate for acceptance (%) 7.95 8.65 Period to maturity 2 Years 6 Months 4 Years 11 Months Coupon rate 07.90% per annum 09.00% per annum Date of issue 15 December 2019 01 May 2013 Date of maturity 15 December 2022 01 May 2025 Dates of coupon payment 15 June & 15 December 01 May & 01 November Accrued Interest amount Rs. 3.7989 per Rs.100.00 Rs. 0.9293 per Rs.100.00 Date of auction Wednesday, 03 June 2020 Closing date and time of bid submission Wednesday, 03 June 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Date of settlement 08 June 2020 Minimum amount of bid Rupees five million (Rs.5,000,000/-) and multiples of Rupees one million (Rs.1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.

The general public is invited to purchase Treasury bonds from the following

Primary Dealers and any other Licensed Commercial Banks

*International Securities Identification Number Acuity Securities Ltd. 2206297 NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd 2425010 Bank of Ceylon 2541938 People's Bank 2458935 Capital Alliance Ltd. 2317777 Sampath Bank PLC. 2305842 Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC 2332319 Seylan Bank PLC. 2456340 First Capital Treasuries Ltd. 2639883 WealthTrust Securities Ltd 2675096 M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt Department Central Bank of Sri LankaSuperintendent /Registrar of Public Debt

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1. Telephone: 2477011 Fax: 2477687 Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk