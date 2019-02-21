Log in
Issuer Direct : to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call on February 28, 2019

02/21/2019 | 11:43am EST

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 /Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday February 28, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: February 28, 2019
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Participant: 877.407.8133 | 201.689.8040

Live Webcast is also available via Investor Network https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/44332

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event at https://www.issuerdirect.com/company/earnings-calls-transcripts

Reply Toll-free: 877.481.4010
International: 919.882.2331
Reference ID: 44332

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communicationsand compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries on an annual basis. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ''Exchange Act'') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words ''believe,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''plan,'' ''project,'' ''prospects,'' ''outlook,'' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ''will,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' ''may,'' and ''could'' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to and undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017, including but not limited to the discussion under ''Risk Factors'' therein, which the Company with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/536328/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-Conference-Call-on-February-28-2019

Disclaimer

Issuer Direct Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 16:42:05 UTC
