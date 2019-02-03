It Has Paid to Be Down on Europe -- Journal Report

By Gerrard Cowan

When it comes to funds focused on Europe, 2018 was a good year for the bears. This year is starting off better for the bulls.

Funds that bet against, or "short," European stocks and the euro performed well in 2018. For example, the $16.6 million ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF (EPV) posted returns of more than 30% in 2018, while the $140.5 million ProShares UltraShort Euro returned more than 14%.

The exchange-traded funds were driven by the negative returns of the FTSE Developed Europe All-Cap Index and a fall in price of the euro, making them effective vehicles for investors with a bearish point of view, says Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares. There are several ways to use the funds, he says. For example, while ProShares often sees a spike in flows into the funds during bouts of political or economic volatility -- for example, at particularly strained moments in the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, or Brexit -- investors also can use the funds to hedge a portfolio that is generally "long," or positive, on Europe.

EPV and EUO use swaps and forwards, respectively, to achieve their goals. EPV aims to deliver two times the inverse (minus-2X) of the daily performance of the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index, which comprises stocks across Europe (including the U.K.), and features names like Nestlé and HSBC. Similarly, EUO aims to achieve minus-2X the daily performance of the price of euro versus the dollar.

Investors need to keep in mind that the funds rebalance every day, says Mr. Hyman. This is essential to achieve the minus-2X goal daily, he says, but because of compounding, it can mean the minus-2X goal isn't achieved over longer periods. Investors should monitor the performance of the funds to ensure the balance of their own portfolio remains within their desired goals.

"European stocks' lousy performance drove the prices of ETFs offering inverse exposure to those markets higher in 2018," says Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar. He adds that investors interested in betting against European markets have other alternatives, including selling short Europe-focused "long" ETFs. (Short selling involves selling borrowed shares in the hopes of buying them back at a cheaper price after they fall.)

Indeed, BlackRock Inc.'s iShares unit saw just such a trend among its own Europe-focused ETFs in the turbulent fourth quarter of 2018, with investors increasingly choosing to short the ETFs, says Daniel Prince, head of iShares product consulting. While it is tough to predict investors' positions in 2019, Mr. Prince says BlackRock's investment-strategy team sees relatively muted earnings growth in the European region over the coming year, which could be a catalyst for short positions. However, with investor sentiment driven both by unpredictable political events and broader trends, flows could go in either direction, he adds.

There has been a recovery in European stocks so far in 2019, so EPV has fallen about 12.6% through January. EUO is up about 0.66%. Mr. Hyman figures that while the euro could perform relatively well against the dollar in 2019, the outlook for the continent's stocks is less positive, with Europe's markets being what he considers the weakest link in the global economy.

Mr. Cowan is a writer in Northern Ireland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.