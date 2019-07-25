Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Issuer Direct : to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on August 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: August 1, 2019
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Participant: 844-369-8770 | 862-298-0840

Live Webcast is also available via Investor Network https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51713

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event at https://www.issuerdirect.com/company/earnings-calls-transcripts

Reply Toll-free: 877.481.4010
International: 919.882.2331
Reference ID: 51713

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 4,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries on an annual basis. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ''Exchange Act'') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words ''believe,'' ''anticipate,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''plan,'' ''project,'' ''prospects,'' ''outlook,'' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ''will,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' ''may,'' and ''could'' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to and undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under ''Risk Factors'' therein, which the Company with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/553328/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-to-Host-Second-Quarter-Conference-Call-on-August-1-2019

Disclaimer

Issuer Direct Corporation published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 01:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pKorean Food Manufacturer JEJUMAMI Launches Snacks for Kids from Clean Jeju
BU
10:00pFRASER RANGE METALS : June 2019 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
10:00pFRASER RANGE METALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10:00pFRASER RANGE METALS : Aboriginal Heritage Survey Completed in the Fraser Range
PU
09:58pFACEBOOK : Australia Set to Regulate Tech Giants After Regulator Urges Reform
DJ
09:55pENERGY EARTH PCL : July 31, 2019 is the last trading day of 15 securities.
PU
09:50pALPHABET : Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies
RE
09:50pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Material Facts
PU
09:45pALTRIA : U.S. lawmakers grill E-cigarette maker Juul over efforts targeted at schoolchildren
RE
09:41pCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of its Offering of Common Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group