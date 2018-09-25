Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Issuer Direct : to Present at The MicroCap Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:39pm CEST

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the ''Company'' or ''Issuer Direct''), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today it will present at The MicroCap Conference at 2:30PM (EDT) Monday October 1, 2018, in New York.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact MicroCap Conference or Hayden IR.

The MicroCap Conference is conducted annually for institutional and qualified retail investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It provides an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management teams, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors. Approximately 150 public companies are expected to make presentations at this year's event.

For more information about The MicroCap Conference, a list of presenting companies, and for qualified investors to register at no cost via website, contact:

Ashley Allard
The MicroCap Conference
ashley@microcapconf.com
www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,500 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/512514/Issuer-Direct-to-Present-at-The-MicroCap-Conference

Disclaimer

Issuer Direct Corporation published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 14:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Gary Barbera Gains New Inventory That Were Named AutoPacific Best-in-Class for 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards
AQ
04:58pJLL : makes Working Mother '100 Best Companies' list
PR
04:57pGlobal Ethyl Acetate Market 2018-2022 | Rapid Expansion in the Flavors and Fragrances Industry to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
04:56pTUESDAY 9/25 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Unvr, crmt
AQ
04:56pCOORS LIGHT : Names Cristina Rodríguez Líder of the Year
BU
04:56pWorking Mother Names BDO USA, LLP One of 2018’s 100 Best Companies
BU
04:56pGlobal Food Certification Market 2018-2022| Rise in Demand for Halal and Kosher Certified Products to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
04:55pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Expands Facility in Beavercreek, Ohio, Continues to Add Manufacturing Jobs; Announcement builds on company's 35-year heritage in Dayton, Ohio
AQ
04:55pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : US Army Common Infrared Countermeasure System Ready for Production; The Common Infrared Countermeasure system achieves Milestone C, signifying maturity and production readiness
AQ
04:55pMichael Kors makes high-end fashion statement with $2.2 billion Versace buy
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5Next lifts profit guidance, plays down Brexit threat

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.