Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

It Has Paid to Be Down on Europe -- Journal Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 10:15pm EST

By Gerrard Cowan

When it comes to funds focused on Europe, 2018 was a good year for the bears. This year is starting off better for the bulls.

Funds that bet against, or "short," European stocks and the euro performed well in 2018. For example, the $16.6 million ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF (EPV) posted returns of more than 30% in 2018, while the $140.5 million ProShares UltraShort Euro returned more than 14%.

The exchange-traded funds were driven by the negative returns of the FTSE Developed Europe All-Cap Index and a fall in price of the euro, making them effective vehicles for investors with a bearish point of view, says Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares. There are several ways to use the funds, he says. For example, while ProShares often sees a spike in flows into the funds during bouts of political or economic volatility -- for example, at particularly strained moments in the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, or Brexit -- investors also can use the funds to hedge a portfolio that is generally "long," or positive, on Europe.

EPV and EUO use swaps and forwards, respectively, to achieve their goals. EPV aims to deliver two times the inverse (minus-2X) of the daily performance of the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index, which comprises stocks across Europe (including the U.K.), and features names like Nestlé and HSBC. Similarly, EUO aims to achieve minus-2X the daily performance of the price of euro versus the dollar.

Investors need to keep in mind that the funds rebalance every day, says Mr. Hyman. This is essential to achieve the minus-2X goal daily, he says, but because of compounding, it can mean the minus-2X goal isn't achieved over longer periods. Investors should monitor the performance of the funds to ensure the balance of their own portfolio remains within their desired goals.

"European stocks' lousy performance drove the prices of ETFs offering inverse exposure to those markets higher in 2018," says Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar. He adds that investors interested in betting against European markets have other alternatives, including selling short Europe-focused "long" ETFs. (Short selling involves selling borrowed shares in the hopes of buying them back at a cheaper price after they fall.)

Indeed, BlackRock Inc.'s iShares unit saw just such a trend among its own Europe-focused ETFs in the turbulent fourth quarter of 2018, with investors increasingly choosing to short the ETFs, says Daniel Prince, head of iShares product consulting. While it is tough to predict investors' positions in 2019, Mr. Prince says BlackRock's investment-strategy team sees relatively muted earnings growth in the European region over the coming year, which could be a catalyst for short positions. However, with investor sentiment driven both by unpredictable political events and broader trends, flows could go in either direction, he adds.

There has been a recovery in European stocks so far in 2019, so EPV has fallen about 12.6% through January. EUO is up about 0.66%. Mr. Hyman figures that while the euro could perform relatively well against the dollar in 2019, the outlook for the continent's stocks is less positive, with Europe's markets being what he considers the weakest link in the global economy.

Mr. Cowan is a writer in Northern Ireland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSHARES ULTRASHORT EURO (ETF) End-of-day quote.
PROSHARES ULTRASHORT MSCI EUROPE (ETF) End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02pWIRECARD : Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at Wirecard
RE
11:00pMAOYAN : "Internet + Entertainment" Strategy to Create Long-term Value
AQ
10:51pLOMA NEGRA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA
BU
10:51pAPHRIA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aphria Inc. - APHA
BU
10:46pOil prices edge lower, tightening supply outlook supports
RE
10:46pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Light Puts Rivals, and Corn Syrup, in the Crosshairs
DJ
10:31pWILEY : Hosts Inaugural Global Innovation Conclave to Strengthen the Future of Learning, Research and Work
BU
10:26pWant to Invest in a True 'Value' Fund? Good Luck Finding One -- Journal Report
DJ
10:21pThe Pros and Cons of 'Target Maturity' Bond Funds -- Journal Report
DJ
10:15pIt Has Paid to Be Down on Europe -- Journal Report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Hemlibra® Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophi..
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in UK
3ACCESS BANK PLC : ACCESS BANK : 3,000 athletes screened for HIV at Access Bank City Marathon
4Oil prices edge lower, tightening supply outlook supports
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.