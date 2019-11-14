Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Istanbul in talks for metro funding as new mayor visits London - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 09:31am EST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is awarded by Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller with the German-Turkish Friendship Award 'Kybele 2019' in Berlin

Istanbul is in talks to borrow in international markets to finance ongoing rail projects, two bankers with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the city's new mayor kicked off meetings with investors in London.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is on a three-day London visit to meet officials and investors and, according to the bankers, to consider financing options for underground metro and railway projects.

An emerging leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Imamoglu was elected in a June re-run vote that shocked President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.

"The municipality is conducting talks for financing construction of railway systems," a London-based banker said, adding there was not yet a eurobond borrowing mandate since development agencies offer reasonable borrowing options.

"Talks will start tomorrow and we can see different borrowing types according to investor demand," the banker said.

The city of Istanbul, home to one-fifth of Turkey's 82 million people, would likely need the Treasury's backing to issue eurobonds. Due to increased costs of seeking funding without federal backing, municipalities often prefer to borrow from development agencies or seek project-based financing.

"The talks are conducted on a minimum amount of $500 million with minimum five-year maturity," another banker said. "It does not seem like there is a eurobond issue at the mandate level."

Imamoglu is scheduled from Nov. 13-15 to meet officials in London from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Barclays, KKR, 3i, BlackRock and Blackstone, among other banks and firms, the municipality said.

Speaking on the sidelines of his London visit, Imamoglu said the funding amount and exact structure had not been determined yet.

"We don’t have a detailed plan based on a concrete budget at the moment, we’re not working on exact numbers," he told Reuters. "What we’re doing is a technical dialogue and our technical colleagues will continue this dialogue."

In the last week, the French Development Agency (AFD) signed an 86 million euro ($95 million) loan agreement with Istanbul for construction of an underground metro line, it said on Twitter.

Imamoglu, seen by some as a presidential contender for the secularist CHP, has also visited Paris and Berlin to meet his counterparts, investors and Turks abroad. In Berlin last weekend he was filmed shaking hands and dining in a Turkish restaurant.

"It's the first time that I have seen an opposition mayor hold such widespread investor meetings," said a third banker in London who requested anonymity, adding Imamoglu is expected to continue his European tour.

"He will listen to their ideas and get acquainted with financial markets," the banker said of the London trip. "The visits are an important step if he is planning to advance in politics beyond the mayoralty."

Turkey's Treasury-backed foreign debt stock stood at $14.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. Treasury-guaranteed issues by municipalities have not been done since 2010, according to Treasury data.

So far this year Istanbul has secured $115 million in financing from Societe Generale, $86.2 million from Black Sea Trade and Development Bank and $108.4 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

By Nevzat Devranoglu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3I GROUP PLC -4.44% 1075 Delayed Quote.45.46%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.46% 170.1 Delayed Quote.13.53%
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.61% 482.72 Delayed Quote.23.61%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.52% 73.53 Delayed Quote.41.97%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.27% 12.715 Delayed Quote.20.83%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.36% 218.5 Delayed Quote.31.29%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.68% 570.3 Delayed Quote.-11.24%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.36% 127.98 Delayed Quote.32.31%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.95% 29.675 Delayed Quote.49.77%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.08% 48.42 Delayed Quote.22.04%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.23% 28.22 Real-time Quote.1.20%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.29% 52.57 Delayed Quote.74.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pPowell Signals Optimism on Economy, but Cites Trade Uncertainties -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:27pWorld stocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
12:24pStocks, yields fall as China slowdown deepens
RE
12:22pWall Street drops as Cisco's dour outlook weighs
RE
12:16pPope Francis Names Finance Chief as Vatican Struggles With Budget
DJ
12:16pNew York Fed's Williams Backs Keeping Rates Steady
DJ
12:14pGerman Business Groups Urge Government to Better Support Economy
DJ
11:58aOPEC sees smaller 2020 oil surplus ahead of policy meeting
RE
11:55aCHART INDUSTRIES : builds Europe's largest public LNG vehicle fueling station
PU
11:54aOil mixed on U.S. crude stocks build, OPEC shale growth comments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group