It's Official: Spotify On Fitbit Is Music To Our Ears

The right playlist can make or break your workout. Just like you need the right gear and tools to up your workout game, listening to your favorite tunes will undoubtedly get you in the mood to slay that run, class, or gym sesh. That's where the Spotify app on Fitbit Versa 2 comes in. Now, Fitbit and Spotify work together better than ever-and you can control your music and podcasts all from your wrist, wherever you go. Perfect for your busy, on-the-go lifestyle, you can switch devices with the Spotify Connect feature, all without missing a beat. What's not to love about that?

How to start using the Spotify app on Fitbit Versa 2:

First make sure the app is installed on your Fitbit watch [download here] and you have connected your Spotify Premium account. Don't have a Spotify Premium account? Try Premium free for 3 months.¹ In the Fitbit app, tap the Today tab > your profile picture > your device image > Apps. Tap the gear icon next to Spotify. Tap Log In and follow the on-screen instructions to log in to your Spotify Premium account.

Open the Spotify app on your phone and begin playing music or a podcast.

(Note that the Spotify app on your smartwatch doesn't support playing music offline. This means that your paired phone must be connected to the internet and remain nearby with the Fitbit app running in the background.)

Open the Spotify app on your watch to then control playback on-the-go. Tap the devices icon to switch between devices. To see a device, you must have the Spotify app open on that device and be logged in to your account. Up to 8 devices are listed.



Make the most of Spotify on your Fitbit watch:

Connect anytime to Bluetooth-enabled devices. First, open the Spotify app on your phone, laptop, or tablet, then…

Use the controls. This one's pretty self-explanatory, but you can do so byhitting play, pause, skipping forward on songs, and skipping back songs.*

Save tracks. Tap the heart to Like () your fave tunes and save them to your library of 'Liked Songs.'

Put your music on shuffle. Tap the shuffle icon to switch up the order your tracks play in.

With the Spotify Connect feature, you can select which device you want to play Spotify on. There are hundreds of Spotify Connect devices including your phone, laptop, TV, PlayStation, Google Home, Amazon Echo, smart speakers and wireless speakers (must be a Connect-enabled speaker), and more.**

Select Recently Played playlists. Change from your favorite playlist to a Recently Played podcast and then back again. Not feeling particularly motivated or inspired by your music choices? Fans of Spotify's 'Discover Weekly' and 'Release Radar' playlists should know that the algorithm won't fail you when it comes to these fresh tunes, delivered to your fave streaming service on a weekly basis.

If you're stumped on what to listen to at the gym, you can also take your pick from Spotify's popular selection of curated Workout playlists. Simply select the Workouts playlist on your watch. Here you'll be able to choose from a range of playlists to get you in the zone, from the 'Motivation Mix' to 'Throwback Workout' and more. Alternately, you can pick according to the kind of workout you'll be doing, with plenty of power mixes carefully curated for runners, cardio lovers, yogis, and gym rats alike.



Available on Versa 2. Coming soon to Fitbit Versa Family, Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition.

¹Terms and conditions apply. Open only to users who haven't already tried Premium.

*Volume control is not currently supported.

**You also might need to be playing Spotify on your Spotify Connect device first before it shows up as a device in the Spotify app on your Fitbit. Learn more about Spotify Connect devices and how they work here.



