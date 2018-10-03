Issuetrak Hosts First User Conference in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Issuetrak , a leader in the development of issue tracking and process management software, will host its first user conference at the Waterside Marriott in Norfolk, VA, on Oct. 10-11, 2018.



The Issuetrak User Conference will bring together users from all over the US and Canada. Conference presentations will include user tips aimed at helping customers get the most out of their Issuetrak systems. Product specialists and senior leadership from the development, support, professional services, and sales teams will discuss best practices related to topics such as site security, system configuration, metrics and reporting, multi-department usage, and integrations.

Hank Luhring, CEO and Founder, will open the conference with a product direction talk that will cover the history of how the Issuetrak application has evolved; what is scheduled for release later this year; and what the product roadmap looks like.

A goal of the conference is to provide ample time for Issuetrak users to engage other users. As such, a customer panel will kick off the second day. Customers will talk about what pain points they have addressed with Issuetrak, how their usage has evolved, the types of issues and processes they manage in their Issuetrak systems, and what value Issuetrak has brought to their organizations.

Other topics to be covered during the conference include:

How to control issue visibility in a multi-usage site

Mastering the fundamentals of Issuetrak reporting

Tackling IT headaches with Issuetrak

Improving process management with enhanced automation

Issuetrak security and best practices for securing your Issuetrak system

For more information about the Issuetrak User Conference, visit: https://www.issuetrak.com/user-conference/

About Issuetrak

Issuetrak is a leader in developing issue tracking, complaint management, workflow, customer support, and help desk software. We provide customers with reliable and intuitive solutions for tracking, assigning, escalating, and reporting on internal and external issues and requests. Issuetrak includes a powerful process management component for streamlining workflows and ensuring approvals are obtained and procedures followed. Our software can be cloud-hosted or purchased and self-hosted, offering maximum flexibility for deployment. Founded in 1992 and based in Norfolk, VA, Issuetrak serves customers around the globe, large and small and spanning all industries. For more information, visit: www.issuetrak.com

