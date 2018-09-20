It’s Harvest Season! Preserve Your Bountiful Harvest with Excalibur Dehydrators

Make summer's bountiful harvest, and flavors, last all season long with Excalibur Dehydrators. It’s as easy as slice, dry and store.

Where to start? First, think about the dried ingredients you are already buying from the store and using. Sundried tomatoes, dried herbs and spices, veggie snack chips, apple chips, dried cranberries or other fruits, fruit leathers, citrus peels for flavored teas and so much more!

With an Excalibur Dehydrator you can have all of this at a fraction of the cost. And it’s easy to do! Slice fresh fruits and vegetables into even slices, set on the dehydrator trays, dry into chips and store. Dry spices and herbs, then grind to make your own savory spice mix. Dry pickles, grind and make your own pickle powder. Add dried seasonings and vegetables to homemade soups. Puree fresh fruits and vegetables, pour onto a drying sheet and dry into all-natural, preservative-free fruit roll ups.

Some benefits of dehydrating your harvest are:

The dried food lasts months and even years when stored properly. Excalibur recommends storing in vacuum sealed bags.

The dried food is healthy and tastes great. When water is removed, the natural flavoring is intensified.

Drying your own food saves you money. Store bought dried snacks are 3 to 4x the average cost of homemade dried snacks.

Kids usually love it!

You can dry now and reconstitute later. Many people will dry vegetables and add to soups, stews and casseroles for more flavor.

From a nutritional perspective, drying foods at low temperatures of about 115F retains most of the nutrients. Excalibur’s adjustable temperatures range from 95F to 165F. Timer options also make the process that much easier! Simply set the timer and let the machine dry until it automatically shuts off when the drying time is complete. 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10 tray options provide opportunity for affordable dehydrator solutions at varying capacities.

Excalibur's adjustable temperatures range from 95F to 165F. Timer options also make the process that much easier! Simply set the timer and let the machine dry until it automatically shuts off when the drying time is complete. 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10 tray options provide opportunity for affordable dehydrator solutions at varying capacities.

